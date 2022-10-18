Can Arsenal go all the way to the title this season?

Arsenal’s impressive start to the season has got everyone talking. They lead the English Premier League standings with 24 points after nine matches, but the big question remains; is Mikel Arteta’s team a genuine title contender?

Can they shock everyone this season and dethrone Manchester City as Premier League champions?

Sunday’s exhilarating win against Liverpool, which followed up the previous weekend’s north London derby victory over perennial rivals Tottenham, seemed like a watershed moment for Arteta’s young Gunners. It was their most difficult test yet, and they aced it thrillingly.

So, can they pull off the unimaginable and reclaim the Premier League championship they last won in 2004?

Arsenal started so well, and there is a sense of belief in the club that has been missing since the golden days of the Invincibles under Arsene Wenger. They are at the top of the table because they deserve to be there.

Arsenal certainly can.

When asked about his team’s title chances, Arteta’s responses are as old and predictable as they are true. The key for Arsenal is to take each game as it comes. Ticking them off and seeing where that leads.

Who knows whether they can stay in the hunt until about March. We all witnessed Leicester’s remarkable win six years ago, so anyone dismissing Arsenal’s prospects at this point would be naive.

Man City have been outstanding thus far, and Erling Haaland has been just absurd, but despite this, they are still staring up at Arsenal in the league standings.

Arteta’s team is now the best in the country. The league table, as the old adage goes, does not lie. The Gunners’ squad is not as strong as City’s, but neither was Leicester’s in 2015-16. People may wonder what would happen if Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, or Gabriel Martinelli were injured.

What if City missed Haaland or Kevin De Bruyne through injury? City may be loaded with quality, but such players are extremely difficult to replace.

Arsenal have only one job to do; to keep doing what they're doing and stay in the fight for as long as they can. Everyone is expecting them to fumble at some point, but so far so good.

They've played three games against the so-called 'big six,' and they're still top of the standings.

They’ve played three games against the so-called ‘big six,’ and they’re still top of the standings.

Naturally, comparisons have been made with Liverpool’s resurgence under Jurgen Klopp. Arsenal’s kids, and their young manager, exude desire, and they appear to be a side that is beginning to make smart transfer decisions. As we saw at Anfield, they play purposefully and have roused their fans, which can make a tremendous difference.

Can they take their home from away? Can they produce a positive result at Stamford Bridge, the Etihad, Anfield, or Tottenham? They left Old Trafford with a defeat, and it remains to be seen how they will respond to pressure because they certainly will have one.

They look terrific right now and need to ride this wave. City are favorites, given their historical way of starting slow and finishing strong, but it won't hurt to bet on Arsenal to pull a Leicester.