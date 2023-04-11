Brian Brobbey 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Brian Brobbey is a Dutch professional football player who plays as a striker for the Dutch club Ajax and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more.

Brian Brobbey, born on February 1, 2002, is a talented Dutch professional football player who plays as a forward. He is known for his exceptional skills, pace, and goal-scoring ability, and has been making a name for himself in the football world at a young age.

Brian Brobbey is a young and talented forward who has already made a name for himself in Dutch football. With his exceptional skills, goal-scoring ability, and dedication to the sport, he has the potential to achieve great success both domestically and internationally. Let us get to know more about him in the following paragraphs.

Brian Brobbey of Ajax in action during the UEFA Champions League group A match between AFC Ajax and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Brian Brobbey Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Amsterdam, Netherlands Father’s Name Brobbey Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Aquarius Net Worth £6.5 Million Age 21 Birthday 1 February 2002 Nationality Dutch Position Striker Senior Clubs Jong Ajax, Ajax, RB Leipzig Achievements 2X TOP GOAL SCORER

2X DUTCH CHAMPION

1X DUTCH CUP WINNER

1X DUTCH U17 CHAMPION

2X EUROPEAN UNDER-17 CHAMPION

1X DUTCH U19 CHAMPION

1X DUTCH U19 YOUTH CUP WINNER Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Brian Brobbey’s Net Worth and Salary

Brian Brobbey is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £6.5 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €13.00m by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £3.7 Million per year playing for Ajax as a Striker.

Brian Brobbey Club Career

Brobbey began his professional career at AFC Ajax, one of the most successful clubs in the Netherlands, where he came through the youth academy. He made his senior team debut for Ajax in January 2021 and quickly became a key player for the club. Brobbey’s impressive performances and goal-scoring ability earned him recognition as one of the top young talents in Dutch football.

In February 2021, Brobbey made history by becoming the youngest player to score a hat-trick for Ajax in a league match, showcasing his remarkable talent and potential. He has also been a crucial part of Ajax’s success in domestic and European competitions, contributing with crucial goals and assists.

The net worth of Brian Brobbey is estimated to be £6.5 million as of 2023. (Photo by JOHN THYS/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

Brian joined RB Leipzig in July 2021 on a long-term deal for an undisclosed transfer fee. Without much impact in the first team, he was loaned out to Ajax without an option to buy in December 2021 for six months. In July 2022, Ajax confirmed the signing of Brian for a reported fee of 17 million euros on a 5-year deal.

Brian Brobbey International Career

Brobbey has represented the Netherlands at various youth levels, showcasing his skills and potential on the international stage as well. He has been a key player for the Dutch national youth teams, impressing scouts and coaches with his goal-scoring ability and overall performances.

Brian Brobbey Family

Brian Brobbey was born on 1 February 2002 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. His parents Brobbey and Justin Kluivert struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. He has three brothers, Samuel Brobbey, Kevin Luckassen, and Derrick Luckassen. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Ajax’s Dutch forward Brian Brobbey is currently single and not dating anyone. (Photo by JEROEN PUTMANS/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

Brian Brobbey’s Girlfriend

The Striker prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Brian Brobbey has not been seen endorsing any company on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

🚨Napoli are monitoring the situation of Ajax's 21-year-old striker Brian Brobbey. If Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen transfers to the EPL, Naples could move to sign the Dutch striker.

🇳🇱🔵#ForzaNapoliSempre 🔴#AFCAjax pic.twitter.com/KX0LK6OVm3 — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) April 5, 2023

Brian Brobbey Cars and Tattoos

Brian Brobbey’s car details are not known much and are unavailable on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Brian Brobbey has not inked his skin yet.

Read More:

FAQs about Brian Brobbey