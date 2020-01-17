Celtic prediction: Probable line-up to face Partick Thistle

Celtic travel to the Firhill Stadium as they take on Partick Thistle in the fourth round of the SFA Cup, hoping to advance to the next stage.

Neil Lennon’s men finished 2019 on a disappointing note after losing to rivals Rangers in the Premiership last month. Apart from that, they have been in scintillating form and the game on Saturday could be a tricky one as they return from a long winter break.

On the other hand, Ian McCall’s men would be hoping to do better this time around after losing 1-4 to Dundee United last month.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon (Getty Images)

Team News

Daniel Arzani has been a long-term absentee and right-back Hatem Abd Elhamed has suffered another setback. While they are ruled out for this game, Ryan Christie will be another notable absentee due to suspension.

Probable Celtic XI

Formation: 4-2-3-1

Fraser Forster (GK)

The Southampton loanee has been in fine form this season and has established himself as the first-choice keeper. He is expected to retain his spot.

Jeremie Frimpong (RB)

Elhamed’s injury has allowed the Dutch teenager to gain game time and he has not disappointed so far. He should be getting another start to prove his worth.

Fraser Forster has been excellent since returning to Celtic. (Getty Images)

Christopher Jullien (CB)

The Frenchman has been solid in the heart of the defence. He has displayed some outstanding performances and will be an undoubted starter in this fixture.

Kristoffer Ajer (CB)

The Norwegian has impressed so far alongside Jullien and he would keep his place.

Boli Bolinogli (LB)

The Belgian has done well at both ends of the pitch. He has featured in all but one game since his return from a knee injury and is the first-choice at left-back.

Callum McGregor (CM)

McGregor has not been at his best but has the quality to lift the team’s spirit. Nonetheless, the homegrown star has featured in all the games this season and is expected to do so against Partick Thistle.

Callum McGregor (Getty Images)

Scott Brown (CM)

A big-game player, Brown has been solid for the Hoops. He doesn’t seem to be slowing down despite being 34 and will lead the team as usual.

James Forrest (RW)

Forrest has been effective on either flank. Though he could not do much against Rangers in the previous outing before being replaced, he is expected to start once again.

Olivier Ntcham (AM)

He started in the two games prior to the meeting against the Gers, where Ryan Christie started. But with the latter’s suspension, Ntcham is expected to return to the starting XI.

Mikey Johnston (LW)

The youngster was lively in the last three league games and has shown his quality. He should be given another chance to start as he has been good so far.

Odsonne Edouard (ST)

The Frenchman is in a fine run of form and has scored 16 goals in all competitions this season. He would be hoping to add to his tally on Saturday.