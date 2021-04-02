Comprehensive Guide on the Blazepod App for Soccer Coaches

Soccer coaching is an extensive endeavor, especially when considering the various factors there are to the sport, such as exercise, fitness, tactics, and rhythm. Typically, coaches have to put in extra effort to ensure the data collection is uniform among the team or clients, and there’s a minimal margin for errors.

Thanks to technology related to sports development, you can now find software applications suitable for soccer coaches. It allows the coach to streamline their tracking and analysis operations to give valuable insights in much less time.

BlazePod is one such application that offers a modern design and a versatile interface that ensures that you get the desired results from your routines. The article highlights some of the critical features of the app, as well as an overall review to help you get started on the platform.

Overview

The Blazepod is something like a companion app, as it pairs with the Blazepod training kit for optimal performance. It connects to the pods using the BLE (Bluetooth Low-Energy) technology, and you can begin to use predefined activities right out the bat. If you wish, you can create your activities using the built-in Light Logic and save them for use.

The app provides accurate tracking, which is crucial for gaining the correct performance information of your client. You can download the app on your smartphone on the major app stores. However, your phone’s network features determine how many pods you can tether at a time.

Design and UI

The Blazepod app is intuitive for the typical soccer coaching use case, which is nice to see. It has its elements in easy-to-find tabs and menus, and coaches can quickly find the functions they need. There is an “Explore” menu, which houses the predefined activities the app has to offer. The activity list gets updated over time, making it more valuable the more you use the app.

Sport and fitness are the main focus, allowing you to manage both facets seamlessly. You can browse through the preset activities or use the filter function, which helps you find drills based on criteria such as the number of players you coach, equipment, and the number of pods.

Furthermore, you can create your custom activities from scratch, using the “Create” section within the Blazepod app. It allows you to customize the Pods to behave in specific ways. The app uses the proprietary logic base to carry out actions such as one or more pods lighting at a given interval or flashing a particular color.

Overall, the app has a broad range of customizability, assisting you in deriving the optimum performance results.

Core Performance Focus

You can use the Blazepod app to improve certain aspects of a sports routine, and if you would be using the app for soccer practices, some criteria stand out over the others. Below are some of the core performance areas on which the app can allow you to focus;

Reaction Time

One of the most crucial areas in soccer is reaction time. It is the time taken for the athlete to recover from an attacking or defensive move. Also, the reaction rate is the speed at which the reaction kicks in. For soccer coaches, you need the reaction time to be as little as possible and the reaction rate to be as quickly as possible.

The app allows you to build your training routine around reaction time quickly. Thanks to its color lighting usage, you can seamlessly implement cognitive training, enabling the client to react to specific colors in a set time. Furthermore, you can track the progress and steadily work your way to the end goal.

Speed

Speed is one variable that’s ubiquitous in team sports, and soccer coaches need enough speed for their team. Also, coaches generally need speed which they can control and aim whenever the situation demands it. It allows for a rounded performance and a desirable result in their clients.

The Blazepod app has the functions and integrations that enable you to build up speed in your team’s performance steadily. The color-coded activity templates can come in handy when you need different speed levels and a cohesive speed training routine. The app would also log individual performance against the criteria so that the soccer coach can visualize the progress.

Neuromuscular Development

While you’d expect soccer training to be intensive on the body muscles, the more important thing is the coordination necessary to drive the body. Soccer coaches need coordination as it allows them to gear their team’s physical prowess towards a common goal. Neuromuscular development has to do with the improvement of brain-muscle coordination and cognitive efficiency.

It would be best if you had the team take physical actions on given cues, which is something for which the Blazepod app can readily train them. You can save training templates, which can translate to physical activities over time. Your team begins to have an idea of the routines they’ve been doing in certain conditions, and it sets an effective cue for them when you plan to use it in a real test or competition.

Final Thoughts

Soccer coaching may have some of its peculiarities, especially in today’s sports atmosphere. The 21st-Century soccer player has a lot of variables to consider, which is why the stakes are higher for the soccer coach as a result. Intricate details such as dynamic speed and quick reactions matter on the team. That’s why it’s no longer enough for the coach to stick to one training style.

Luckily, apps like Blazepod offer a broad range of nifty features to ensure that you can create and maintain a routine that works for all the team players. The Blazepod app comes with a data visualization, which is essential as the coach needs to see how each player is faring. It captures the core performance points as mentioned above and unifies them so you can achieve results at your pace.

Lastly, the app has a straightforward user interface, and its feature set focuses on customizability. You can either use the preset training guides or create yours. The pairing function is seamless and adds to the app’s overall efficiency.

