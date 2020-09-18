Brentford reject £10m bid from Arsenal for goalkeeper David Raya

According to The Telegraph (h/t Express), Arsenal have had a £10 million bid turned down by Championship club Brentford for Spanish shot-stopper David Raya. The Gunners are keen to add to their goalkeeping department following the departure of Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa for £17million earlier this week.

As per the report, Brentford are determined to keep hold of the 25-year-old and would only consider selling him if he were to return to Griffin Park on loan for the ongoing campaign.

Raya, who joined the Bees from Blackburn Rovers for just £3million in the summer of 2019, went on to play a key role in the club’s march to the playoff final last season.

David Raya has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer (Getty Images)

The Spaniard established himself as one of the most reliable shot-stoppers in the English second-tier, keeping 16 clean sheets in 49 appearances across all competitions.

Meanwhile, Martinez’s sale has boosted Arsenal’s transfer kitty but has left the club with Bernd Leno as the only recognised senior option between the sticks. That has prompted the Gunners to cast their rods into the transfer pond for a replacement.

Martinez kept 9 clean sheets in 23 games for Arsenal last season, nailing down a regular starting role between the sticks towards the back end of the 2019-20 campaign after first-choice Bernd Leno had picked up an injury.

Raya played a key role in Brentford’s march to the Championship Playoff final last season (Getty Images)

The Argentine was instrumental as the Gunners beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final and also started in their Community Shield triumph over Liverpool. However, his demands over a regular starting role ahead of Leno left Mikel Arteta with little choice but to cash in on him.

Arsenal, though, are closing in on the capture of Icelandic international goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson from French club Dijon for a fee of just £1.5million.

The 25-year-old presents a much cheaper alternative to Raya in the summer market and looks more than capable of providing Leno with quality cover and competition at the Emirates.