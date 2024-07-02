Brazil vs Colombia: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More.

Colombia and Brazil set to face each other in the last group game of Copa America 2024

Brazil showcased their renowned football prowess with a convincing 4-1 victory over Paraguay, rejuvenating their campaign after an initial 0-0 draw against Costa Rica ahead of the clash against Colombia. This win underlines the resilience and depth of the squad, particularly in the absence of key player Neymar, whose absence has been felt acutely. Neymar’s role as a game-changer for Brazil is well-documented, and without him, the team has had to find different ways to secure wins.

Colombia, on the other hand, leads Group D with a perfect record so far, demonstrating their strength and consistency. Their upcoming match against a reinvigorated Brazilian team promises to be a critical test of their capabilities. Brazil, now back in form, poses a significant challenge to Colombia’s ambitions of topping the group.

The dynamics within Group D are intriguing, as Colombia’s continued dominance, despite sharing a group with a football giant like Brazil, speaks volumes about their performance level. The next game between these two teams is poised to be highly competitive, potentially determining the group leader. Both teams have a lot to prove—Brazil needs to demonstrate their ability to overcome adversity without Neymar, while Colombia aims to cement their status as group leaders by fending off one of the tournament’s traditional powerhouses.

Brazil vs Colombia is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM ET at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on 3rd July.

Team news

Brazil

Head coach Dorival Junior has the full Brazilian squad at his disposal for the upcoming crucial match, providing strategic flexibility. Vinicius Junior, coming off a notable performance with a brace against Paraguay, will once again spearhead Brazil’s attack. This aligns with Brazil’s need to leverage their strong roster to overturn their recent string of disappointing results and secure crucial wins.

In goal, Alisson will continue as the primary goalkeeper, backed by a defensive lineup consisting of Danilo at right-back, Eder Militao and Marquinhos as the central defensive pairing, and Arana operating from left-back. This solid backline is crucial for Brazil’s defensive strategies, offering both stability and experience.

The midfield will see Bruno Guimaraes and Gomes holding the fort, with Lucas Paqueta pushing forward in a more attacking midfield role. On the wings, Dorival has positioned Vinicius Junior on the right and Savio on the left, providing pace and creativity. Meanwhile, Rodrygo, tasked with the centre-forward role, will aim to capitalize on scoring opportunities created by this dynamic setup.

Brazil Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Danilo; Marquinhos; Militao; Arana; Guimaraes; Gomes; Vinicius; Paqueta; Savio Rodrygo

Colombia

With a fully available squad, Colombia’s manager, Nestor Lorenzo, is well-positioned to maintain continuity in his team selection as they face Brazil, aiming to extend their 100% win record in the group. In goal, Camilo Vargas will continue his role, anchoring the defence. The backline consists of Daniel Munoz at right-back, with Davinson Sanchez and Carlos Cuesta forming a strong central defensive partnership, and Johan Mojica fulfilling the left-back duties.

In midfield, Richard Rios and Jefferson Lerma will be responsible for controlling the game’s tempo, a vital role given Brazil’s attacking prowess. James Rodriguez, known for his creativity and vision, will play a pivotal role in orchestrating plays and linking up with the forwards. On the wings, Jhon Arias and Luis Diaz are expected to provide speed and crossing ability, with Diaz’s dynamic play on the left wing being particularly crucial for breaking down Brazil’s defence.

Up front, Rafael Borre will lead the line as the striker. His ability to convert chances will be key to capitalizing on the creative supply from the midfield and wings. This lineup reflects Colombia’s strategy to balance defensive security with an attacking threat, as they look to secure a top position in the group against a rejuvenated Brazilian side.

Colombia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vargas; Munoz; Sanchez; Cuesta; Mojica; Rios; Lerma; Rodriguez; Aria; Diaz; Borre

Colombia vs. Brazil: Match facts

Brazil boasts a better attacking line in Copa America with four goals, while Colombia has had a potent defence in the current tournament, conceding only once.

With four goals scored and one conceded, Brazil is fourth in the Copa America with a goal differential.

Colombia have the second-best attack in the current Copa America competition, with five goals, or 2.5 per match.

Match-winning duel

Vinicius Junior vs. Carlos Cuesta

Vinicius Junior’s timely return to form is a significant boost for Brazil as they prepare to face one of the toughest teams in their group. His dynamic presence in the lineup is crucial, given his ability to disrupt defences with his speed, skill, and direct attacking style. His impressive performance, including a double against Paraguay, underscores his importance and the impact he can have on the game. Such performances remind everyone why players of his calibre are indispensable in high-stakes matches.

On the other side, Colombia has a key player in Carlos Cuesta, who has been a defensive rock throughout the tournament. Cuesta’s role will be pivotal in Colombia’s strategy against Brazil, especially in managing the threat posed by Vinicius. His ability to read the game, coupled with his physical and technical defensive skills, will be crucial for Colombia to neutralize Brazil’s attacks. The matchup between Vinicius and Cuesta could be one of the defining duels of the game, with Cuesta’s performance potentially determining how well Colombia can contain Brazil’s formidable offense.

Prediction

Brazil 2-1 Colombia

Brazil’s reputation for turning around games under pressure is well-documented, and their timely return to form positions them as formidable contenders in their upcoming match against Colombia. The Brazilian squad, known for its depth and flair, often finds extra gear in crucial moments, which makes them a daunting opponent in any tournament setting.

Colombia, while consistently showing they can compete at a high level in international tournaments, have historically struggled against Brazil. This pattern, coupled with Brazil’s recent resurgence and the strategic presence of impact players like Vinicius Junior, suggests that Brazil might have the upper hand in this encounter. Given both teams’ capabilities and recent performances, a close match is anticipated, but Brazil could edge out Colombia by a narrow margin.