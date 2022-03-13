Who Is Vanesa Lorenzo? Meet The Girlfriend Of Carles Puyol

Carles Puyol Girlfriend Vanesa Lorenzo Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Vanesa Lorenzo is famous for being the girlfriend of Spanish legend Carles Puyol. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Coming from a humble background Vanesa Lorenzo has achieved incredible feats in the modelling and acting industry. She is the kind of woman who loves stardom and attention. She has formed a beautiful relationship with Barcelona and Spain legend Carles Puyol.

He is one of the biggest football stars in his country: hence his career and life have attracted a lot of attention from fans. But, today we are not taking another look into his career. His love life has remained unexplored broadly and we are going to concentrate exactly on that.

We have gathered all the information and will share everything in this article. So follow along to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Carles Puyol.

Vanesa Lorenzo Facts & Wiki

Birthday January 7, 1977 Place of Birth Barcelona, Spain Nationality Spanish Residency Spain Ex-Partner Carles Puyol Job Model and Actress Instagram @vanesalorenzo_ Height 5 ft 8 in (172 cm) Weight 55 kg – 60 kg Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Blue Net Worth (approx.) $2 Million

Vanesa Lorenzo Childhood and Family

On January 7, 1977, Vanesa was born in Spain, making her Spanish. Despite having online fame and appearing in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We believe she doesn’t want to attract attention to her family members and disrupt their privacy.

We currently don’t know anything about her father and mother and their jobs for similar reasons. We are also unsure whether she has any siblings. We are on the lookout for more information and will update the article if we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Carles Puyol.

Vanesa Lorenzo is Spanish. (Picture was taken from SportMob)

Vanesa Lorenzo Education

Vanesa went to a local high school in her hometown. She was one of the most ambitious students in her class. As she was passionate about modelling from an early age, she figured she decided to give her all to make her dream a reality.

So, she moved to Italy After completing high school graduation. She enrolled in the Instituto Europeo di Design, from where she graduated with a fashion design degree in 2010.

Vanesa Lorenzo Career

Vanesa is a professional model. Due to her alluring looks and charming personality, she has earned many projects to work with famous fashion houses. Her extensive reach has also helped her get offers from big brands. She has promoted products while working with big clothing and jewellery brands. Vanesa started shooting for advertising agencies when she was just 11.

Her big break came at the age of 17 when Pepe Jeans made her the face of their brand. She enjoyed a pretty illustrious career working with Ralph Lauren, Escada, Giorgio Armani, L’Oreal, Yves Saint Laurent, Gap, Laura Biagiotti, Victoria’s Secret, Christian Dior, and Pantene.

Vanesa Lorenzo is a professional model. (Credit: Instagram)

After her modelling career took off, she got several acting offers for Calan films. She has worked in films like Entreacte (1989), the successful Italian romantic comedy Fireworks (1997), and the short fantasy film El topo y el hada (1998).

Vanesa also wrote a book on yoga named ‘Yoga, un Estilo de Vida’, which contains information about the essence of yoga and how it can help people connect with their inner soul.

Vanesa Lorenzo Net Worth

Vanesa’s net worth is $2 Million, mostly from her successful modelling and acting career. Her significant income can shock many people. But, people don’t know about her because she has made massive sacrifices to get to the position she is today.

Vanesa Lorenzo and Carles Puyol relationship

Carles Puyol met with his girlfriend in 2012. The Spaniard was playing for Barcelona at that time, and he was already a superstar. Vanesa was convinced that her partner was special and wanted to take things forward. After the duo started going on dates, they found out they were madly in love. She stood by her husband and supported him in every step of his career.

Carles Puyol met with his girlfriend in 2012. (Credit: Getty Images)

Since then, the duo has remained inseparable, and we believe they have passed the test of time. They barely argue on any topic as they have tremendous faith and trust in each other’s opinions. With the arrival of their child, their relationship has grown even stronger.

Vanesa Lorenzo and Carles Puyol Children

The duo welcomed their first child, a beautiful daughter, Manuela Puyol, on January 25, 2014. They were blessed with another baby girl on January 2, 2016. The couple is doing an excellent job raising the children.

Carles Puyol with his girlfriend and daughters. (Photo: GTRES)

Vanesa Lorenzo Social media

Vanesa is very famous on Instagram. She has 429k followers on the public platform, and her fanbase is continuously growing. She mostly posts snaps of herself with her family and friends. From her Instagram activities, it’s evident that she is a yoga lover.

FAQs about Vanesa Lorenzo

When did Vanesa Lorenzo and Carles Puyol get married? The duo is yet to get married. What is Vanesa Lorenzo doing now? She is a model and actress. How old is Vanesa Lorenzo? She is 45 years old. Nationality of Vanesa Lorenzo? She is Spanish. What is Vanesa Lorenzo’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.