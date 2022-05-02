Brentford Player Wages 2022: Weekly salaries, contract details, and agents

Brentford F.C. are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. Here we bring you all the latest player wages and weekly salaries from Brentford F.C.
The Bees are one of the veteran clubs in the Premier League. They are one of the average paying football teams in the Premier League, and many of their players are on lucrative contracts in the Premier League. Here we tell you about Brentford F.C’s players’ wages, weekly salaries, and contract details.
Current Brentford Players Wages and Contracts 2022
Brentford F.C. are one of the oldest clubs in the Premier League. They entered the London League in 1896. They have won the second, third and fourth division titles. Brentford won the 2021 Championship final to be promoted to the highest level for the first time since the 1946-47 season.
The club was founded in 1889 and is nicknamed “The Bees”.The nickname was unintentionally created by students of Borough Road College in the 1890s. Matthew Benham is the owner of the Brentford F.C. as he holds the majority of shareholdings. The club has an estimated revenue of £105.4 million (approx) in the footballing world.
Brentford’s highest-paid player
Kristoffer Ajer is the highest-paid player for Brentford F.C., with a yearly salary of £ 18,20,000 and a weekly wage of £35,000. The Norwegian has been a star midfielder for Brentford.
On 21 July 2021, Ajer completed a move to Premier League club Brentford on a five year deal for an undisclosed fee which has been revealed to be £13.5 million (approx).
Brentford Player Wages 2022 and contracts- Complete list
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|David Raya
|GK
|26
|2024
|£ 13,00,000
|£ 25,000
|FUTBOL21 AGENCY
|Ivan Toney
|F
|26
|2025
|£ 10,92,000
|£ 21,000
|Pinnacle Global Advisors LLP
|Christian Nørgaard
|M
|28
|2025
|£ 10,40,000
|£ 20,000
|PEP Consulting
|Josh Dasilva
|M
|23
|2024
|£ 9,36,000
|£ 18,000
|CAA Base Ltd
|Sergi Canós
|M
|25
|2023
|£ 7,80,000
|£ 15,000
|Gelu Rodríguez
|Saman Ghoddos
|M
|28
|2023
|£ 7,80,000
|£ 15,000
|CLS Mundial
|Ethan Pinnock
|D
|28
|2025
|£ 7,80,000
|£ 15,000
|Two Touch Agency
|Shandon Baptiste
|M
|24
|2024
|£ 6,24,000
|£ 12,000
|CAA Base Ltd
|Rico Henry
|D
|24
|2026
|£ 6,24,000
|£ 12,000
|YMU Group
|Vitaly Janelt
|M
|23
|2026
|£ 5,20,000
|£ 10,000
|Wasserman
|Charlie Goode
|D
|26
|2024
|£ 3,90,000
|£ 7,500
|HSD
|Marcus Forss
|F
|22
|2026
|£ 2,60,000
|£ 5,000
|–
|Tariqe Fosu
|M
|26
|2023
|£ 2,60,000
|£ 5,000
|–
|Luka Racic
|D
|22
|2023
|£ 2,60,000
|£ 5,000
|Boutique Transfers
|Mads Roerslev
|D
|22
|2024
|£ 2,60,000
|£ 5,000
|Boutique Transfers
|Mads Bech Sørensen
|D
|23
|2023
|£ 2,08,000
|£ 4,000
|People In Sport
|Kristoffer Ajer
|D
|24
|2026
|£ 18,20,000
|£ 35,000
|SEG
|Ellery Balcombe
|GK
|22
|2025
|£ 2,23,600
|£ 4,300
|Straight Ace Sports
|Mads Bidstrup
|M
|21
|2023
|£ 4,68,000
|£ 9,000
|PEP Consulting
|Halil Dervişoğlu
|F
|22
|2024
|–
|–
|Ersan Dervişoğlu
|Pontus Jansson
|D
|31
|2023
|£ 12,48,000
|£ 24,000
|MD Management
|Bryan Mbeumo
|M
|22
|2026
|£ 11,96,000
|£ 23,000
|Frederic Guerra Player Agent
|Frank Onyeka
|M
|24
|2026
|£ 16,64,000
|£ 32,000
|Stirr Associates
|Myles Peart-Harris
|M
|19
|2025
|£ 2,54,800
|£ 4,900
|Two Touch Agency
|Yoane Wissa
|F
|25
|2025
|£ 10,92,000
|£ 21,000
|–
Brentford loaned out players’ wages and contracts in 2022
|Player Name
|Position
|Age
|Contract Expiry
|Annual Salary
|Weekly Wages
|Agent
|Charlie Goode
|D
|26
|2024
|£ 3,90,000
|£ 7,500
|HSD
|Marcus Forss
|F
|22
|2026
|£ 2,60,000
|£ 5,000
|–
|Luka Racic
|D
|22
|2023
|£ 2,60,000
|£ 5,000
|Boutique Transfers
|Ellery Balcombe
|GK
|22
|2025
|£ 2,23,600
|£ 4,300
|Straight Ace Sports
|Mads Bidstrup
|M
|21
|2023
|£ 4,68,000
|£ 9,000
|PEP Consulting
|Halil Dervişoğlu
|F
|22
|2024
|–
|–
|Ersan Dervişoğlu
|Dominic Thompson
|Left-Back
|21
|2023
|£ 1,24,800
|£ 2,400
|ICM Stellar Sports
|Joel Valencia
|Left Winger
|27
|2023
|£ 7,80,000
|£ 15,000
|Relatives
FAQ- Frequently Asked Questions about Brentford
Below are some of the common questions fans have regarding some of Brentford’s main players.
- Who is the highest-paid player at Brentford F.C?
As of 2022, Kristoffer Ajer is the highest-paid player at Brentford F.C with a weekly wage of £35,000.
2. What is the total team value of Brentford FC?
The total team value of Brentford F.C is around £105.4 million (approx)
3. How much do Brentford spend on total annual wages?
Brentford are spending close to £ 34 million every single season on player wages.
4. Who is the all-time top scorer for Brentford F.C in their history?
Jim Towers is the all-time top goalscorer with 163 goals.
5. How much does Thomas Frank earn in a year?
Thomas Frank has a £1.5 million a year contract at Brentford F.C.
