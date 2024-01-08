Ranking Every Bolton Wanderers Player by Wages in 2023-2024

Bolton Wanderers Football Club, with its deep-rooted history and rich tradition in English football, continues to be a prominent figure in the sport, as this article explores the top 15 earners of the club, shedding light on their salaries, on-field contributions, and recent performances.

Established in 1874, the club has experienced a journey filled with notable achievements and challenges, embodying the spirit and passion of English football. Bolton Wanderers compete in League One, the third division of men’s professional football in England. This reflects the club’s current phase in the competitive landscape of English football, demonstrating their resilience and continuous pursuit of excellence. With a substantial home squad of 60 players, Bolton Wanderers underscore their commitment to building a diverse and robust team, capable of competing at a high level and aspiring for upward mobility in the league system.

The club’s financial strategy, particularly in terms of player wages, plays a crucial role in its operations. For the year 2023, Bolton Wanderers’ total wage bill stands at £6,209,320 per year, which translates to approximately £119,410 per week.

15. Aaron Morley (23, English, Defensive Midfielder)

Aaron Morley of Bolton Wanderers in action during the Sky Bet League One match between Bolton Wanderers and Northampton Town (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Aaron Morley, a 23-year-old English defensive midfielder, earns £3,500 weekly (£182,000 annually). Morley is renowned for his robust defensive play and his ability to control the tempo of the game. His role in midfield is crucial, as he provides a blend of defensive stability and playmaking ability, acting as a pivot between the defense and attack.

14. Victor Adeboyejo (25, Nigerian, Striker)

Nigerian striker Victor Adeboyejo, aged 25, commands a salary of £3,500 weekly (£182,000 yearly). Adeboyejo’s striking abilities are marked by his speed and precision, making him a consistent goal threat. His agility and knack for finding spaces in tight defences make him a valuable asset in the offensive line.

13. Josh Sheehan (28, Welsh, Defensive Midfielder)

28-year-old Welsh defensive midfielder Josh Sheehan earns £4,100 weekly (£213,200 annually). Sheehan is noted for his tactical intelligence and midfield proficiency. His ability to orchestrate play from deep positions and his vision for key passes are instrumental in maintaining the team’s balance and cohesion.

12. Cameron Jerome (36, English, Striker)

Veteran English striker Cameron Jerome, at 36, earns £4,400 weekly (£228,800 annually). Despite his age, Jerome’s experience and leadership on the pitch remain invaluable. His striking abilities, especially his positioning and finishing skills, continue to contribute significantly to his team’s attack.

11. Kyle Dempsey (27, English, Central Midfielder)

27-year-old English central midfielder Kyle Dempsey earns £5,000 weekly (£260,000 annually). Dempsey is notable for his versatility, excelling in both attacking and defensive midfield roles. His tactical acumen and ability to adapt to different game situations make him a key player in the midfield.

10. George Thomason (22, English, Defensive Midfielder)

George Thomason of Bolton Wanderers on the ball whist under pressure from Lewis Dobbin of Everton during the pre-season friendly match (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

English defensive midfielder George Thomason, 22, commands a wage of £5,200 weekly (£270,400 annually). Thomason’s strengths lie in his defensive positioning and excellent ball distribution. His role is pivotal in intercepting opposition plays and initiating attacks from deeper positions.

9. Gethin Jones (27, Welsh, Right Defender)

Welsh right defender Gethin Jones, 27, earns £5,200 weekly (£270,400 annually). Jones combines defensive skills with the ability to contribute to attacking plays, making him a versatile and valuable component of the team’s strategy on the field.

8. Nathan Baxter (24, English, Goalkeeper)

24-year-old English goalkeeper Nathan Baxter commands a salary of £5,900 weekly (£306,800 annually). Baxter’s goalkeeping skills, particularly his command of the penalty area and shot-stopping abilities, are crucial for his team’s defensive solidity.

7. Jón Daði Böðvarsson (31, Icelandic, Attacking Midfielder/Forward)

Icelandic attacking midfielder and forward Jón Daði Böðvarsson, 31, earns £6,100 weekly (£317,200 annually). His ability to play various forward roles adds dynamism to his team’s attack, making him a flexible and unpredictable player in offensive strategies.

6. Dan Nlundulu (24, English, Attacking Midfielder/Forward)

Dan Nlundulu of Bolton Wanderers during the Sky Bet League One Play-Off Semi-Final First Leg match between Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

24-year-old English attacking midfielder and forward Dan Nlundulu has a weekly wage of £6,400 (£332,800 annually). Nlundulu’s agility and skill in forward positions, particularly his dribbling and finishing, make him a significant threat in offensive plays.

5. George Johnston (24, Scottish, Centre-Back)

Scottish centre-back George Johnston, 24, earns £7,200 weekly (£374,400 annually). His defensive prowess and consistency are fundamental to his team’s backline stability. Johnston’s ability to read the game and make crucial interventions makes him a key defensive player.

4. Carlos Mendes Gomes (24, Spanish, Attacking Midfielder)

24-year-old Spanish attacking midfielder Carlos Mendes Gomes earns £7,400 weekly (£384,800 annually). Known for his creativity and technical skills, Mendes Gomes plays a pivotal role in the team’s attacking strategies, often orchestrating plays and creating scoring opportunities.

3. Ricardo Santos (28, Portuguese, Centre-Back)

Portuguese centre-back Ricardo Santos, aged 28, commands a wage of £7,700 weekly (£400,400 annually). Santos’ strength in defense, particularly his aerial ability and tackling, make him a formidable presence in the backline.

2. Paris Maghoma (22, English, Defensive Midfielder)

22-year-old English defensive midfielder Paris Maghoma earns £7,800 weekly (£405,600 annually). His dominance in midfield, characterized by robust tackling and precise passing, is crucial for controlling the game’s pace and breaking up opposition attacks.

1. Dion Charles (27, Northern Irish, Striker)

Dion Charles of Bolton Wanderers celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the Papa John’s Trophy Final (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Leading the wage chart at £8,400 weekly (£436,800 annually) is Northern Irish striker Dion Charles, aged 27. Charles’ exceptional goal-scoring ability and movement in the attacking third make him a key player. His knack for finding space and finishing opportunities is a major asset for his team’s offensive tactics.

