Ranking every Carlisle United player by how much they earn in wages in 2023-24

Carlisle United is known to be one of the top English clubs competing in League One under the management of the English coach Paul Simpson and in this blog, we will see about every club player’s wages for the 2023/24 season

Carlisle’s life has been quite the rollercoaster lately. They returned to League One in 2022 after an exciting League Two title win that delighted the fans. It was difficult, nevertheless, to adjust to the more competitive environment. Although they are not in the relegation zone, their midfield frequently lacks bite, and they have struggled to score goals.

Despite the ups and downs, Carlisle perseveres through its ups and downs. Their team, which consists of 43 dedicated players, pays an average of £57,000 a week in wages, with youthful striker Luke Plange at the top of the pay scale at £5,000. There is potential for a better future because of his speed and finishing ability.

With a net worth of 6.70 million euros, Carlisle may not be a financial powerhouse, but their rich history and dedicated fanbase are their true assets. The Brunton Park faithful create an electric atmosphere on matchdays, pushing their team through thick and thin. While they may not be challenging for promotion, Carlisle United is a club to keep an eye on. In the Cumbrian spirit, they’ll never give up the fight, and who knows, perhaps another triumphant roar will soon echo through the valleys. Let us see about their top 15 earners in the club.

15. Jökull Andrésson – £2,100 a week

Jökull Andrésson (21, Iceland): Towering between the sticks for £2,100 a week, this young goalie’s got reflexes like a cat and confidence to spare. He commands the defence, organizes his backline, and pulls off some saves that’ll make you scratch your head. Keep an eye on this one in the future, he’s got the potential to be a real star.

14. Jordan Gibson – £2,100 a week

Jordan Gibson (25, England): Picture a blur down the wing for £2,100 a week. This guy’s got pace to burn, loves to run straight at defenders, and can whip in a cross that’ll have the striker licking his lips. He’s all about directness and causing chaos for the other team, a real terror for opposing defences.

13. Jon Mellish – £2,100 a week

Jon Mellish (25, England): This guy’s like a chameleon, changing positions like crazy for £2,100 a week. One minute he’s in central defence, the next he’s pushing forward or even dropping back into midfield. He’s got tactical smarts and can plug any gap wherever he’s needed, a true utility man in the Carlisle ranks.

Jon Mellish earns £2,100 a week by playing for Charlisle United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

12. Jack Armer – £2,100 a week

Jack Armer (22, Scotland): Young and energetic, this guy zips between full-back and wing-back for £2,100 a week. He’s got attacking instincts that make him a threat on the flank, but can also dig deep defensively. Think of him as the jack-of-all-trades of the backline, a real joker in the pack.

11. Danny Butterworth – £2,400 a week

Danny Butterworth (23, England): Picture a magician with a football at his feet – that’s Danny for you. He earns £2,400 a week and brings all the tricks and flicks, dazzling defenders and finding those killer passes that split defences open. Keep your eyes peeled for this one, he’s a player with some serious magic in his boots.

10. Corey Whelan – £2,400 a week

Corey Whelan (25, Ireland): This right-back’s got both bite and flair for £2,400 a week. He’s got the stamina of a marathon runner and loves to overlap and whip in those dangerous crosses, but don’t mess with him in his half, either. He’s got a tackle like a brick wall, a real terrier on the flank.

9. Dylan McGeouch – £2,400 a week

Dylan McGeouch (30, Scotland): This seasoned midfielder earns £2,400 a week and brings a whole lot of experience to the pitch. He’s the one dictating the tempo, spraying passes around like magic, and keeping everyone calm under pressure. Picture him as the midfield maestro, the conductor of the Carlisle orchestra.

Dylan McGeouch earns around £2,400 a week playing for Carlisle United. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

8. Ben Barclay – £2,500 a week

Ben Barclay (26, England): This guy’s a bit of a utility player, switching between central defence and defensive midfield for £2,500 a week. He’s strong, reads the game like a book, and can fill in wherever needed. Imagine him as Mr Fix-It for the backline, plugging any cracks and keeping things tidy.

7. Alfie McCalmont – £2,500 a week

Alfie McCalmont (23, N.Ireland): Think of him as the midfield anchor, holding things steady for £2,500 a week. He’s got a cool head under pressure and knows how to keep the ball ticking. Not the flashiest player, but reliable, like the silent hero of the engine room.

6. Sean Maguire – £2,600 a week

Sean Maguire (29, Ireland): This creative spark earns £2,600 a week and brings a touch of artistry to Carlisle’s attack. He sees passes that nobody else does, threads the needle through impossible gaps, and unlocks defences with his killer vision. Imagine him as the conductor of the attacking orchestra, the guy who makes the magic happen with his wand of a left foot.

Sean Maguire earns £2,600 a week playing for Carlisle United. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

5. Joe Garner – £3,100 a week

Joe Garner (35, England): Picture a battering ram with a sniper’s touch for £3,100 a week. This seasoned striker’s got the experience of a thousand battles and the strength to hold off any defender. He’s a target man extraordinaire, heading balls like a guided missile and finishing chances with the coolness of an assassin. Think of him as the rock of the attack, the reliable finisher who brings goals galore.

4. Joshua Kayode – £3,100 a week

Joshua Kayode (23, Ireland): This guy’s got pace like a cheetah and tricks like a magician for £3,100 a week. He can twist and turn past defenders like a ghost, leave them chasing shadows, and then unleash a shot that’ll rattle the woodwork. Imagine him as a human highlight reel, a one-man show on the wing with a killer instinct in front of the goal.

3. Callum Guy – £3,400 a week

Callum Guy (26, England): Think of him as the engine room maestro for £3,400 a week. He’s got the composure of a chess grandmaster and the tenacity of a bulldog, breaking up attacks and launching Carlisle forward like a well-oiled machine. Picture him as the silent guardian of the midfield, the puppet master pulling the strings.

2. Sam Lavelle – £3,600 a week

Sam Lavelle (26, Scotland): Commanding a weekly salary of £3,600, Lavelle establishes a commanding presence in central defence. His aerial dominance, unwavering leadership, and composure under pressure fortify Carlisle’s backline.

1. Luke Plange – £5,000 a week

Luke Plange (20, England): Occupying the top wage bracket at £5,000 weekly (£260,000 annually), Plange spearheads Carlisle’s attack with youthful exuberance and clinical finishing. His electrifying pace and instinctive goalscoring pose a perpetual threat to opponents.

Luke Plange is the top earner of Carlisle United earning around £5,000 a week. (Photo by JILL DELSAUX/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

