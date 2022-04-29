Can Unprofessional Soccer Be As Much Well Paid as Professional Playing In Casinos?

Sports has always had strong connections to gambling. And even though it may have seemed that with the popularity of online casinos this connection would break, it grew even stronger. Professional athletes from around the world are accepting sponsorships from iGaming companies, and some of them are even participating in casino games tournaments.

Therefore many sports fans often wonder why some of their favorite athletes are so drawn to casino games. And the answer is simple – because it can be both fun and lucrative at the same time.

It’s no secret that professional poker players earn a lot of money. Of course, their annual income can’t match the one of Lionel Messi or Christiano Ronaldo, but playing casino games has made some of them incredibly rich. Some might even say that professional poker players are even wealthier than athletes who haven’t reached top leagues. But, does it pay off to switch careers and move to become a professional casino player even if you are already making a solid sum? Read on to find out.

How Much Does A Professional Poker Player Earn?

Even though professional casino players are known to earn a considerable sum of money, becoming one isn’t as easy as it seems. Professional poker players spend countless hours practicing their skills and improving their strategies. Unlike before, modern poker players have the advantage of practicing by visiting casino sites where they can online gokken voor geld or gamble online for money. In this way, they can practice at any moment, which can save them a lot of energy and time.

When it comes to picking the best online casino sites, some professional poker players only look for operators that have the fastest payment options. In this way, they can waste less time when funding their accounts and use it for playing. That’s why most of them opt for VOLT online casino or similar casino sites. Basically, they do everything they can to become a professional, and for a good reason. The salary of a professional poker player can vary from $25,000 to $500,000 per year. Therefore, it pays off to be among the best pro poker players that always play for high stakes.

Of course, many of them start with small to mid stakes games and move up to the big tables.

Soccer Players Aren’t That Much Behind

As mentioned before, not all soccer players can be paid as Neymar or Zlatan Ibrahimovic. However, even those playing in smaller leagues are well-paid. The soccer players’ paycheck ranges from $25,000 to $300,000, with the average being $60,000.

As you can see the difference in the paycheck isn’t that big. And there are many people who still think that professional poker players rely solely on luck while soccer players rely on their skills and strength. However, this is not the case. Luck is also a predominant factor in the career of any soccer player since they need to be fortunate enough not to be injured or to be spotted by a very important club. On the other hand, poker players don’t need to worry about those things.

In the end, it all comes down to preferences. Regardless of the paycheck, people should always pursue a career that makes them feel content. The best way to turn into a pro of any discipline is to love and enjoy what you do.