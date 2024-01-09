Ranking Every Charlton Athletic Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Charlton Athletic, nestled in the vibrant heart of south London, is a club with a rich history and a passionate fanbase and this article delves into the top 15 earners of the club, shedding light on their salaries, on-field contributions, and recent performances.

Despite boasting a squad of 67 players, the wage bill isn’t astronomical, hovering around £6.3 million a year. The highest earner, Slobodan Tedic, pockets a respectable £13,000 a week, but the majority toil for considerably less. Charlton’s net worth of 10.88 million euros reflects their current stature in the footballing landscape. It’s far from staggering, allowing them to compete without immediate financial peril. The challenge lies in translating that stability into results on the pitch.

Their recent form has been a mixed bag. Glimpses of brilliance, like the thrilling 4-3 comeback against Peterborough, are intertwined with frustrating inconsistencies. The club’s identity seems to be searching for a foothold, a blend of attacking flair and defensive solidity that can propel them back to the Championship. Ultimately, Charlton’s future hinges on finding that elusive winning formula.

15. Lloyd Jones (£4,000 weekly, £208,000 yearly):

A commanding centre-back with a knack for crucial clearances, Jones has become a defensive cornerstone for the Addicks. His contract details remain undisclosed, but his steadfast performances suggest a long-term commitment to the club.

14. Harry Isted (£4,200 weekly, £218,400 yearly):

The last line of defence, Isted’s agility and reflexes have earned him a reputation as a shot-stopper extraordinaire. His contract length is unknown, but his consistent displays between the sticks suggest Charlton values his dependable presence.

13. Conor McGrandles (£4,400 weekly, £228,800 yearly):

A midfield maestro with a tireless engine, McGrandles orchestrates Charlton’s attacks and breaks up opposition plays with equal tenacity. His contract details are under wraps, but his influential performances hint at a secure future with the club.

12. Terry Taylor (£4,600 weekly, £239,200 yearly):

A young dynamo brimming with energy, Taylor tirelessly patrols the midfield, winning tackles and driving Charlton forward. His contract details are under wraps, but his burgeoning talent suggests a promising future under the Addicks’ banner.

Terry Taylor earns around £4,600 weekly playing for Charlton Athletic. (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images)

11. Tayo Edun (£4,600 weekly, £239,200 yearly):

A versatile defender who seamlessly switches roles, Edun offers defensive solidity and attacking thrust from the flanks or midfield. His contract length is undisclosed, but his adaptability makes him a valuable asset to Charlton’s tactical arsenal.

10. Michael Hector (£4,900 weekly, £254,800 yearly):

An experienced head with a wealth of defensive wisdom, Hector marshals the backline with composure and leadership. His contract details are unknown, but his presence brings stability and guidance to the younger defenders.

9. George Dobson (£5,200 weekly, £270,400 yearly):

Dobson’s heartbeat of the midfield dictates the tempo with his intelligent passing and tenacious tackling. His contract details are not public, but his crucial role suggests Charlton considers him a vital cog in their midfield machine.

George Dobson of Charlton Athletic during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Stevenage and Charlton Athletic. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

8. Charlie Kirk (£5,400 weekly, £280,800 yearly):

A tricky winger with a knack for weaving past defenders, Kirk injects pace and creativity into Charlton’s attack. His contract length is undisclosed, but his ability to torment defences makes him a valuable weapon in the Addicks’ arsenal.

7. Chem Campbell (£5,400 weekly, £280,800 yearly):

A young talent brimming with potential, Campbell’s dazzling footwork and instinctive runs offer glimpses of future stardom. His contract details are unknown, but Charlton is likely keen to secure his long-term commitment.

6. Chuks Aneke (£6,400 weekly, £332,800 yearly):

A powerful target man with a nose for goal, Aneke provides a physical presence and aerial threat in the box. His contract details are undisclosed, but his ability to lead the line makes him a key figure in Charlton’s attack.

5. Alfie May (£6,500 weekly, £338,000 yearly):

May, a veteran forward with a poacher’s instinct, finishes chances with clinical precision. His contract length is unknown, but his goalscoring prowess makes him a priceless asset for the Addicks.

4. Scott Fraser (£7,600 weekly, £395,200 yearly):

A creative spark plug with a wand of a left foot, Fraser delivers pinpoint crosses and orchestrates attacks with his vision and passing range. His contract details are not public, but his playmaking skills make him a crucial cog in Charlton’s offensive machinery.

Scott Fraser of Charlton Athletic celebrates victory following the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Portsmouth.(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

3. Panutche Camará (£7,800 weekly, £405,600 yearly):

Panutche Camará (M C, 26, £7,800 weekly, £405,600 yearly): A combative midfielder with a knack for winning the ball, Camará provides defensive steel and shields the backline with his tireless work ethic. His contract details are unknown, but his ability to break up play makes him a vital component of the Charlton engine.

2. Louie Watson (£8,000 weekly, £416,000 yearly):

Louie Watson (AM C, 22, £8,000 weekly, £416,000 yearly): A silky playmaker with an eye for a killer pass, Watson dictates the tempo and unlocks defences with his technical prowess. His contract details are not public, but his talent makes him a central figure in Charlton’s plans.

1. Slobodan Tedić (£13,000 weekly, £676,000 yearly):

Charlton’s top earner and talismanic striker, Tedić’s goalscoring prowess is unmatched. His contract details are undisclosed, but his ability to win matches single-handedly makes him the club’s most prized asset.

Slobodan Tedic earns £13,000 weekly playing for Charlton. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

