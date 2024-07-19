Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

It’s matchweek 28 in MLS and the Colorado Rapids will host Real Salt at the DSG Park on the 20th of July at 6:30 PM PT (9:30 PM ET). Both the teams are placed in the top 5 of the MLS’s Western Conference table and the match might just prove to be an exciting one.

The hosts Colorado Rapids are coming off a hard-fought game against the LA Galaxy. A match which was entirely a first-half affair, saw the Rapids go down fighting 3-2. After Diego Fagundez had taken the lead for Galaxy, Kevin Cabral equalized for the Rapids. However, just 11 minutes later, Galaxy doubled the lead through Joseph Paintsil and Riqui Puig. Towards the end of the first-half injury time, Cole Bassett pulled one back. The Rapids now have 10 points in the last 6 games, and are winless in the last two. They will be looking forward to getting back to form.

Real Salt Lake, on the other hand, went toe-to-toe with the recent table-toppers LAFC. In another first-half-only affair, LAFC took the lead through Cristian Olivera in only the fifth minute, before Brayan Vera equalized 28 minutes later. Salt Lake also have 10 points from their last 6 games and are winless in their last two.

Team News and Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids

Out on duty for the US Men’s Olympic team, their star attacker Djordje Mihailovic and their young goalkeeper Adam Beaudry will not be a part of their squad for a while. Jackson Travis, who sustained an injury to his ankle in June will not play a part. Calvin Harris, who is nursing a groin injury will also miss the game.

Predicted XI: Steffen; Anderson, Bombito, Maxsoe, Vines; Ronan, Loeffelsend; Cabral, Bassett, Lewis; Navarro

Real Salt Lake

Serious injuries to their key players Marcelo Silva, Pablo Ruiz and Kevin Bonilla have hurt Salt Lake quite a bit this season. Silva is sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Ruiz a knee injury and Bonilla, a ruptured ACL. Erik Holt, their defender has not featured in any game since February, due to a serious muscle injury. Having maxed out their yellow card threshold Alexandros Katranis and Diego Luna are suspended for the clash. Finally, their main man Chicho Arango misses out following a 4-game ban from MLS’s anti-harassment policy.

Predicted XI: MacMath; Quinton, Hidalgo, Vera, Oviedo; Palacio, Ojeda; Ramirez, Eneli, Crooks; Julio

Match Deciding Duel

Cole Bassett vs. Brayan Vera will be an interesting duel

Cole Bassett vs. Brayan Vera will be an interesting battle. Although Vera hasn’t had many goal contributions, his recent form has been a welcome boost for Real Salt Lake. Bassett meanwhile, has never lost touch at all, scoring even in the most recent game.

Prediction

Colorado Rapids 2-0 Real Salt Lake

This game might just turn out to be a straightforward affair for the Colorado Rapids given their home advantage. And with Salt Lake missing a chunk of their key players, they will most certainly find it difficult to find the back of the net.