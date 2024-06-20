Do you know about Christopher Nkunku Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his wife, personal life, net worth, and family

Christopher Nkunku is a French international who made his move to Chelsea in the summer of 2023. Starting from the youth ranks of PSG, the young kid has now come a long way. Nkunku is known for his rapid pace, adept dribbling skills, and goal-scoring prowess. The young Frenchman has also played for RB Leipzig before moving to Chelsea. Nkunku was the Bundesliga player of the season and German PFA Player of the Season for the 2021/22 campaign. Although the player has achieved a lot early in his career, there is still a long journey ahead of him.

This article delves into the key aspects of the French talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Full Name Christopher Alan Nkunku Age 26 Nationality Congolese, French Birthplace Lagny-sur-Marne, Paris Date of Birth 14 November 1997 Height 5 ft 10 inches (1.77 m) Star Sign Scorpio Position Forward Clubs Paris Saint Germain, RB Leipzig, Chelsea Net Worth £32,912,880

Christopher Nkunku | Early Life and Family

Hailing from the city of Lagny-sur-Marne, Paris, Christopher Nkunku was born on November 14, 1997. The small kid developed a passion for football at a very young age. With the support of his elder brother and father, Nkunku made his first step toward his illustrious career in football. He started playing for AS Marolles at the tender age of 6. Later on, he joined RCP Fontainebleau in 2009 before making it to the youth academy of Paris Saint-Germain.

Nkunku was born into a stable family. He was raised alongside his sister and his twin brother. Nkunku’s father, Efo Mawuli Nukunu, acted as a pillar for his child, supporting him from the start. Although Nkunku’s mother’s details have not been disclosed, it is evident that his mother too played an important role in shaping his child’s career. As of 2024, Nkunku is in a relationship with Amelie Kalombo.

Christopher Nkunku | Club Career

Paris Saint-Germain

Before making his debut for the senior team, Nkunku used to play for the youth team of PSG. After spending 5 years in the club youth ranks, Nkunku finally made his debut for PSG against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League fixture on December 8, 2015. Later on, Nkunku was handed his debut in the Ligue 1 match against Montpellier on March 5, 2016.

Nkunku in his debut match against Montpellier

Primarily playing for the youth side, Nkunku was sometimes called for senior team matches. On January 7, 2017, Nkunku scored his first-ever goal for the senior team against SC Bastia in the Coupe de France fixture. In the 17-18 season, Nkunku’s involvement in the first-team football increased. He made a total of 27 appearances for the senior side scoring 5 goals across all competitions.

The next season was the same as the previous one, he finished the season with 4 goals and 2 assists in 29 matches for PSG. A young talent who was seeking regular play was soon sold to the German club in the 19-20 season.

RB Leipzig

2019/20 – 20/21 season

Christopher Nkunku was the newest addition to the German club, RB Leipzig. He arrived at the club at a fee of €13 million plus bonuses. Nkunku’s talent didn’t go unused this time, he soon solidified his position in the starting eleven. He made his debut for Leipzig against VfL Osnabrück on August 11, 2019. Nkunku marked his arrival in the Bundesliga by scoring a debut goal against Union Berlin on August 18, 2019.

Nkunku in action against Union Berlin

In his very first season, Nkunku took Bundesliga by storm. The best performance of the Frenchmen came against FC Schalke 04 on February 22, 2020, where he assisted four of the five goals against them. By the end of the season, Nkunku scored 5 goals and put up an astonishing number of 16 assists for Leipzig across all competitions. For the next couple of seasons, Nkunku became the main man up front for RB Leipzig after the departure of Timo Werner. In the 2021-22 season, Nkunku scored 7 goals and assisted 11 times for the German club.

2021/22 – 22/23 season

The 2021/22 season is by far the best season for the Frenchmen. During this season he featured in 52 matches for the German side, scoring 35 times and assisting 20 across all competitions. His first career hat trick came against the titan of a club Manchester City in the opening match of the Champions League on 15 September 2021. In the second half of the 21/22 season, Nkunku scored 12 goals in 18 matches winning the Bundesliga Player of the Month for April. At the end of the season, Nkunku was named as the 2021–22 Bundesliga Player of the Season.

Nkunku header goal against Manchester City

In the 2022/23 season, Nkunku continued his firing form. He found the back of the net 23 times in 36 matches for RB Leipzig. He helped them to clinch the DFB Pokal cup for the second time in a row. In the Summer of 2023, Nkunku made his move to the Premier League side Chelsea.

Christopher Nkunku's RB Leipzig career by numbers:



◉ 172 games

◉ 70 goals

◉ 45 assists

◉ 2 trophies



Now he's a Blue. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/O45ryK7Q5Q — Squawka (@Squawka) June 20, 2023

Chelsea

On 1 July 2023 Chelsea announced the signing of the French Talisman at a fee of £52 million. However before starting his new journey, Nkunku suffered a Knee injury which kept him out in the first half of the season. Despite suffering a severe injury the Frenchmen made a remarkable comeback in mid December. Mauricio Pochettino gave him his debut against Newcastle United on 19 December 2023 in the Carabao cup quarter finals.

Nkunku made his debut for Chelsea against Newcastle United

On his Premier Debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers on 24 December, Nkunku registered a debut goal yet again. Just when Nkunku was grabbing the form, he suffered another injury which forced him out of action for many games. Since the start of the 23/24 season, Nkunku has played only 10 games for the Chelsea side scoring only two goals.

🇫🇷 Christopher Nkunku since his arrival at Chelsea this summer:



🩼 4 injuries

🤕 178 days of absence

❌ 28 matches missed



The EUROs is in 4 months and he is injured again. ☹️ pic.twitter.com/hsr15Us8Fx — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) February 28, 2024

Christopher Nkunku | International Career

Before making his way to the France national team, Nkunku honed his skills while playing for the U16, U19, U20 and U21 France team. After a spectacular run with RB Leipzig, Nkunku was called up for the friendlies In March 2023. On 25 March 2022, Nkunku stepped his foot on the national stage against Ivory Coast. Even though he was called for the 2022 World Cup, he later dropped out after incurred an injury in the training session with France.

Nkunku made his international debut against Ivory Coast

Christopher Nkunku | Record and Statistics

The French Talisman has played for various clubs and the French National team. The table down below represents his overall stats for his club and the country throughout his career.

Teams Matches played Goals Assists Paris Saint Germain 78 11 6 RB Leipzig 172 70 56 Chelsea 10 2 – France 10 – 2

Christopher Nkunku | Net Worth

The French forward’s lucrative contract has substantially raised the net worth of the player. Nkunku used to get £1,144,000 and £2,860,000 annually while playing for Paris Saint Germain and RB Leipzig respectively. In 2023, he moved to Chelsea signing a contract that extended until 2029, with a weekly wage of £300,000. These lucrative deals have contributed to Nkunku’s net worth, which currently stands at £32,912,880.

Christopher Nkunku | Sponsorships and Endorsements

The young forward has made ties with the German powerhouse brand, Adidas. As of the deal, Nkunk endorses the brand by wearing the Adidas X Crazyfast+ football boots during Chelsea’s matchday.

Christopher Nkunku | Cars and Tattoos

Christopher Nkunku, a remarkable player on the field, is also a car enthusiast. He has a fashionable taste when it comes to his car collection. The player owns a Mercedes Benz G63 and a Volkswagen id 4. Both of his cars represent a perfect blend of comfort and luxurious lifestyle. However, when it comes to tattoos, the player prefers to keep his body free of ink.

FAQ

1)How old is Christopher Nkunku?

He is 26 years old.

2) When was Christopher Nkunku born?

He was born on 14 November, 1997.

3) Which clubs did Nkunku play for before coming to Chelsea?

Nkunku had played for clubs like Paris Saint Germain and RB Leipzig before coming to Chelsea.

4) What is the net worth of Nkunku?

As of 2024, Nkunku is worth around £ 32,912,880.

5) When did Nkunku make his debut for France?

He made his debut for France on 25 March 2020.