Costa Rica and Paraguay: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More,.

Costa Rica will hope for a miracle when they take on Paraguay in the Copa America 2024 Group D clash

Costa Rica face a challenging path to the quarterfinals of Copa America 2024, needing not just a win but a significant boost in their goal difference to advance. After securing only one point from their first two group matches, including a commendable draw against Brazil, they suffered a 3-0 defeat to Colombia.

This result has left them with a goal difference of minus one, making their task even more daunting as they prepare to face Paraguay in their final group game. Even a victory might not be enough to secure a spot in the knockout stages, given the competitive nature of their group and their current standings.

Paraguay, meanwhile, have already been eliminated from the competition but still has a chance to impact the final group standings and conclude their campaign on a positive note. Their tournament began with a close 2-1 loss to Colombia and was followed by a 4-1 defeat to Brazil. Despite the disappointments, their performance against Colombia showed potential, and they will be looking to capitalize on this in their final match against Costa Rica.

For Paraguay, this game is an opportunity to salvage pride and perhaps influence the qualification dynamics of the group, demonstrating that even teams without further prospects in the tournament can still play a decisive role.

Costa Rica vs Paraguay match is set to start at 9:00 PM ET at Q2 Stadium in North Austin, Texas, United States on 3rd July.

Team news

Costa Rica

Gustavo Alfaro is heading into the match with a full, fit squad and no suspensions, which gives him the flexibility to possibly integrate new players into the lineup against Paraguay. Alfaro is expected to stick with the 3-4-2-1 formation that he has employed previously, aiming to make effective use of his personnel.

In goal, Patrick Sequeira is set to continue, with a defensive trio of Jeyland Mitchell, Pablo Vargas, and Francisco Calvo behind him. This setup aims to provide solidity and a strong defensive foundation, crucial for maintaining stability against Paraguay’s potential counter-attacks.

In the midfield, Haxzel Quiros could offer an interesting dynamic as an inverted full-back playing on the right, which would allow him to tuck into the midfield and contribute both defensively and offensively. The central midfield will be controlled by Jefferson Brenes and Orland Galo, who will be crucial in linking play and maintaining possession. Ariel Lassiter, playing as the left midfielder, will likely provide width and crossing ability to the formation.

Up front, the attacking responsibilities will be shared by Brandon Aguilera, Joel Campbell, and Alvaro Zamora. This trio will be essential in creating and converting chances, with Campbell’s experience and skill expected to play a pivotal role in penetrating Paraguay’s defence.

Costa Rica Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Sequeira; Mitchell; Vargas; Cavlo; Quiros; Brenes; Galo; Lassiter; Aguilera; Campbell; Zamora

Paraguay

For Paraguay’s final game of the tournament against Costa Rica, manager Daniel Garnero has the full squad available and might consider introducing fresh faces. However, it is expected that he will stick to the tried-and-true 4-3-3 formation.

Carlos Coronel is set to continue his role as goalkeeper, providing consistency at the back. The defensive line will be anchored by Gustavo Velazquez at right-back, with the central defence manned by Fabian Balbuena and Omar Alderete, who are tasked with marshalling the backline effectively. Matias Espinoza will complete the defence at left-back.

In midfield, the trio of Mathias Villasanti, Andres Cubas, and Hernesto Caballero will be crucial in controlling the game’s tempo and providing the necessary support to both defence and attack. Their ability to maintain possession and distribute the ball will be key against Costa Rica.

Up front, Julio Enciso from Brighton will lead the attack from the right wing, posing a significant threat with his pace and skill. Miguel Almiron, the Newcastle United star, will operate from the left wing, bringing his Premier League experience and dynamism to the forefront. Central to the attacking strategy will be Alex Arce, who will serve as the centre-forward, tasked with capitalizing on scoring opportunities.

Paraguay Predicted XI (4-3-3): Coronel, Velazquez, Balbuena, Alderete, Espinoza, Villasanti, Cubas, Cabaailero, Almiron, Arce, Enciso

Costa Rica vs. Paraguay: Key Match Facts

Costa Rica have yet to score in the Copa America 2024, while Paraguay have conceded six goals already in the competition.

Only 2.5 goals have been scored whenever these have come face-to-face in any international game.

Costa Rica has failed to score in four of its last five games against Paraguay.

Match-deciding duel

Pablo Vargas vs. Julio Enciso

For Costa Rica, Pablo Vargas could be pivotal. His exemplary defensive performance against Brazil, where he played a crucial role in neutralizing the Seleção’s formidable attack, showcased his capabilities. In the match against Paraguay, Vargas’s ability to impose a similar level of control and defensive steel will be crucial.

On the Paraguayan side, Julio Enciso, who hasn’t yet made a significant mark in the tournament, presents an interesting dynamic. Despite a quieter campaign, Enciso’s potential to influence the game remains high. Known for his agility and skill on the ball, the final group match provides him with an opportunity to demonstrate his ability to change the course of a game.

Prediction

Costa Rica 1-0 Paraguay

Costa Rica have struggled offensively, failing to score so far, which highlights a significant area of concern. However, their defensive capabilities demonstrated notably in their match against Brazil, suggest they can hold their own.

On the other hand, Paraguay have been more vulnerable defensively, conceding the most goals in their group. This weakness could provide a prime opportunity for Costa Rica to find their scoring touch. Despite Paraguay’s offensive threats, their defensive frailties might be their undoing in this particular match.