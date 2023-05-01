Cheikhou Kouyate 2023 – Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Cheikhou Kouyate is a Senegalese professional footballer who plays as a midfielder for the Premier League club Nottingham Forest and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Wife, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Cheikhou Kouyate is a Senegalese professional footballer who currently plays as a central midfielder or centre-back for Premier League club Nottingham Forest and the Senegal national team. Born on 21 December 1989 in Dakar, Senegal, Kouyate began his footballing career in his hometown with ASC Yego Dakar.

Known for his versatility and physical presence on the pitch, Kouyate has proven to be a valuable asset to both his club teams and the Senegal national team throughout his career. Let us get to know about him in the coming paragraphs.

Cheikhou Kouyate in action during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Cheikhou Kouyate Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Dakar, Senegal Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Sagittarius Net Worth £24 Million Age 33 Birthday 21 December 1989 Nationality French/Senegalese Position Midfielder Senior Clubs RWDM Brussels, Anderlecht, Kortrijk, West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest. Achievements 1X AFRICA CUP WINNER

4X BELGIAN CHAMPION

2X BELGIAN SUPER CUP WINNER Girlfriend Zahra Mbow Children NA Social Media Instagram

Cheikhou Kouyate’s Net Worth and Salary

Cheikhou Kouyate is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £24 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €3.00m by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £2.1 Million per year playing for Nottingham Forest.

Cheikhou Kouyate Club Career

Belgian club RWDM Brussels scouted Kouyate, and in January of the following year, he signed a youth contract with them. At the age of 19, he moved to Anderlecht, also in Belgium, after making ten appearances for RWDM Brussels. Kouyate had a great deal of success with Anderlecht, making 206 appearances and four times taking home the Belgian First Division A championship.

Kouyaté signed a four-year, £7 million contract to join West Ham United in the Premier League in June 2014. In August 2014, he made his West Ham debut, and since then, he has become a key member of the team. In December 2014, Kouyate scored his first goal for West Ham. He went on to score more significant goals for the squad in the following seasons. He was instrumental in West Ham’s ability to qualify for European competitions and scored the team’s first goal ever at the Olympic Stadium during a Europa League match against NK Domale.

The net worth of Cheikhou Kouyate is estimated to be £24 million as of 2023. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

In August 2018, Kouyate transferred to Crystal Palace, another Premier League club, signing a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee. He made his debut for Crystal Palace in a 2-0 win against Fulham and scored his first goal for the club in December 2019. Under the management of Patrick Vieira, Kouyate continued to be an important player for Crystal Palace, contributing to their run to the semi-finals of the 2021-22 FA Cup. In August 2022, Kouyate made a move to Nottingham Forest, signing a two-year deal with the Premier League side.

Cheikhou Kouyate International Career

Kouyate has represented Senegal at various levels. He made his senior debut for the national team in February 2012 and has since played in two FIFA World Cups and several Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. Kouyate played a pivotal role in Senegal’s runner-up finish in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and was part of the team that won the tournament in 2021.

Cheikhou Kouyate Family

Cheikhou Kouyate was born on 21 December 1989 in Dakar, Senegal. His parent’s names are not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Cheikhou Kouyaté has just signed the contract with Nottingham Forest. Been told deal will be valid until June 2025, medical tests done too. 🚨🌳 #NFFC



Kouyaté joins Forest on free transfer after Crystal Palace experience. pic.twitter.com/71uRqBYWnX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 13, 2022

Cheikhou Kouyate’s wife – Zahra Mbow

The Midfielder has been enjoying his time with his wife Zahra Mbow. The couple has been a joyful pair. The couple is blessed with a baby boy in 2021 who is still unnamed and The proud father loves to spend time with his young kid.

Cheikhou Kouyate has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Cheikhou Kouyate Cars and Tattoos

Cheikhou Kouyate’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Cheikhou Kouyate has not inked his skin yet.

Kouyate played a pivotal role in Senegal’s runner-up finish in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and was part of the team that won the tournament in 2021. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

Read More:

FAQs about Cheikhou Kouyate