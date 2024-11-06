Chelsea XI that last beat Arsenal at Stamford Bridge looks unrecognizable now

The Chelsea XI that last managed to beat London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge looked completely different.

It’s that time of the year again. London Derby. A struggling Arsenal visit Stamford Bridge on the 10th of November, 2024. While the season started off pretty well for the Gunners, unnecessary red cards and injuries have thrown them into a rut.

The last 6 games have seen them just win twice, (one win coming in the EFL cup) and lose thrice, with one draw. With hardly any momentum on their side, they take on the Blues who are a place above them in the EPL table.

Chelsea, under new manager Enzo Maresca, have been quite good. Although they are level on points with Arsenal, it’s a much better start compared to the ones in recent seasons. They will be hoping to keep their good form going when they host the North London club.

However, history might not be on their side. It’s been a staggering 6 years since Chelsea last beat Arsenal at Stamford Bridge. A rather staggering fact. Both the teams looked very different back then, and here we take a look at how the Chelsea XI looked.

Here is all about how Chelsea looked when the last time they beat Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

GK – Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Credits: Getty Images)

Kepa Arrizabalaga was in his first year at Chelsea. While the Spaniard never lived up to the expectations of the Blues, he did make over 100 league appearances for them. While being a part of the club, he first went on loan to Real Madrid for the 2023/24 season, and now is on loan to Bournemouth.

LB – Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso was signed by Antonio Conte in 2016. His performances for Chelsea, especially in their title-winning 2016/17 can never be forgotten. After 6 years at the club, Alonso left for Barcelona in 2022. He now plays for Celta Vigo.

CB – Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger was an Antonio Conte signing as well. The German signed for Chelsea from Roma, and went on to be a key part of the club until 2022. He now plays for Real Madrid.

CB – David Luiz

David Luiz was in his second-three-year stint with Chelsea. In 2019, he joined Arsenal in a rather shock move. After 2 years at the North London club, he joined Flamengo, where he currently plays.

RB – Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta will go down as one of the greatest Chelsea defenders of all time. The Spaniard made almost 350 league appearances for Chelsea, before leaving the club for Atletico Madrid in 2023.

CDM – Jorginho

Jorginho was an important player in Chelsea’s major wins, especially the UEFA Champions League in 2021. After almost 5 years at the club, he left for Arsenal in early 2023, where he currently plays.

CDM – N’Golo Kante

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA – OCTOBER 23 : Ngolo Kante of Al Ittihad looks during the AFC Champions League Group C match between Al Ittihad and Air Force at King Abdullah City Stadium on October 23, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

When Kante left in 2023, he left as one of the greatest defensive midfielders of all time. He now plays for Al-Ittihad in the Saudi League.

CM – Ross Barkley

Ross Barkley was in his second season at Chelsea, after having joined them in January 2018. He went on to be a part of the club until 2022. He then left for Nice, Luton Town, before going back to Aston Villa (was on loan from 2020-21), where he currently plays.

LW – Willian

Yet another Chelsea player who later joined Arsenal. After almost 8 years at Chelsea, the Brazilian joined the North London club in 2020. However, he was there only for a year, before joining Corinthians in 2021. He came back to the EPL, joining Fulham in 2022. He now plays for Olympiacos.

ST – Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata at Chelsea never worked out. After almost 4 years at the club, Morata joined Atletico Madrid in 2020, while also playing for Juventus from 2020-22 (on loan from Atletico). Morata currently plays for AC Milan.

RW – Pedro

Pedro’s contribution to Chelsea will never be forgotten. The underrated Spaniard always put in a shift when he was on the pitch. After 5 seasons at the club, Pedro joined Roma for one year. Since 2021, he has been a regular starter for Lazio.

The entire Chelsea XI that started at Stamford Bridge against Arsenal in 2018 is not a part of Chelsea now.