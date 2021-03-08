Can Chelsea overtake Man United to finish 2nd this season?

Chelsea have found their form in recent weeks after Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard at the helm.

The timing of the Blues’ board to make the switch perhaps couldn’t have been any more timely as the race for the top four heats up and the Champions League continues.

Tuchel guided his side to a surprise 1-0 win away to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie last month, whilst domestically they have moved back into the top four with victories away to the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Aside from Manchester City, who are running away with the Premier League title, there haven’t been too many teams other than Tuchel’s side, showing any consistency in recent weeks.

It would be fair to say they’re probably the best shout to finish in the top four this season, and despite heading into this weekend four points behind Manchester United in second, a top two finish really doesn’t look too unlikely.

Everton head into the weekend directly below Chelsea in fifth, one point behind and with a game in hand. So a victory on Monday night will be important. Three points could also see them close in on Manchester United, who are away to Manchester City on Sunday, and Leicester City, who are at Brighton & Hove Albion on the same day.

Tuchel has guided his side to five wins from their last eight in the Premier League, keeping clean sheets in six of those. And Chelsea’s win over Liverpool on Thursday showed just how quickly the German coach has turned the team around.

Under Lampard, Liverpool were 2-0 winners at Stamford Bridge back in September.

The team are pulling all of these wins despite big summer signing Timo Werner still failing to find his form under the new coach, following his arrival from RB Leipzig.

Defensive performances have been key to the team in recent weeks, with the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva all being solid in front of Edouard Mendy.

They will still need to find their attacking prowess between now and the end of the season if they are to finish in second, or even just the top four, as their remaining fixtures include fellow top four hopefuls:

Everton (H)

Manchester City (A)

Arsenal (H)

Leicester City (H)

Champions League action returns to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday 17 March when Atletico Madrid will be looking to overturn their surprise 0-1 loss at home to the Premier League side last month.

That match is followed up by a home game versus Sheffield United in the FA Cup, so you could say that has turned out favourable in terms of progressing in Europe and maintaining their strong battle for second spot.