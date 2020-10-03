Celtic make approach for Mattia De Sciglio

According to Sky Italia journalist Gianluca Di Marzio (h/t Daily Record), Scottish champions Celtic have made an approach to sign Juventus full-back Mattia De Sciglio.

The Hoops are in the market for a new left-back as manager Neil Lennon intends to add more depth to the squad after offloading Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo to Istanbul Basaksehir on loan. (h/t Daily Record)

Celtic had been linked with the likes of Ryan Sessegnon of Tottenham and Charlton Athletic’s Alfie Doughty. However, as per the latest report, they have now made an approach to sign De Sciglio from Juventus. (h/t Daily Record)

Mattia De Sciglio began his career at AC Milan (Getty Images)

The 27-year-old came through the youth ranks at AC Milan and made 133 appearances for the club. He moved to Juventus in 2017 but injuries have meant he has failed to establish himself in Turin.

De Sciglio has featured just 62 times for the Serie A champions, scoring and assisting one goal apiece.

It is claimed that Juventus are open to selling the 39-cap Italian international this summer. And Celtic are now holding discussions over the possibility of signing the versatile full-back. (h/t Daily Record)

De Sciglio has struggled with injuries at Juventus (Getty Images)

However, the report adds that De Sciglio isn’t convinced about securing a transfer to Celtic at the moment. So talks haven’t progressed beyond the initial approach.

But with the transfer deadline fast approaching, the 27-year-old might have a change of heart as he seeks to secure regular first-team football. (h/t Daily Record)