Colombia vs Panama: Match Preview, Team News, Prediction and More.

Colombia will be the favourites vs Panama in Copa America 2024 quarterfinal

Colombia are set to face Panama in the quarterfinals of Copa America 2024 after securing the top spot in Group D with seven points. The Colombian team has been impressive throughout the tournament, showcasing their potential to surprise everyone. Their recent 1-1 draw with Brazil highlights their readiness to compete against any South American giant, making them the favourites for the upcoming clash against Panama.

Luis Diaz has been a standout player for Colombia, consistently creating goal-scoring opportunities and posing a significant threat in the attack. If Colombia can maintain their current form, they could be unstoppable on their path to the final.

Panama, on the other hand, has shocked many by finishing second in Group C, a group that included strong teams like the USA, Bolivia, and Uruguay. Despite only losing to Uruguay, Panama managed to secure victories against Bolivia and the United States. To advance to the quarterfinals, they needed a win against Bolivia and a favourable result in the USA’s match against Uruguay.

Panama achieved a convincing victory over Bolivia, while the USA was held to a 1-1 draw with Uruguay, ensuring Panama’s progression to the quarterfinals. Now, they face another challenging test against a formidable Colombian side that topped Group D.

Colombia will play Panama on 6th July at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona, United States at 6:00 PM ET.

Team news

Colombia

James Rodriguez was subbed off due to injury concerns in Colombia’s second group match but returned to the starting lineup against Brazil. Nestro Lorenzo took precautionary measures by substituting Luis Diaz, Juan Cordoba, and Richard Rios during that match.

For the upcoming quarterfinal against Panama, Lorenzo is expected to stick with the same 4-2-3-1 formation. Goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, who has been outstanding with several crucial saves throughout the competition, will retain his position. Daniel Munoz, who netted a goal against Brazil, will occupy the right-back spot, while Davinson Sanchez and Carlos Cuesta will form the centre-back pairing.

Deiver Machado will operate as the left-back, with Rios and Jefferson Lerma, who have proven to be a solid midfield duo, anchoring the center of the pitch. This setup allows James Rodriguez to play a more advanced role. Jhon Arias is expected to take the right-wing position, with Luis Diaz on the left and Cordoba positioned as the centre-forward.

Colombia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vargas; Munoz; Sanchez; Cuesta; Machado; Rios; Lerma; James; Arias; Diaz; Cordoba

Panama

Thomas Christiansen will be relieved to have Adalberto ‘Coco’ Carrasquilla back in the lineup to face Colombia, as he has been one of Panama’s standout players. Carrasquilla missed the match against Bolivia due to a red card received against the USA. Meanwhile, Jose Luis Rodriguez, who was injured in the game against the USA, remains a doubt for the upcoming clash with Colombia.

Christiansen is likely to stick with the same lineup he used against Bolivia, with the only change being Carrasquilla’s return to the starting XI in a 5-4-1 formation. Goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera, who put in an excellent performance by allowing only one goal against Bolivia, will retain his spot. Michael Murillo, who impressed as a right-back, is also set to continue in his position.

Panama will field a three-man defence consisting of Edgardo Farina, Jose Cordoba, and Carlos Harvey, with Eric Davis operating as the left-back. In midfield, Christiansen will deploy four players: Cesar Blackman on the right, Cristian Martinez and Carrasquilla in the centre, and Edgar Barcenas on the left. Up front, Jose Fajardo will continue to lead the attack as the centre-forward.

Panama Predicted XI: (5-4-1): Mosquera; Murillo, Farina, Cordoba, Miller, Davis; Blackman, Martinez, Carrasquilla, Barcenas; Fajardo

Colombia vs. Panama: match-deciding duels

James Rodriguez vs Adalberto Carrasquilla

Adalberto Carrasquilla has been a pivotal player for Panama, adding an extra layer of energy and dynamism to their midfield. His presence is crucial as he will be tasked with neutralizing James Rodriguez, the orchestrator of Colombia’s midfield. James has been instrumental in Colombia’s smooth transitions from defence to attack, making his containment a key objective for Panama. If Carrasquilla can effectively limit James’ influence, it could provide Panama with a significant advantage, potentially deciding the outcome of the match in their favour.

Colombia vs. Panama: Prediction

Colombia 2-1 Panama

Panama enter the quarterfinals fired up from the victory against Bolivia. Having only lost to Uruguay, they stunned both Bolivia and the United States in the group stage, showcasing their competitive edge. However, they now face a formidable opponent in Colombia. With a well-rounded team and star players in form, Colombia possesses the firepower to secure a win and guarantee their spot in the competition’s semifinals. This match promises to be a fascinating encounter as both teams vie for a place in the next stage.