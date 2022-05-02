Brentford Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Brentford F.C. are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Brentford F.C.

The Bees are one of the veteran clubs in the Premier League. They are one of the average paying football teams in the Premier League, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about Brentford F.C’s players’ wages, weekly salaries, and contract details.

Current Brentford Players Wages and Contracts 2022

Brentford F.C. are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. They entered the London League in 1896. They have won the second, third and fourth division titles. Brentford won the 2021 Championship final to be promoted to the highest level for the first time since the 1946-47 season.

Brentford Player Wages 2022 (Peakpx)

The club was founded in 1889 and is nicknamed “The Bees”.The nickname was unintentionally created by students of Borough Road College in the 1890s. Matthew Benham is the owner of the Brentford F.C. as he holds the majority of shareholdings. The club has an estimated revenue of £105.4 million (approx) in the footballing world.

Brentford’s highest-paid player

Kristoffer Ajer is the highest-paid player for Brentford F.C., with a yearly salary of £ 18,20,000 and a weekly wage of £35,000. The Norwegian has been a star midfielder for Brentford.

Kristoffer Ajer is the highest-paid player for Brentford F.C (The Athletic)

On 21 July 2021, Ajer completed a move to Premier League club Brentford on a five year deal for an undisclosed fee which has been revealed to be £13.5 million (approx).

Brentford Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent David Raya GK 26 2024 £ 13,00,000 £ 25,000 FUTBOL21 AGENCY Ivan Toney F 26 2025 £ 10,92,000 £ 21,000 Pinnacle Global Advisors LLP Christian Nørgaard M 28 2025 £ 10,40,000 £ 20,000 PEP Consulting Josh Dasilva M 23 2024 £ 9,36,000 £ 18,000 CAA Base Ltd Sergi Canós M 25 2023 £ 7,80,000 £ 15,000 Gelu Rodríguez Saman Ghoddos M 28 2023 £ 7,80,000 £ 15,000 CLS Mundial Ethan Pinnock D 28 2025 £ 7,80,000 £ 15,000 Two Touch Agency Shandon Baptiste M 24 2024 £ 6,24,000 £ 12,000 CAA Base Ltd Rico Henry D 24 2026 £ 6,24,000 £ 12,000 YMU Group Vitaly Janelt M 23 2026 £ 5,20,000 £ 10,000 Wasserman Charlie Goode D 26 2024 £ 3,90,000 £ 7,500 HSD Marcus Forss F 22 2026 £ 2,60,000 £ 5,000 – Tariqe Fosu M 26 2023 £ 2,60,000 £ 5,000 – Luka Racic D 22 2023 £ 2,60,000 £ 5,000 Boutique Transfers Mads Roerslev D 22 2024 £ 2,60,000 £ 5,000 Boutique Transfers Mads Bech Sørensen D 23 2023 £ 2,08,000 £ 4,000 People In Sport Kristoffer Ajer D 24 2026 £ 18,20,000 £ 35,000 SEG Ellery Balcombe GK 22 2025 £ 2,23,600 £ 4,300 Straight Ace Sports Mads Bidstrup M 21 2023 £ 4,68,000 £ 9,000 PEP Consulting Halil Dervişoğlu F 22 2024 – – Ersan Dervişoğlu Pontus Jansson D 31 2023 £ 12,48,000 £ 24,000 MD Management Bryan Mbeumo M 22 2026 £ 11,96,000 £ 23,000 Frederic Guerra Player Agent Frank Onyeka M 24 2026 £ 16,64,000 £ 32,000 Stirr Associates Myles Peart-Harris M 19 2025 £ 2,54,800 £ 4,900 Two Touch Agency Yoane Wissa F 25 2025 £ 10,92,000 £ 21,000 –

Brentford loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022

Player Name Position Age Contract Expiry Annual Salary Weekly Wages Agent Charlie Goode D 26 2024 £ 3,90,000 £ 7,500 HSD Marcus Forss F 22 2026 £ 2,60,000 £ 5,000 – Luka Racic D 22 2023 £ 2,60,000 £ 5,000 Boutique Transfers Ellery Balcombe GK 22 2025 £ 2,23,600 £ 4,300 Straight Ace Sports Mads Bidstrup M 21 2023 £ 4,68,000 £ 9,000 PEP Consulting Halil Dervişoğlu F 22 2024 – – Ersan Dervişoğlu Dominic Thompson Left-Back 21 2023 £ 1,24,800 £ 2,400 ICM Stellar Sports Joel Valencia Left Winger 27 2023 £ 7,80,000 £ 15,000 Relatives

FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Brentford

Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Brentford’s main players.

Who is the highest-paid player at Brentford F.C?

As of 2022, Kristoffer Ajer is the highest-paid player at Brentford F.C with a weekly wage of £35,000.

2. What is the total team value of Brentford FC?

The total team value of Brentford F.C is around £105.4 million (approx)

3. How much do Brentford spend on total annual wages?

Brentford are spending close to £ 34 million every single season on player wages.

4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Brentford F.C in their history?

Jim Towers is the all-time top goalscorer with 163 goals.

Jim Towers is the all-time top goalscorer for Brentford F.C (Twitter)

5. How much does Thomas Frank earn in a year?

Thomas Frank has a £1.5 million a year contract at Brentford F.C.

