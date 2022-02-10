Who Is Adriana Azpilicueta? Meet The Wife Of Cesar Azpilicueta

Adriana Azpilicueta is famous for being the wife of Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Adriana is not a typical WAG. She likes to keep her private life away from the public eye and doesn’t make many public appearances. Even though she and Cesar have been together for a long time. Many fans are unaware of their relationship. The Chelsea captain also has great respect for his wife’s decision and doesn’t share many photos of her on his own social media accounts. That’s why keeping track of the beautiful Spanish lady has been challenging. That’s where we come in. We have gathered all the important details about her life and in this article, we are going to reveal everything there is to know about the wife of Cesar Azpilicueta. Without further ado let’s get started.

Adriana Azpilicueta Facts & Wiki

Birthday April 28, 1990 Place of Birth Valencia, Spain Nationality Spanish Residency London Husband Cesar Azpilicueta Job Housewife Instagram N.A Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Her brother’s name is Marco Guerendiain Father & Mother Her father’s name is Juan Guerendiain and her mother is Christina Guerendiain Religion N.A Hair Colour Brown Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Adriana Azpilicueta Childhood and Family

On April 28, 1990, Adriana was born to a humble Spanish family. Her father, Juan Guerendiain, owns a bar in Spain and her mother, Christina Guerendiain, is a full-time housewife. She also has a brother named Marco Guerendiain. Adriana hasn’t shared much information about her childhood and family. But our report suggests that her parents raised her with great care and taught her good ethics and values. We are still investigating the missing pieces and will update the article if we find new information. So stay tuned to know more about the wife of Cesar Azpilicueta.

Adriana used to be a history teacher. (Picture was taken from Twitter)

Adriana Azpilicueta Education

Adriana graduated from Valencia Montessori High School. After graduation, she moved to Barcelona to complete higher education. She enrolled in the History course of the University of Barcelona. She was a hard-working and ambitious student. She excelled in her studies and got a Bachelor’s degree from the college. She didn’t go for further education and settled for a new role.

Adriana Azpilicueta career

Adriana was passionate about teaching from an early age. She liked to share her knowledge with the community and knew how to maintain good communication with the students. She started her teaching journey in Barcelona. Due to the lack of information, we currently don’t know which institution she taught at.

Adriana moved to London when Cesar signed for Chelsea. Even though she was happy to stay together, she had to leave her life in Barcelona, which ended her teaching role. The decision was not easy for her, but in the end, she chose the love of her life. Currently, she is a full-time housewife. Well, taking care of the kids and doing house chores is not an easy task, and we believe she has successfully managed her time.

Adriana is a fierce supporter of her husband and often visits Stamford Bridge to cheer for him. It is not one of her ideal characteristics to enjoy public appearances, but she is comfortable doing that for her love towards her husband. She also takes her children with her, and the family enjoys watching Cesar play.

Cesar and Adriana got married in 2016. (Picture was taken from News18)

Adriana Azpilicueta Net Worth

We are uncertain about Adriana’s source of earnings at this point. That’s why we don’t have any knowledge about her net worth. We are actively searching for the missing details and will update the article if we find relevant data.

On the other hand, Cesar earns a handsome amount of money from his Chelsea contract. His current yearly wage is believed to be €8 Million, and he has a total net worth of €30 Million.

Adriana Azpilicueta husband, Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta started his senior team journey with CA Osasuna. After a brief spell with French team Marseille, he joined Chelsea in 2012. He has won 2 Premier League, 1 FA Cup, 1 League Cup, 1 UEFA Super Cup. Last year, he captained the team into an emphatic Champions League triumph. He has created a legacy with the West London team and has been loyal for a long time. But some threats are rising to his continuity with the team. His current contract is set to end this summer, and he hasn’t signed any extension yet. It remains to be seen what decision he takes regarding his future.

The Azpilicueta family during vacation (Picture was taken from WTfoot)

Adriana Azpilicueta and Cesar Azpilicueta relationship

Cesar Azpilicueta met with his wife when he was in the initial days of his career. He didn’t achieve fame at that time. However, his personality and attitude instantly attracted the history teacher, who fell in love. The duo dated for a long time before tying the knot in 2015. The lavish wedding ceremony took place in Azpilicueta’s hometown, Pamplona, Spain. Along with close family and friends, many top football superstars attended their wedding.

Adriana Azpilicueta and Cesar Azpilicueta Children

Adriana and Cesar welcomed their first child, a daughter named Martina Azpilicueta, in 2014. The birth of their newborn baby girl made their relationship even stronger. In 2017, the duo was blessed with another daughter named Carlotta Azpilicueta.

Cesar Azpilicueta with his wife and two daughters. (Picture was taken from The Fan News)

Adriana Azpilicueta Social media

Adriana is not the kind of person that likes stardom and fame. She doesn’t have any social media presence currently as she likes to spend her time with her family.

FAQs about Larissa Saad

When did Adriana Azpilicueta and Cesar Azpilicueta get married? The pair got married in 2015. What is Adriana Azpilicueta doing now? She is a housewife. How old is Adriana Azpilicueta? She is 32 years old. Nationality of Adriana Azpilicueta? She is Spanish. What is Adriana Azpilicueta’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.

