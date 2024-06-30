Panama are a win away from securing a place in the knockout round while Bolivia hope to win their first game of Copa America 2024

Bolivia’s hopes for advancing in the Copa America 2024 are already dashed after two consecutive defeats. Their campaign started with a 2-0 loss to the USA, followed by a crushing 5-0 defeat at the hands of Uruguay. With no goals scored so far, Bolivia will be looking to salvage some pride in their final group match against Panama.

Although a win against Panama won’t change their fate in the tournament, it will allow Bolivia to return home on a positive note, potentially giving them something to build on for future competitions.

Panama, on the other hand, delivered a significant upset by defeating the USA 2-1, boosting their confidence heading into the clash with Bolivia. Despite starting the tournament with a 3-1 loss to Uruguay, Panama rebounded impressively. Late goals from Cesar Blackman and Jose Fajardo secured a dramatic win over the USA, keeping their quarterfinal hopes alive.

For Panama to progress, they must win against Bolivia and hope that the USA do not triumph over Uruguay. A win for Panama combined with a favourable result in the other group match would see them advance to the knockout stages of Copa America 2024.

The Bolivia and Panama game is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM ET at Inter & Co. Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on Monday, July 1st.

Team news

Bolivia

With no injury concerns but already eliminated from the tournament, Bolivia might give other players a chance to impress in their final game. Expectations were high for the South American giants, but they fell short, making their last game against Panama less crucial. Head coach Antonio Carlos Zago is likely to experiment with the lineup, using a 5-4-1 formation.

Guillermo Viscarra is expected to continue as the goalkeeper. Diego Medina will operate as a right-back, with Hector Cuellar, Luis Haquin, and Jose Sagredo as central defenders, and Roberto Fernandez at left-back. In midfield, Zago might deploy Raimor Vaca on the right, Boris Cespedes and Gabriel Villamil in the centre, and Miguel Terceros on the left. Carmelo Algaranaz is expected to lead the line as the center-forward.

Bolivia Playing XI (5-41): Viscarra; Medina, Haquin, Jo. Sagredo; Cespedes, Cuellar, Villamil, Vaca, Fernandez, Terceros, Algaranaz

Panama

Panama missed Jose Rodriguez due to an injury in the last game, but he is expected to be available for the match against Bolivia. However, it’s unlikely that he will start, as he has just returned from injury and might be used as a substitute. Adalberto Carrasquilla received a red card in the game against the USA and will not be available for selection.

Thomas Christiansen employed a 5-4-1 formation against the USA and achieved a positive result, but he will need to make adjustments in the midfield to replace Carrasquilla. Orlando Mosquera will retain his position between the sticks. Cesar Blackman will continue as the right-back, with Jose Cordoba, Roderic Miller, and Edgardo Farina forming the three-man central defense. Eric Davis will operate as the left-back.

In the midfield, Michael Murillo and Cristian Martinez are expected to start, with Abdiel Ayarza taking a central role and Edgar Barcenas playing on the left. Eduardo Guerrero will be the lone striker, leading Panama’s attack from the center-forward position.

Panama playing XI (5-4-1): Mosquera; Blackman, Cordoba, Miller, Farina, Davis, Murillo, Maritnez, Ayarza, Barcenas, Guerrero

Bolivia vs. Panama: key stats

In their last six World Cup qualifying games, Bolivia have scored only once, and in the Copa America 2024, they have yet to score a goal in this tournament but have conceded seven goals already in the game.

A win can see Panama secure a place in the knockout stage, which will end the USA Copa America journey.

The last time Panama faced Bolivia in the Copa America was back in 2016, when Panama won the game 2-1.

Match-deciding duel

Boris Cespedes vs. Michael Murillo

It is really difficult to pick who will be a Bolivian impact player, as all of them have not shown up at the tournament and have yet to open their accounts for the competition. But we feel Boris Cespedes will be an orchestra for Bolivia and will control the tempo of the game with his slick passing and ability to keep the ball. He didn’t play in the opening game, but when he was used against Uruguay, Cespedes was impactful and tried his best to keep Uruguay at bay, and now he will be deployed to stop Panama from scoring a goal.

Meanwhile, for Panama, Murillo will be a key decider, as he has been most important for them, but in the starting game, he played as a right-back, and against the USA, he was shifted to right midfield, which saw the player excel, and once again, he will be counted on against Bolivia.

Prediction

Bolivia 1-2 Panama

The upcoming match between Panama and Bolivia could swing either way. It might turn out to be a one-sided affair or a closely contested game. Much will depend on which manager can get his tactics right. Panama reaped the rewards of their tactical adjustments in their game against the USA, and they will likely employ a similar style to overcome Bolivia.

Bolivia have struggled throughout the tournament, making it difficult to see them winning this match. However, they are expected to put up a fight and potentially score their first goal of the Copa America. Despite Bolivia’s efforts, Panama is favoured to secure the win and advance in the competition.