Brennan Johnson Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

The 22-year-old forward winger Brennan Johnson is part of the Tottenham squad after his arrival to the London club at the start of the 2023–24 season. After playing for Nottingham Forest and Lincoln City in past few years, he has now developed himself as a promising player for Tottenham. The Nottingham-born lad is known for his Lightning pace and attacking prowess.

This article delves into the key aspects of the English talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Full Name Brennan Johnson Age 22 Nationality Welsh Birthplace Nottingham, England Date of Birth May 23, 2001 Height 6 ft 1 inches (1.86 m) Star Sign Taurus Position Winger Clubs Nottingham Forest, Lincoln City, Tottenham Hotspur Net Worth £6,037,200

Brennan Johnson | Early Life

Hailing from the streets of Nottingham, Brennan Johnson was born on May 23, 2001. The young kid started his football journey at a very tender age. During his formative years, Johnson joined the local club Dunkirk FC before joining Nottingham. At the age of 8, Johnson joined the Nottingham Forest academy. During that time, his father David Johnson, was a part of the senior team. Brennan spent 10 years playing for the youth team before graduating to the first team squad in 2019.

Brennan Johnson was born in a football enthusiastic family. He was born to Alison Johnson and David Johnson, who himself was a player for Nottingham Forest. Following his dad’s footsteps, young Brennan joined the club and made his way to the first team later.

Brennan Johnson | Club Career

Nottingham Forest

Hailing from the ranks of Nottingham Forest academy, Johnson made his maiden debut in the year 2019. On August 3, 2019, Johnson made his debut after coming on in the second half against West Bromwich Albion. After months waiting for his second chance, he finally got it on matchday 16 against Derby. The first was a disappointing season for the young lad. However, before the summer window of 2020, Johnson was loaned to League one side Lincoln City.

Lincoln City

He made his debut for Lincoln City on September 27, 2020, against Charlton Athletic. In the very next match, he assisted twice against Blackpool. Johnson scored his first goal for the club against Plymouth Argyle in October 2020.

By the end of the 2020-21 season, Johnson’s impressive records were applauded by the fans. He was involved in 40 matches out of the 48 matches in the league scoring 10 goals and 12 assists throughout the season.

Return to Nottingham Forest

The 2021/22 season saw Johnson coming back to the Nottingham Forest squad and became a key player for the team. He was voted as the EFL Young Player of the Month after his remarkable performance in September 2022. He helped the team reach the play off finals where they went on to beat Huddersfield Town and gained promotion to Premier League. He ended the season as the top goal scorer for the team with 19 goals in 53 matches.

In the 2022-23 season, Johnson made his Premier League debut against Newcastle. He became an integral part of the team starting mostly every PL match. His best performance came in the month of January 2023, where he had scored 2 goals and 2 assists in four matches. With the season coming to an end, Nottingham Forest was able to survive the relegation narrowingly.

Johnson after scoring a goal against Leicester City in January 2023

Tottenham Hotspur

However, in the summer window of 2023, the young 22-year-old was signed by the London club, Tottenham Hotspur at a fee of £47.5 million. Early on in the season, Johnson was handed his Tottenham debut against Sheffield United on 19 September 2023. However, the young player got a hamstring injury which forced him out for 2 weeks.

He scored his first goal for Tottenham against Wolves on 11 November. Since then, he has been playing for Ange Postecoglou’s team regularly.

Johnson during the match against Sheffield United

Brennan Johnson | International Career

Although being a Welsh player, Brennan Johnson had the chance to represent England as well as the Wales national team. He has played for the U16 and U17 England time but later on he preferred representing Wales in the International stage. While playing U19 and U21, Johnson was soon selected for the Wales national team at just 19 years of age.

Johnson scored his first goal for Wales against Belgium

On 12 November 2020, Johnson made his senior team debut against USA. He got his first start in an International friendly match against Finland on 1 September 2021. Johnson scored his first goal for the Wales national team in the UEFA League of Nation against Belgium on 11 June 2022. Afterwards he earned himself a call for the 2022 World Cup in which he featured in all the matches before getting knocked out in the Group stage.

Brennan Johnson | Records and Statistics

The 22-year-old winger is currently a key player for the Spurs team as well as the Wales national team. Throughout his career Johnson has made immense contributions for his club and his country. All the statistics have been listed down below.

Teams Matches Goals Assist Nottingham Forest 109 29 12 Lincoln City 49 13 14 Tottenham Hotspur 24 4 6 Wales 25 3 3

Brennan Johnson | Net Worth

Brennan Johnson has signed a four-year contract with Spurs in 2023. He agreed on a weekly salary of £63,000 till 30 June 2028. Since his Nottingham Forest career where he used to get a yearly salary of £2,236,000 the past season, the net worth has taken a huge jump after the recent deal with Tottenham. The current Net Worth of the player is £6,037,200.

Brennan Johnson | Sponsorships and Endorsements

Brennan Johnson has made his ties with the well-known brand, Adidas. As part of the deal, he was seen endorsing the Adidas X Speed Portal+ boots for the 2022-23 season.

Brennan Johnson | Philanthropic Activities

The Tottenham star not only made fans love with his play but also with his beautiful gesture. During Christmas Eve, this young fellow was seen donating his money for around 150 meals for the homeless people in Nottingham.

Brennan Johnson | Tattoos and Cars

Brennan Johnson, the Spurs winger is a big fan of tattoos, as he proudly displays his love for tattoos through his body art. He has a tattoo of a famous musician Thomas Bangalter on his right arm while on his left arm he has a map of Wales.

FAQ

1)Who is Brennan Johnson’s father?

David Johnson, former footballer of Bury FC, Ipswich Town, and Nottingham Forest.

2)What position does Brennan Johnson play?

He plays at the wing or forward position.

3) How much did Brennan Johnson cost the Spurs?

Spurs bought the young winger at a fee of £47.5 million.

4)What is Brennan Johnson’s Net Worth?

The Net Worth of Brennan Johnson is £6,037,200.