Brandon Austin Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Brandon Anthony Austin, commonly known as Brandon Austin, is an English goalkeeper who plays for Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur and the England national team. Throughout his early career, the player has always been regarded as the best in his business and was considered one of the upcoming promising talents during his youth days, especially with Tottenham youth teams.

After being released by Chelsea as a teenager, Austin joined Tottenham’s academy in 2015 and since then, has been playing for the club’s youth teams, albeit on a couple of loan spells with other clubs. Although Austin has yet to get a real chance on the senior team, his talent and quality do seem on par and he will surely get his fair share of chances with the club soon.

This article delves into the key aspects of the English talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Birth Place Hemel Hempstead, England Father’s Name Neville Austin Mother’s Name Not known Net Worth £628,160 Age 25 Birthday 8 January, 1999 Nationality England Position Goalkeeper Senior Clubs Tottenham Hotspur, Viborg FF, and Orlando City Achievements NA Girlfriend NA Social Media Instagram, Twitter

Brandon Austin | Early Life and Family

Brandon Austin was born on January 8, 1999, to middle-class parents. His father Neville Austin is a former English international basketball player and consequently, Brandon has been in love with football since childhood and used to play a lot during his youth days. Brandon is not known to be in any kind of relationship, totally focusing on his career up ahead with Premier League club Tottenham and the England national team.

The player unexpectedly left the Chelsea youth academy during his early years and joined the Tottenham Hotspur academy, following in his father’s footsteps. After showing signs of technical ability and outstanding goalkeeping ability, 20-year-old Austin was sent on loan spells to clubs Viborg and Orlando City consecutively and the player gained a lot of experience during his time there. Austin has been waiting patiently for the right opportunity for him to break through into Tottenham’s starting lineup.

Brandon Austin | Club Career

Tottenham Youth Academy

In Austin’s first year at Tottenham, he made just 5 appearances for the U18 side but in his very second season, he went on to be a crucial part of the U18 team along with the U23 team, participating in the English second division and the UEFA Youth League. After impressing in the pre-season, Austin was deployed as a permanent goalkeeper for the U23 side in the 2017-18 season, with a few squad call-ups for the first team as well.

ENFIELD, ENGLAND – MARCH 13: Brandon Austin of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Youth League Group H match between Tottenham Hotspur and FC Porto on March 13, 2018, in Enfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

During the 2019–20 season, Austin often travelled with the first team as an emergency third-choice goalkeeper. He was also named Tottenham’s backup goalkeeper for the first time on October 19, 2019 against Watford as a backup to Paulo Gazzaniga after a recent injury to Hugo Lloris. Austin made a total of 78 appearances for the youth team and also captained the side in the UEFA Youth League 2019–20. But Austin needed experience and exposure to higher division football, which he was certainly not getting at Spurs.

Viborg FF

So, after signing a new two-and-a-half-year contract extension with the club in December 2019, Austin was loaned out to Danish second-division side Viborg FF for the second half of the season. At Viborg, although the player got minutes as Austin featured in 14 matches for the Danish side, he was not able to perform on a high level with just one clean sheet in all the matches.

Orlando City

After making no appearances in the first six months of the 2020–21 season for Tottenham, Austin was again loaned out to MLS club Orlando City on January 22, 2021 for six months, with the option of extending the contract for another six months. After being on the bench in the initial months at Orlando, Austin made his debut for the club on June 19, 2021, in a 3-2 win against Toronto FC, replacing regular starter Pedro Gallese, who went on international duty in the 2021 Copa America.

Austin played all five games in Gallese’s absence, managing to keep one clean sheet while conceding 8 goals. After the end of his 6-month tenure at Orlando, the club decided not to extend the loan spell.

Tottenham

Austin returned to Tottenham on July 31, 2021, to look forward to the new season with the Spurs. Since then, Austin has been traveling with Tottenham’s senior team squad on many occasions but has yet to make his debut for the club’s first team.

Brandon Austin | International Career

Due to his parents’ nationalities, Austin is eligible to represent England, the United States, and the US Virgin Islands national teams. Although he has yet to decide on his international future, Austin has already featured for both the England and US national youth teams. His international future is certainly something to look out for.

Brandon Austin | Sponsors and Endorsement

Although Brandon Austin’s other sponsors are unknown, the player has been known to have a long-term deal with the sportswear company Under Armour regarding his boots and gloves. Being an aspiring and developing player, Austin is certain to get more sponsors running after his signature in the future.

Brandon Austin | Philanthropic Activities

Brandon Austin has been quite known for his philanthropy, with many of his charity-related works. Although there are yet no reports on the same, the player is sure to get famous in the future for his kindness and humanity towards the needy.

Brandon Austin | Records and Statistics

Brandon Austin’s statistics as a player, encompassing all his appearances and match contributions for the teams he has played for till now in his career, are presented in the table below:

Teams Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Viborg FF 14 23 1 Orlando City SC 5 8 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 England 0 0 0

Brandon Austin | Net Worth

Brandon Austin reportedly has a net worth of around £628,160. Much of it is due to his current contract with Tottenham Hotspur, which includes impressive wages of around £130,000 per year.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 16: Brandon Austin of Tottenham Hotspur looks on during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 16, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Brandon Austin | Cars and Tattoos

Brandon Austin is not an open person, as he isn’t flashy and doesn’t like to show his life on social media. However, he is sure to own luxury cars in the future. Regarding tattoos, there are no visible tattoos on his body, as per various sources.

FAQs