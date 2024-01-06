Ranking every Burton Albion player by how much they earn in wages in 2023-24

All about Burton Albion players’ wages and how much they earn

Nestled in the heart of England’s brewing capital, Burton Albion Football Club may not be a Premier League giant, but they punch above their weight in League One. Founded in 1950, the “Brewers” have steadily climbed the ranks, culminating in a League Two championship in 2015-16, finally securing a place in the third tier.

However, recent seasons have been a mixed bag. A respectable mid-table finish in 2021-22 gave way to a more turbulent 2023, with inconsistent results keeping them hovering around the fringes of the playoffs. Manager Gary Mills, appointed in October 2023, faces the challenge of galvanizing the 45-man squad and squeezing out that extra push for promotion. Despite the ups and downs, Burton Albion remains a club fiercely connected to its roots. With a net worth of €6.10 million, they operate on a much smaller scale than some of their wealthier League One rivals.

Their wage bill, for instance, pales in comparison to the likes of Ipswich Town or Sunderland. Yet, this tighter budget fosters a unique camaraderie within the squad. One to watch is young striker Kwadwo Baah, the highest earner at £8,000 per week. His pace and finishing have already caught the eye of scouts, making him a vital cog in Burton’s attack. So, while Burton Albion may not be setting League One alight just yet, their blend of experience, exciting young talent, and passionate fan base make them a club to keep an eye on. They could just be brewing up something special in the coming years.

Mark Helm: Creative Spark Illuminating the Attack

Mark Helm, a 21-year-old playmaker with a wand of a left foot, is the creative spark behind the Burton attack. His £1,900 weekly wage belies the magic he can conjure on the pitch. Helm’s vision and deft passing cut through defenses, creating openings for his teammates and leaving opponents mesmerized. The length of his contract remains hidden, but one thing’s clear – with Helm on the pitch, the Brewers’ attack has the potential to illuminate the opposition’s defensive walls.

Kegs Chauke: Young Engine Powering the Midfield

Kegs Chauke, a 20-year-old dynamo, is the rising star injecting power and energy into the Burton midfield. His £2,000 weekly wage reflects the promise he holds for the future. Chauke’s tenacious tackling and energetic bursts forward make him a force to be reckoned with in the engine room. Though the details of his contract remain under wraps, his youthful vigor suggests a long-term investment in the Brewers’ midfield core.

Josh Gordon: Persistent Poacher Waiting for His Moment

Josh Gordon, a 28-year-old marksman with a nose for goal, is the patient predator lurking in the Burton attack. His £2,100 weekly wage hints at the potential he carries within his boots. Gordon’s tireless work ethic and opportunistic instincts keep defenders on their toes, waiting for the moment he pounces on a loose ball or finishes a clinical counter-attack. While the specifics of his contract remain a mystery, his perseverance suggests a player committed to proving his worth in the Brewers’ strikeforce.

Jasper Moon: Rising Star Shining Bright in Defense

Jasper Moon, a 22-year-old diamond in the rough, is making his mark at the heart of the Brewers’ defense. His £2,100 weekly wage is a small investment for the potential he possesses. Moon’s composure and aerial dominance belie his young age, making him a rock in the face of attacking pressure. Though the details of his contract remain undisclosed, his rapid development suggests a long-term future in the Burton backline.

Jake Caprice: Versatile Defender Plugging the Gaps

Jake Caprice, a sturdy 30-year-old, wears many hats in the Burton backline. His £2,100 weekly wage reflects his adaptability and dependability. Whether slotting in at center-back, bombing down the right flank as a wing-back, or providing cover in midfield, Caprice is a jack-of-all-trades who plugs the gaps wherever they appear. The exact terms of his contract are under wraps, but his versatility makes him a valuable asset in manager Mills’ tactical toolbox.

Bobby Kamwa: Mercurial Winger Electrifying the Touchlines

Bobby Kamwa, a 23-year-old whirlwind, is Burton’s secret weapon on the wing. His £2,500 weekly wage barely hints at the havoc he wreaks on defenses. With his electrifying pace and mesmerizing trickery, Kamwa leaves defenders chasing shadows and fans on the edge of their seats. The details of his contract are shrouded in secrecy, but one thing’s certain – when Kamwa has the ball at his feet, expect the unexpected.

Sam Hughes: Composed Defender Building from the Back

Sam Hughes, at 26, is more than just a solid center-back – he’s a playmaker in disguise. His £2,600 weekly wage belies his ability to build Burton’s attacks from the back with pinpoint passes and intelligent distribution. Hughes reads the game like a chess grandmaster, anticipating danger and snuffing it out before it escalates. Though the length of his contract remains in the shadows, his calm presence is a cornerstone of the Brewers’ defensive resolve.

Joe Powell: Energetic Engine Fueling the Midfield

Joe Powell, a dynamic 24-year-old, is the engine driving the Burton midfield. His £3,100 weekly wage reflects the tireless energy he pumps into every game. Whether winning tackles in the trenches or bursting forward to join the attack, Powell keeps the Brewers ticking like a well-oiled machine. While the details of his contract remain undisclosed, his tireless displays suggest a long-term commitment to the heart of the Brewers’ engine room.

John Brayford: Seasoned Sentinel Patrolling the Flanks

At 35, John Brayford’s experience runs as deep as the River Trent that flows past the Pirelli Stadium. He’s a right-back of granite and grit, earning his £3,100 weekly wage through defensive resilience and fearless determination. Brayford reads the game like a well-worn novel, snuffing out attacks before they blossom and launching pinpoint crosses from deep. Though the specifics of his contract remain a mystery, his presence provides a calming reassurance on the Brewers’ backline.

Jamal Blackman: Safe Hands Providing Reliable Cover

Jamal Blackman, the 29-year-old custodian, offers a safe pair of hands between the Burton posts. His weekly wage of £3,100 is a small price to pay for the security he provides in goal. Whether leaping to pluck crosses out of the air or thwarting one-on-ones with acrobatic saves, Blackman is the last line of defense, always ready to bail out his teammates. Though details of his contract remain under wraps, one thing’s for sure – with Blackman in goal, the Brewers can face any onslaught with confidence.

Deji Oshilaja: Rock-Solid Wall Shielding the Burton Goal

Deji Oshilaja, the imposing 30-year-old center-back, is the unsung hero safeguarding the Burton net. His £3,400 weekly wage reflects the crucial role he plays in keeping danger at bay. With his commanding presence and aerial prowess, Oshilaja forms an impenetrable wall in front of the goalkeeper. While the precise terms of his contract are hidden, his dedication to the cause is etched on every headed clearance and last-ditch tackle.

Cole Stockton: Veteran Sharpshooter with an Eye for Goal

The evergreen Cole Stockton, despite his 29 years, remains a predator in the penalty box. His weekly pay packet of £3,400 is a well-deserved reward for his consistent goal-scoring exploits. Whether burying clinical finishes or creating havoc with his intelligent movement, Stockton is a nightmare for opposing defenders. The specifics of his deal remain undisclosed, but his presence guarantees one thing – goals, goals, goals for the Brewers.

Rekeem Harper: Young Maestro Pulling the Strings

At just 23, Rekeem Harper already displays the poise of a seasoned conductor in the Brewers’ midfield. His weekly wage of £3,700 reflects the club’s belief in his burgeoning talent. Whether dictating the tempo from deep or weaving his magic further up the pitch, Harper’s technical skill and tactical awareness make him a key cog in the Burton machine. Although the details of his contract are confidential, whispers suggest a long-term commitment, a testament to the club’s desire to build around this midfield maestro.

Mason Bennett: Versatile Fox in the Box

Pocket dynamo Mason Bennett, a veteran at 26, wears many hats across the Brewers’ frontline. Whether he’s terrorizing defenses down the left, cutting inside from the right, or lurking menacingly as a central striker, Bennett’s versatility makes him a true asset. His years in the game have honed his experience, and his knack for finding the net has endeared him to the Burton faithful. Though the exact length of his contract remains under wraps, one thing’s clear: when Bennett’s on the pitch, you can bet fireworks are on the horizon.

Kwadwo Baah (£416,000 Yearly)

Weekly Wage: £8,000 Yearly Salary: £416,000 Age: 20 Position: Attacking Midfielder (Right) Nationality: German. Baah is Burton Albion’s highest-paid player, reflecting his potential as a rising star. The young German earned his spot through his electrifying pace and clinical finishing. His contract details remain undisclosed, but his contributions to the team’s attack are undeniable.

