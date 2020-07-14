Can Liverpool be as dominant in 2020/2021?

With the Premier League about to get back into full flow and which will see Liverpool collect their first-ever Premier League title in a romp, but, the question is, can the back it up next season and cement their place at the top of the Premier League betting?

Does Liverpool need to add to their squad?

Yes, if you look at all of the previous Premier League winners the never rested on their laurels and duly went into the market to strengthen their squad.

Where Liverpool might need to add to their squad, and some might say this is mad, but their attacking force needs investment.

While Mo Salah and Sadio Mane have banged in the majority of the goals for Liverpool this season along with the tireless work of Roberto Firmino, but there is always that lingering feeling the Real Madrid are waiting in the wings to the Egyptian star to the Santiago Bernabéu.

Should they plan for Salah’s exit?

While Liverpool has Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri as the current backups, time has told that you cannot rely on them for week on week goals.

So, who is out there?

Does the name Timo Werner ring a bell? The RB Leipzig and German International have long been linked with a move to Liverpool, and he has not hidden his admiration for Liverpool or Jurgen Klopp while referring to the Anfield outfit as the best in the world.

If Timo Werner was to sign, he would bring a different dimension to Liverpool. There is a high possibility that this signing could still happen if Mo Salah as to stay put at Anfield, Werner would bring that competition that would bring out more in what was a less than vintage season from the Egyptian native.

Does Van Dijk need more help?

Virgil van Dijk with Jurgen Klopp (L) after the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford (Image credit: Getty)

There is a very strong possibility that Liverpool will be in for another central defender with Dajan Lovern only having one year left on his contract, and you would think that they will move him on with the view them getting a nice cut for his services with AC Milan and AS Roma rumoured to be at the top of the line to sign the Croatian defender.

You might think they don’t need any more defenders as they already have the very talented Joe Gomes and Joel Matip when fit.

But, that is the problem. The pair have struggled for a clear run in the team due to injury over the past few seasons. So, with that said I think they will be going into the market for another centre half in the shape of… That’s just it. Who is out there that could step in when needed in the big games?

Do Liverpool go for an English player to bolster the contingent of English players, or will they have to go deep into the European market and take a chance on a less established player that will need a season or two to find his feet in the Premier League?

The Midfield Dilemma

It’s been said for some time that Liverpool’s midfield needs strength-in-depth, and this is the summer that they will need to up their game.

With the ever-present James Millner nearing the end of his career, Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum hitting their 30s and Alex Oxlade-Chamberland and Naby Keita failing to set the world alight since their arrival, be it the have had a lot of injuries, they have never come across as players that will take the team by the scruff of the neck when the going gets tough and make that contribution that will change a defeat into a win.

There has been a lot of whispers that a shock move for former Anfield hero Philippe Coutinho could be on the card this summer, but how will that be received by the Kop end?

But the new rumour going around in the whisper mill is that Liverpool has been in contact with England Internation and Borussia Dortmund winger Jordon Sancho.

The England international has been linked heavily with a mover to Liverpool’s arch enemies, Manchester United, but with Manchester United’s lack of closing out a big deal over the last few seasons, Liverpool could be ready to pounce and get their hands on what could be the signing of the summer.