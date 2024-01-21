Ranking Every Bristol City Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Bristol City, perched on the banks of the mighty Avon, is a club where the echoes of past glories dance with the whispers of an ambitious future and In this article, let’s see each player’s recent Championship performances and wages.

Last season, the Robins nearly tripped their way into the playoffs, only to stumble at the finish line. This year, under manager Nigel Pearson, they’re a Jekyll and Hyde team capable of painting beautiful football against top teams one week and then tripping over their shoelaces against strugglers the next. Their attack boasts a kaleidoscope of creativity. Antoine Semenyo, a silky smooth dribbler with an eye for goal, can weave through defences like smoke through the streets, while Nahki Wells’s predatory instincts see him gobble up chances like a starved lion.

Yet, the backline can sometimes resemble a leaky bucket after a hefty Bristol downpour, with Tomas Kalas and Rob Atkinson struggling to keep the floodgates shut. Despite the hiccups, there’s a steely glint in the Robins’ eyes. Their net worth of 39.50 million euros may not rival Premier League giants, but their wage bill of £9.83 million speaks volumes about their determination. Youngsters like Tommy Rowe and Alex Scott inject youthful energy and promise, while the experienced heads of Matty James and Callum O’Dowda provide much-needed stability.

Bristol City’s English head coach Liam Manning applauds at the end of the English FA Cup third-round replay football match between Bristol City and West Ham United. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

15. George Tanner

At just 23, the right-back George Tanner earns a solid £5,200 per week and £270,400 annually. Known for his defensive prowess, Tanner has recently penned a contract, a testament to his commitment. As he cements his role in Bristol City, his net worth continues to rise.

14. Haydon Roberts

A 21-year-old left-back, Haydon Roberts, commands a weekly wage of £6,200 and an annual salary of £322,400. Bristol City sees Roberts as a valuable defensive asset, evident in the investment made through his contract. With a promising career trajectory, Roberts enhances the team’s success.

13. Rob Atkinson

Rob Atkinson, the 24-year-old defender, earns £6,700 weekly and £348,400 yearly. His stellar performances at left-centre-back showcase his talent in the Championship. Bristol City’s commitment to nurturing young defensive talents is evident in Atkinson’s impactful contributions on the field.

12. Anis Mehmeti

The 22-year-old Albanian attacking midfielder, Anis Mehmeti, earns £7,500 weekly and £390,000 annually. His dynamic playing style and creative flair significantly boost Bristol City’s attack. The club’s strategic investment in emerging talents is evident in Mehmeti’s contract, reflecting immense potential.

Anis Mehmeti of Bristol City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Norwich City. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

11. Ross McCrorie

A versatile 25-year-old Scottish defender and midfielder, Ross McCrorie, earns £7,700 weekly and £400,400 yearly. His ability to contribute in multiple positions emphasizes Bristol City’s commitment to players with multifaceted skills, enhancing squad depth.

10. Rob Dickie

27-year-old center-back Rob Dickie earns £8,000 weekly and £416,000 yearly. His consistent defensive performances have made him a key player for Bristol City. Dickie’s contract reflects the club’s acknowledgement of his crucial role in maintaining a solid defence.

9. Harry Cornick

Versatile forward Harry Cornick, 28, earns £8,200 weekly and £426,400 yearly. Cornick’s ability to play across attacking positions adds flair to Bristol City’s front line. His contract showcases the club’s recognition of his contributions to their attacking prowess.

8. Joe Williams

Midfielder Joe Williams, 26, earns £10,000 weekly and £520,000 yearly. Known for his defensive and playmaking abilities, Williams’ contract highlights Bristol City’s investment in midfield stability and creativity.

7. Zak Vyner

26-year-old defender Zak Vyner earns £10,000 weekly and £520,000 yearly. His consistency in the centre-back role showcases Bristol City’s commitment to building a strong defensive foundation. Vyner’s contract reflects the trust placed in him for defensive solidity.

Zak Vyner of Bristol City looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Norwich City. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)

6. Kal Naismith

Versatile Scottish player Kal Naismith, 31, earns £10,000 weekly and £520,000 yearly. His ability to play in multiple positions underscores his value to Bristol City. Naismith’s contract signifies the club’s strategy of having adaptable players in the squad.

5. Matty James

A seasoned force at 31, Matty James pulls in £11,000 weekly and £572,000 annually, lending stability to Bristol City’s midfield. His contract emphasizes the club’s value on leadership and experience, recognizing James as a cornerstone in guiding the team.

4. Cameron Pring

The versatile 25-year-old, Cameron Pring, secures £12,000 weekly and £624,000 yearly. Known for his commitment to defensive roles, Pring’s adaptability shines. Bristol City’s preference for multi-skilled players is evident in Pring’s contract, showcasing the club’s strategic approach to squad building.

3. Nahki Wells

A dependable 33-year-old striker, Nahki Wells, commands £14,000 weekly and £728,000 yearly. With a knack for finding the net, Wells brings a crucial attacking edge. His contract underscores Bristol City’s recognition of the impact an experienced forward can make.

2. Jason Knight

At 22, Irish midfielder Jason Knight earns £15,000 weekly and £780,000 yearly. His dynamic, box-to-box play injects energy into Bristol City’s midfield. Knight’s contract highlights the club’s commitment to nurturing young talents with high potential, adding vibrancy to the squad.

Jason Knight of Bristol City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Bristol City. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

1. Andreas Weimann

The top earner at 31, Austrian attacking midfielder Andreas Weimann takes home £18,000 weekly and £936,000 yearly. Weimann’s skill and leadership are integral to Bristol City’s success. His contract signals the club’s dedication to retaining key players, showcasing ambitions for Championship triumph.

