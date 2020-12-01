Celtic interested in Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy

According to a report from TeamTalk (h/t Lancs Live), Celtic are interested in signing Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy on a free transfer in the summer.

The 30-year-old McCarthy, a boyhood Celtic supporter, spent time at the Hoops’ youth academy before moving to Hamilton Academical, where he spent three years.

In 2009, McCarthy moved to England, signing for Wigan Athletic. The Republic of Ireland international spent four years with the Latics, winning an FA Cup in the process.

James McCarthy is in the final year of his contract with Crystal Palace (Getty Images)

McCarthy joined Everton in the summer of 2013 but endured an injury-riddled spell at Goodison Park. Having made 133 appearances for the Toffees, in which he scored six goals, the 30-year-old joined Crystal Palace in 2019.

Since joining the Eagles, McCarthy has been fairly regular in the side, racking up 40 appearances so far, five of which have come in the current season. (h/t Transfermarkt)

McCarthy’s future at Selhurst Park is far from certain though, with the midfielder in the final year of his contract at Palace. This has led to interest from the likes of Burnley and Aston Villa. (h/t Lancs Live)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon (Getty Images)

However, Celtic are also keen on signing their former academy man. It has been claimed by Lancs Live that the Scottish champions would ideally look to seal a pre-contract agreement with the Irishman once he is eligible to speak to foreign clubs in January.

But with the likes of Burnley and Villa hoping to make a move in January, the Hoops might have a challenge on their hands to re-sign McCarthy. (h/t Lancs Live)