Ece Akgürbüz – Cenk Tosun Wife, her Family and more

Ece is a stunning woman who is equally beautiful and smart. She is very health conscious and takes good care of her body. Being the wife of a famous Everton star, she has gained popularity. Nevertheless, she is also a successful housewife and a caring mother.

Even though Cenk Tosun joined Everton in 2018, he couldn’t cement his place in the team for the initial years and was shipped to different loan spells. Recently he returned to the Toffees after completing a loan outing at Besiktas. The 31-year-old seems to have passed his prime years and doesn’t have that spark anymore. Whatever the case may be, he has a wonderful family at home that keeps him motivated. In this article, we are going to learn about the stunning wife of Cenk Tosun.

Ece Akgürbüz Facts & Wiki

Birthday N.A Place of Birth Turkey Nationality Turkish Residency England Partner Cenk Tosun Job Housewife Instagram @ecetosun Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Ece Akgürbüz Childhood and Family

Ece was born in Turkey, making her nationality Turkish. She doesn’t share much private information despite having a significant online presence. The fact that we don’t know her year of birth suggests the level of secrecy she maintains regarding her data. As she hasn’t revealed anything about her parents, we currently don’t know who her father and mother are and what jobs they do.

Ece was born in Turkey. (Credit: Instagram)

We currently don’t know whether she has any siblings. Due to the lack of information, we are unsure how she was raised and her childhood experiences. We are on the lookout for more details and will update the article once we find reliable information. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning wife of Cenk Tosun.

Ece Akgürbüz Education

Ece studied at a local high school in her hometown. She hasn’t revealed much about her educational qualification. We are not sure whether she went to college after completing high school graduation.

Ece Akgürbüz career

Ece is a caring mother. The duo has two lovely children together. So, the Turkish beauty takes care of them at home and helps them with their studies. She is the one who spends the most time with their children, so she makes sure they get a good foundation from an early age.

Ece is a housewife. (Credit: Instagram)

Ece is also the biggest supporter of Cenk Tosun. She often visits the stadium to cheer for her partner. After a defeat on the field, Ece cheers up Tosun’s mood, which helps him maintain better mental health and peace of mind.

Ece Akgürbüz Net Worth

Ece’s net worth is currently unknown. She hasn’t shared much about her current role and how much she errands in a given period. Failing to fetch such details, we couldn’t calculate her net worth. She enjoys a low key life with her family; thus, we don’t think she spends significant amounts like other footballer WAGs.

Ece Akgürbüz and Cenk Tosun Relationship

Cenk Tosun met his wife when he was playing for Besiktas. It was the initial stages of his career, and nobody knew how he would advance in the football world. But, Ece kept faith in her partner and supported him massively.

The pair was entirely impressed by each other’s personalities and formed a strong bond. They talked about interests, future plans, and feelings. Their conversation became a refreshing session for them. Ece followed her partner to Germany and England. We currently have no information about their marriage, hence we don’t know when they tied the knot.

Cenk Tosun and his wife at their wedding ceremony. (Credit: Instagram)

Ece Akgürbüz and Cenk Tosun Children

The duo has two beautiful children- a son and a daughter. They frequently post the children’s images on their Instagram page. They seem to be responsible parents who take good care of their children.

Cenk Tosun with his wife and children. (Credit: Instagram)

Ece Akgürbüz Social media

Ece has earned massive popularity on social media. Her Instagram feed is complete with pictures of her beautiful children, and husband. The content she shares suggests that she loves quality family time.

