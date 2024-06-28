DO YOU KNOW ABOUT CONOR GALLAGHER PROFILE? YOU’VE GOT TO FIND OUT MORE ABOUT HIS WIFE, PERSONAL LIFE, NET WORTH, AND FAMILY

Conor John Gallagher is an English midfielder currently playing for Premier League side Chelsea. Being a Chelsea academy product, the player was set to begin his senior football career at the club but was surprisingly loaned out to EFL Championship side Charlton Athletic. He has subsequently played for multiple clubs on loan until now before making his debut for the Chelsea senior team this season.

The young box-to-box midfielder is known for his intensity and aggressiveness on the pitch, apart from his technical abilities with the ball. Let us get to know about the young midfielder who can have a bright future in the England national team.

This article delves into the key aspects of the English talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Birth Place Epsom, Surrey, UK Father’s Name Lee Gallagher Mother’s Name Samantha Gallagher Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth $5 Million Age 24 years old (as of June 2024) Birthday 6 February 2000 Height 1.82 m Weight 77 kg Nationality England, Scotland, and the Republic of Ireland Senior Clubs Charlton Athletic, Chelsea FC, Swansea City, West Bromwich Albion, and Crystal Palace Achievements 2016/17 English Youth League winner (U18) 2017/18 English Youth League winner (U18) 2017 Under-17 English World Champion, 2018/19 Europa League winner Position Mid-fielder Social Media Twitter Instagram Education Howard of Effingham School Girlfriend Aine May Kennedy

Conor Gallagher | Early Life

Born in Epsom, Surrey, the English midfielder began his football journey by joining Chelsea’s youth academy at the age of 8 in 2008, leaving the Epsom Eagles. He consistently showcased his talent on Chelsea’s youth teams for the next 8 years.

ALDERSHOT, ENGLAND – MARCH 08: Ian Carlo Poveda-Ocampo of Manchester City runs with the ball under pressure from Marc Guehi and Conor Gallagher of Chelsea during the Premier League 2 match between Chelsea U23 and Manchester City U23 at EBB Stadium on March 08, 2019 in Aldershot, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

In 2016, he earned a spot in the Chelsea U-18, delivering impressive performances. His success led to a promotion to Chelsea U-23 in 2018, accompanied by a contract extension until June 2021.

Despite undergoing minor heart surgery, he made it to the 2019 Europa League final squad for the senior team but remained unused on the bench during the victorious final. Gallagher completed his schooling at Howard of Effingham School and chose not to pursue higher studies, prioritizing his dream of becoming a football player, supported wholeheartedly by his family.

Conor Gallagher | Family

The English midfielder is the fourth and youngest son of his parents Lee and Samantha Gallagher. He grew up with his big brothers in Great Bookham and lived a 10-minute drive away from Chelsea’s training ground Stoke d’Abernon since his whole family has been Chelsea fans for a long time.

CONOR GALLAGHER WITH FAMILY ON "INSTAGRAM " pic.twitter.com/e05eJufe75 — 𝙎𝙞𝙢𝙮 (@Simycfc) October 26, 2023

His older brothers Jake, Josh, and Dan are also footballers, but none of them have reached the heights that Conor has. Gallagher was not really interested in academics and was only focused on football, possibly only with the support of his family. His parents had a dream of seeing Conor play for the Chelsea senior team and they must be feeling quite proud now whenever they see him put in tackles, interceptions, distribute long balls, or score goals for the Chelsea senior team on TV and live from the stadium.

Reports about possible relationships have confirmed that Conor Gallagher is currently in a relationship with Aine May Kennedy, a model working at Pulse modeling agency in Liverpool, England. Their relationship began around Christmas 2018, and since then, it has strengthened over time.

Conor Gallagher | Club Career

Chelsea U-23

After his promotion to the Chelsea U-23 team in 2018, Gallagher played a total of 28 matches for the U-23 side across all competitions and scored 5 goals while providing 7 assists. Due to his impressive performances, he was also called up to the senior team as an academy player for the Europa League final in the 2018–19 season. Although he didn’t make any appearances for the senior side till then, he collected a winner’s medal in that final.

Charlton Athletic & Crystal Palace

Next season, surprisingly, Gallagher was loaned out for six months to Charlton Athletic for whom he played 26 matches in the season scoring 6 goals and providing 4 assists. Despite his standout performance, he was sent on another loan to Swansea City in the same season, contributing significantly with 21 matches and 7 assists.

LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 07: Conor Gallagher of Crystal Palace controls the ball as he is surrounded by Watford players during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Watford at Selhurst Park on May 07, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Surprisingly, Gallagher found himself loaned out once more the next season, this time to Premier League side West Bromwich for a year. He showcased a new level of aggression and physicality, evolving into a midfield powerhouse, although his stats decreased. In the subsequent season, he was loaned to Crystal Palace, playing 39 matches, scoring 8 goals, and providing 5 assists.

Chelsea

His remarkable performances caught Chelsea’s attention, leading them to retain him instead of selling him. In the 2022–23 season, Gallagher made his debut for Chelsea in a 1-0 win against Everton. Since then, the box-to-box midfielder has played 73 matches for the senior side scoring 3 goals and providing 7 assists, and has already become an important part of Mauricio Pocettino’s starting lineup. Conor Gallagher’s determination to succeed at Chelsea has finally come to fruition, with him becoming an integral part of the team.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 26: Conor Gallagher of Chelsea looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Chelsea and Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on January 26, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Conor Gallagher | International Career

Owing to Gallegher’s family history, the player was eligible to play for England, Scotland, and Ireland, but he persisted in playing for England’s youth teams despite knowing the competition he might have to face to get a call-up in the England senior squad.

After his decent performances for the England U-17, U-18, U-19, and U-20 squads, in which he also won the FIFA U17 World Cup in India, Gallagher received his first call-up for the England U-21 side on October 8, 2019. He played 15 games for the U21 side in the next 2 years, scoring 3 goals. Gallagher’s consistent performances caught the eye of England national team manager Gareth Southgate, who was at the time preparing the squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Recognizing Gallagher’s talent, the manager decided to give him a chance. On November 14, 2021, Gallagher received his first call-up to England’s senior team squad. The very next day, he made his debut, coming on as a substitute at halftime in England’s 10-0 victory over San Marino.

In the subsequent months, Gallagher was named in England’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. However, despite his contributions, he didn’t receive a single minute of game time during the World Cup in Qatar. So far, he has made 11 appearances for the senior national team.

Conor Gallagher | Sponsors and Endorsements

The English midfielder’s boot sponsors are pointed to be Nike as suggested by some reports.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 25: Gallagher during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on May 25, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

However, there are little details regarding other endorsement deals he may have already signed.

Conor Gallagher | In Popular Culture

Gallagher has been known to follow Christianity as his religion, but no other cultural favoritism has been reported by any sources.

Conor Gallagher | Records and Statistics

The English midfielder has participated in a total of 283 matches across all club competitions, contributing 36 goals and 38 assists for his team. He has played for six different clubs across his career till now and his best performance in terms of numbers came during his time at Crystal Palace.

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 21: Gallagher of Chelsea in action during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on October 21, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

There, he scored eight goals and provided five assists, which are crazy stats for a young box-to-box midfielder. For his performance that season, he also won the Crystal Palace Player of the Season award despite being there on loan from Chelsea.

Conor Gallagher | Net Worth and Health

Conor Gallagher has an estimated net worth of about $2 million, which shows that his performances have been slowly but surely turning into wealth for him. He reportedly earns £884,000 per week and his fortune is expected to climb in the coming seasons.

Conor Gallagher | Cars and Tattoos

According to reports, when it comes to comfort while going out to spend time with the love of his life, Gallagher prefers the Desert Buggy High-Speed 4×4 Fast Race electric automobile, which shows he has a passion for driving off roads to deserts and beaches on long drives.

No fancy cars

No scandals

No crazy haircuts

No controversies

100% committed to Chelsea



Conor Gallagher 💙 pic.twitter.com/3sGZYLWScu — THE CHELSEA FORUM (@TheChelseaForum) November 10, 2023

He also has a Land Rover Range Rover Evoque, which he bought for his wife-to-be, Aine May Kennedy, as a Christmas present.

As for tattoos, there don’t seem to be any reports regarding that which means the player either doesn’t have any or prefers to keep privacy at the moment.

