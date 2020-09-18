Chelsea just one step away from completing Edouard Mendy deal

According to Metro, Chelsea are closing in on a £20.1million deal to sign Senegalese international goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from French club Stade Rennes, as confirmed by the player’s agent.

Djili Dieng, who represents the 28-year-old shot-stopper, has revealed that the two clubs have already reached an agreement over a potential transfer.

The agent has also added that Mendy is now due to undergo a medical at Stamford Bridge this weekend should everything go according to plan. (h/t Metro)

Edouard Mendy is closing in on a move to Chelsea this summer (Getty Images)

Mendy started Rennes’ Ligue 1 opener against Lille between the sticks but has been left out of the matchday squads for subsequent league games against Montpellier and Nimes amid continued speculation over his future.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been keen to bring in a new goalkeeper throughout the summer after Kepa Arrizabalaga failed miserably last season (h/t Metro).

The Spaniard came under repeated scrutiny for his lacklustre displays in goal, prompting the manager to rely on 38-year-old back-up Willy Caballero at times.

Kepa was handed a start in the Blues’ 3-1 win over Brighton on the opening day of the 2020-21 season but it is understood that Lampard remains determined to seek reinforcements to ensure better competition for places in that department.

Mendy managed 13 clean sheets in 33 appearances for French club Rennes last season (Getty Images)

Mendy, who joined Rennes from fellow French outfit Reims back in the summer of 2019, went on to enjoy an impressive debut campaign at Roazhon Park.

The 28-year-old was amongst the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1 during the 2019-20 season, keeping 13 clean sheets in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Kepa had the worst save percentage (54%) among all PL goalkeepers to have played 1000+ minutes last season while Mendy fared a lot better in that regard.

The Senegalese international impressed with a save percentage of 76 in Ligue 1 last term, which clearly indicates he could be the man to sort out Chelsea’s goalkeeping conundrum.

