Do you know about Cole Palmer Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his girlfriend, personal life, net worth, and family

Cole Jermaine Palmer is a professional soccer player who currently plays for the Premier League club Chelsea and the England national team as a left-footed attacking midfielder or winger. He is a promising young talent, highly rated by many. He is known for his versatility, as he can play multiple positions, making him a well-equipped player with attacking prowess.

Cole Palmer is regarded as the best youngster in the Premier League Under-21 age category, standing equal to other elite talents in English soccer. He currently boasts a market value of €45 million.

This article delves into the key aspects of the English talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Name Cole Jermaine Palmer Age 22-years-old Nationality British Birth Place Manchester, England Date of Birth 6 May 2002 Height 1.89 m Star Sign Taurus Position Attacking-Midfielder, Winger Clubs Manchester City, Chelsea Net worth £2 million (as of 2023) Family Father – Jermaine Palmer Mother- Marie Palmer Siblings – Jordan Palmer, Jayden Palmer

Cole Palmer | Early Life and Family

Cole Palmer was born on May 6, 2002, in Wythenshawe, located in the southern region of Manchester, England. Raised in a middle-class household, his family shared a deep passion for soccer, with both parents being avid supporters of the prominent Manchester clubs. As the youngest and third child in the family, Palmer grew up immersed in a soccer-loving environment.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 06: Manchester United player Alejandro Garnacho looks on as Chelsea player Cole Palmer prepares to cross the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on December 06, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

From an early age, Cole Palmer exhibited immense talent, securing a spot in the prestigious academy of Manchester City at the age of 8. He swiftly progressed through the ranks, showcasing dedication and hard work on the field at a tender age. Moreover, he excelled academically, earning good grades and scholarships, effectively balancing his life between sports and studies.

In Cole Palmer’s family, five members include his parents and two older siblings. His father, Jermaine Palmer, is of Kittitian descent, and his mother, Marie, is British. Jermaine Palmer has played semi-professionally for several non-league clubs, while his elder brother also played the sport at the amateur soccer level.

Palmer’s father is a Manchester City fan, while his mother supports United. Both parents were incredibly supportive of Cole Palmer as he pursued his ambition of becoming a professional player. They drove him to training sessions and games, playing an instrumental role in shaping his career during its formative phase.

Cole Palmer | Club Career

Manchester City

Hailing from Manchester, Cole Palmer’s professional journey began when his skills caught the eye of a local scout from the prestigious Manchester City. He joined the club’s academy in the U-8 team, and from there, he steadily worked his way up to the pinnacle of the club’s hierarchy.

The attacking midfielder quickly garnered acclaim for his technical skills, creativity, and vision. He was promoted to the club’s U-18 set-up and even entrusted with the captaincy role. Demonstrating his talent, he continued to rise through the ranks and eventually made his debut for Manchester City in 2020 during the EFL Cup fourth-round fixture against Burnley.

Palmer’s impressive performances earned him a spot in Pep Guardiola’s star-studded squad in 2021. He scored his maiden goal in an EFL game and netted his first European goal in the UEFA Champions League in October against Club Brugge in the 2021 campaign. In January 2022, he scored his first FA Cup goal as a substitute, replacing Erling Haaland.

Chelsea

On the last day of the summer transfer market deadline of 2023, the English talent bid farewell to his boyhood club, Manchester City, in a sensational switch to Stamford Bridge, London, joining Chelsea after acknowledging that his place in Guardiola’s squad was not guaranteed. The Blues paid £40 million plus bonuses to secure Palmer from City.

At 21 years old, he agreed to a seven-year long-term contract with the London side, making him one of the top transfers in the league last year. He was eager to join Chelsea under the management of Mauricio Pochettino, who has a reputation for developing young talents under his wings.

Stop That Cole Palmer pic.twitter.com/NB66TUoobs — Stop That CFC (@StopThatCFC) January 23, 2024

Since his arrival at Chelsea, Cole Palmer has consistently delivered outstanding performances, solidifying his position as the first-choice starter and leading the team’s attack. With a remarkable total of 8 goals and 7 assists in 21 appearances across all competitions, he has swiftly become a pivotal player for the team.

Cole Palmer | International Career

On the international level, the majority of Cole Palmer’s playing experience has been with youth teams. At the age of 16, he received a call-up to the U-17 national team for the U17 Euro Champions and was subsequently selected for the U-18 team under Ian Foster. Making his debut, he played in nine matches, scoring two goals.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates Noni Madueke and Christopher Nkunku of Chelsea after scoring their team’s third goal during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Chelsea FC at Kenilworth Road on December 30, 2023, in Luton, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

In September 2021, his club performances caught the attention of the England U21 selectors, earning him a spot. He made a significant impact, securing 15 appearances and scoring five goals. In the previous year, he played a crucial role in leading his team to victory in the Euro U-21 Championship, showcasing brilliance with 3 goals and 2 assists throughout the tournament.

For me Cole Palmer is the best English youngster in the Premier League and should be in the England team for the Euros. pic.twitter.com/XaDwuLm34v — Frank Khalid OBE (@FrankKhalidUK) January 23, 2024

Most recently, he received a call-up to the England senior national team by Gareth Southgate for the European qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia. He made his debut appearance for the men’s national team as a substitute in the 2-0 victory over Malta.

Cole Palmer | Records and Statistics

Cole Palmer’s statistics, comparing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he has played for so far, are in the table below:

Teams Matches Goals Assists Manchester City Youth 64 42 19 Manchester City 41 6 2 Chelsea football club 21 8 7 England Youth Team 24 7 0 England Senior team 2 0 0

Cole Palmer | Net Worth

As of 2023, Cole Palmer’s estimated total net worth is £2 million, primarily accumulated through his professional soccer career. In addition to his playing income, he supplements his wealth through brand endorsements and sponsorship deals.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea celebrates scoring their team’s third goal during the Premier League match between Luton Town and Chelsea FC at Kenilworth Road on December 30, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

At Chelsea, he earns a weekly wage of £75k, amounting to an annual salary of £3.9 million per season. In comparison, his previous reported annual salary at Etihad was £1,040,000, reflecting a substantial increase in his earnings, as per Spotrac.

Cole Palmer | Sponsors and Endorsements

Palmer signed a lucrative deal with sportswear giant Nike in 2023. The swoosh logo now appears on his boots, reflecting his growing status as a rising star in the football world. Furthermore, his charisma is not limited to the sporting arena, as his fashion sense has caught the eye of British men’s wear brand boohooMAN who signed him up in 2022.

