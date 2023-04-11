Brian Brobbey 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Brian Brobbey is a Dutch professional football player who plays as a striker for the Dutch club Ajax and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.
Brian Brobbey, born on February 1, 2002, is a talented Dutch professional football player who plays as a forward. He is known for his exceptional skills, pace, and goal-scoring ability, and has been making a name for himself in the football world at a young age.
Brian Brobbey is a young and talented forward who has already made a name for himself in Dutch football. With his exceptional skills, goal-scoring ability, and dedication to the sport, he has the potential to achieve great success both domestically and internationally. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.
Brian Brobbey Facts and Wiki
|Birth Place
|Amsterdam, Netherlands
|Father’s Name
|Brobbey
|Mother’s Name
|NA
|Star Sign
|Aquarius
|Net Worth
|£6.5 Million
|Age
|21
|Birthday
|1 February 2002
|Nationality
|Dutch
|Position
|Striker
|Senior Clubs
|Jong Ajax, Ajax, RB Leipzig
|Achievements
|2X TOP GOAL SCORER
2X DUTCH CHAMPION
1X DUTCH CUP WINNER
1X DUTCH U17 CHAMPION
2X EUROPEAN UNDER-17 CHAMPION
1X DUTCH U19 CHAMPION
1X DUTCH U19 YOUTH CUP WINNER
|Girlfriend
|NA
|Children
|NA
|Social Media
Brian Brobbey’s Net Worth and Salary
Brian Brobbey is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £6.5 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €13.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £3.7 Million per year playing for Ajax as a Striker.
Brian Brobbey Club Career
Brobbey began his professional career at AFC Ajax, one of the most successful clubs in the Netherlands, where he came through the youth academy. He made his senior team debut for Ajax in January 2021 and quickly became a key player for the club. Brobbey’s impressive performances and goal-scoring ability earned him recognition as one of the top young talents in Dutch football.
In February 2021, Brobbey made history by becoming the youngest player to score a hat-trick for Ajax in a league match, showcasing his remarkable talent and potential. He has also been a crucial part of Ajax’s success in domestic and European competitions, contributing with crucial goals and assists.
Brian joined RB Leipzig in July 2021 on a long-term deal for an undisclosed transfer fee. Without much impact in the first team, he was loaned out to Ajax without an option to buy in December 2021 for six months. In July 2022, Ajax confirmed the signing of Brian for a reported fee of 17 million euros on a 5-year deal.
Brian Brobbey International Career
Brobbey has represented the Netherlands at various youth levels, showcasing his skills and potential on the international stage as well. He has been a key player for the Dutch national youth teams, impressing scouts and coaches with his goal-scoring ability and overall performances.
Brian Brobbey Family
Brian Brobbey was born on 1 February 2002 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. His parents Brobbey and Justin Kluivert struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. He has three brothers, Samuel Brobbey, Kevin Luckassen, and Derrick Luckassen. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.
Brian Brobbey’s Girlfriend
The Striker prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.
Brian Brobbey Sponsors and Endorsements
Brian Brobbey has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.
Brian Brobbey Cars and Tattoos
Brian Brobbey’s car details are not known much and are unavailable on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Brian Brobbey has not inked his skin yet.
Read More:
- Felix Nmecha 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Josha Vagnoman 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
- Armel Bella-Kotchap 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more
FAQs about Brian Brobbey
|What is the net worth of Brian Brobbey?
|The net worth of Brian Brobbey is £6.5 million.
|How many clubs have Brian Brobbey played for?
|Brian Brobbey has played with three clubs at the senior level – Jong Ajax, Ajax, and RB Leipzig.
|How old is Brian Brobbey?
|He is 21 years old.
|Nationality of Brian Brobbey?
|He is Dutch.
|Has Brian Brobbey ever won the Premier League?
|No, he has never won the Premier League.