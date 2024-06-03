Cody Gakpo Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early life, Family, Club, and International Career

Cody Gakpo was one of the most exciting talents in the world when he was a PSV player. The youngster was often compared to Kylian Mbappe, thanks to his incredible pace and an eye for goals, which he has simply improved on in the past few years. His overall ability is exciting, which makes his presence on the current Liverpool team incredible.

The 25-year-old has been an important member of Liverpool, with his versatility making him a valuable asset in the team’s attack.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Argentine player’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Full Name Cody Mathes Gakpo Place of Birth Eindhoven, Netherlands Date of Birth 7 May 1999 Position Forward Current Team Liverpool Year Joined 2023 Shirt Number 18 Height 6ft4

Cody Gakpo Profile | Early Life

Cody Gakpo was born in Stratum, just a few kilometers away from Eindhoven, where he would make a name for himself as a soccer star. As a young child with two brothers, Gakpo’s love for football became very evident at an early age, and thanks to his parents’ support, he was able to kickstart his youth career at the age of 8 when he joined the PSV youth setup.

PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo celebrates after scoring a goal during the Dutch Eredivisie league football match between PSV Eindhoven and PEC Zwolle at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven, on December 21, 2019. (Photo by Olaf KRAAK / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by OLAF KRAAK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo Profile | Family

Cody Gakpo is one of the rising group of soccer players of mixed race. Gakpo was born to Johnny Gakpo, a Togolese with Ghanaian roots and a white Dutch mother, Ank. His mother was a professional rugby player for the Netherlands as a young woman, which means sports have always been a huge part of the family.

Facts about Cody Gakpo: Born to a Togolese footballer father and a Dutch rugby player mother, May 7, 1999 in Eindhoven, the Netherlands. His parents met in Togo, West Africa before flying to where will now be the country of their children.✅ — Truth Talker 💯💯💯 (@DeYork02) November 25, 2022

The support his parents gave him to pursue his dreams as a professional soccer star played a crucial role in Gakpo’s formative years. Even as he’s now 24, they still continue to support him through the good and bad times of his professional career. Gakpo also has two brothers, although not much has been made public about them.

Cody Gakpo | Club Career

Youth Career

Cody Gakpo’s parents developed their son’s love for football very early, and quickly sent him to the youth academy of the famous Dutch side PSV at just eight. Gakpo spent nine years at the club’s youth level until 2016, when he was sent to the U-23 team, playing in the second division of the Dutch league Jong PSV.

Cody Gakpo is one of the best players of the season. Starting his career in the youth academy, until today the 23-year-old had 151 appearances for PSV. Scoring 13 times in the current season and a total of 55 for the team. pic.twitter.com/Cumf6gF9ZW — MatchWornShirt (@MatchWornShirt) October 12, 2022

Gakpo developed into an all-round forward at Jong PSV, although he regularly appeared for the U-19 team. He made his debut for Jong PSV in 2016 and ended that season with just two appearances, as he was still a regular for the U-19.

The 2017–18 season was a different one for Gakpo, as he spent more time playing in the Eerste Divisie, playing 13 games and scoring seven league goals. He had more luck the following season, playing 11 games and scoring ten goals, which was enough to earn him a promotion to the first team, where he made 16 first-team appearances also in the same season, scoring just one goal.

PSV

He became a first-team regular in 2019, ending the 19-20 season with eight goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for PSV. The following season began with a bang for him, as he scored a brace in the team’s 3-1 win over Groningen. He followed it with another brace in the qualifying round of the Europa League game against NS Mura, making him a popular figure around the PSV team.

Cody Gakpo went back to PSV to say goodbye 🫶 pic.twitter.com/gCSJSaaSjE — GOAL (@goal) February 23, 2023

It was his best season yet in PSV colors, as he ended the season with 21 goals in all competitions, with 12 of them coming in the league and seven in Europe.

Liverpool

Cody Gakpo ended his PSV career with 55 goals in 159 appearances in all competitions, making several European teams go for him in the summer of 2022, with Manchester United and Liverpool eventually biding for him. Liverpool’s £44.3 million bid was enough to convince PSV to ship him out to Merseyside, where he penned a five-and-a-half-year contract. He ended that season with seven goals in the Premier League, including an incredible goal against Manchester United.

Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Cody Gakpo. Official bid has been submitted for £37m guaranteed fee plus add-ons. 🚨🇳🇱 #LFC



Negotiations are in progress, as called by @_pauljoyce.



Manchester United had green light on player side, but no decision on bid to PSV Eindhoven. pic.twitter.com/ROgnYXiH6d — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2022

Although Gakpo hasn’t been as prolific as Jurgen Klopp would have wanted this season, with just three league goals, his importance to the team goes beyond goal contributions, as he always helps the team out of possession.

Cody Gakpo | International Career

Rising Dutch talent Cody Gakpo has impressed for both club and country. Since his debut on June 21, 2021, he’s amassed 21 appearances and 9 goals under Frank de Boer for the Netherlands national team, showcasing his pace and dribbling skills.

Cody Gakpo Profile | Sponsors and endorsements

Because Gakpo was a prodigy at PSV, he landed himself a sponsorship deal early enough with Puma. He has been a part of the popular sports company ever since, always donning their gear, including boots and underwear.

Our guy Cody Gakpo showing off the 1st PUMA x PSV Eindhoven kit 👑



Welcome to the FAM @PSV 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/DrIJjIL5zY — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) July 1, 2020

It is unclear how much Cody Gakpo earns from this deal, but Puma is known for paying prodigies better than Nike or Adidas, which explains why soccer stars like Neymar ditched Nike for them.

Cody Gakpo Profile | Philanthropic Activities

Cody Gakpo is not associated with any charity organization. However, according to First Sportz, the Dutchman was once involved with an organization where people donate stem cells to people who need them the most. The name of the organization is Stitching Matchis.

Cody Gakpo Profile | Records and Statistics

Considering his relatively young age and inexperience with many football clubs, Cody Gakpo’s achievements in the sport are quite limited. In terms of trophies, he has only won trophies with PSV, picking up the league title in the 2017–18 season when he made 13 senior team appearances and scored seven league goals.

Liverpool’s Dutch striker #18 Cody Gakpo celebrates his team second goal during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Luton Town at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on February 21, 2024. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

He also picked up two trophies in his final season at the club; the KNVB Cup and the Johan Cruyff Shield, which he also won the year before. He left PSV with 55 goals in 159 appearances, mostly from the wing. He has also scored 20 goals for Liverpool in 68 appearances in all competitions.

Teams Appearances Goals Assists PSV Eindhoven 159 55 50 Liverpool 68 20 8 PSV U19 32 8 5 PSV U21 25 17 6 Eindhoven YL 4 2 – PSV U17 2 – – Netherlands 22 9 4

Cody Gakpo Profile | Net Worth and Health

Cody Gakpo’s net worth is estimated at $10 million by Soccer Souls. The Netherlands international has been on a lucrative contract since moving to Liverpool, where he currently earns an estimated £5,720,000 annually, which may go up to £6,240,000 if you add performance-related bonuses.

He also earns extra money from his sponsorship deal with the giant sports company Puma. His net worth will definitely skyrocket in a few years, especially when he develops into one of the best players in the world.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 21: Cody Gakpo of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Luton Town at Anfield on February 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Gakpo has a clean bill of health.

Cody Gakpo Profile | Cars and Tattoos

Unlike some Liverpool stars who aren’t car enthusiasts, Cody Gakpo is a big sucker for cars. He owns a luxurious collection of cars, including an Audi Q7 and a BMW X5, an SUV, both of which are worth a combined fee of $110,000.

Flagship Audi Q7 SUV gets updated looks and upgraded technology. See details here: https://t.co/Txci4HVYTa#AudiSA #AudiQ7 pic.twitter.com/aRFAoGTvUL — Khulekani on Wheels (@khuleonwheels) January 30, 2024

However, despite his young age, Cody Gakpo isn’t big on the idea of inking his body, which means he has no tattoos on his body.