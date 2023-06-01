Blackjack Tips and Strategy

Blackjack has been around since the 1700s and is now one of the most-played table games at land-based and every online casino, including Vavada. However, Blackjack is a game of skill and chance, and understanding the rules can increase your odds of winning. In this article, we check out some of the most popular Blackjack tips and strategies.

Choose the Right Blackjack Game

Besides knowing the game rules and being familiar with the terminology, you’ll need to choose the Blackjack game most suited to you and your playing style. Doing so can significantly increase your chances of winning. Below are a few factors that you should consider before placing a wager.

The single deck advantage:

Go for Blackjack games that use a single deck, as a single deck decreases the house’s edge because fewer cards are in play. A single deck is also better if you are card counting, as it’s much easier to keep track of the cards that have been dealt. Let it be known that card counting is not illegal; casinos just don’t like it, and if they catch wind of it, they can ask you to leave the game or casino.

Pick favourable payouts:

Always pay attention to the payout for any table but more specifically, check the payout for a natural Blackjack. For example, tables that offer a 3:2 payout for Blackjack are far more favourable than tables that pay 6:5.

Play where you can double down:

Pick a table or game that lets you double down on any two cards or at least on the 10 or 11 or after splitting. This will significantly reduce the house’s edge and give you a better chance at winning the hand.

Beware the dealers’ actions:

Many blackjack games worldwide, including those played at online casinos based in Latvia, have a rule that makes the dealer stand on a soft seventeen. A soft hand is a hand that includes an Ace, and the rest of the cards make up the value of 6. Always pick these games as they lower the house edge and offer the player a bigger chance at winning.

Can you surrender?

Choose a game that lets you surrender your cards if you don’t think you can win. While this may cost you half your wager, it may save your bankroll in the long run.

Other Blackjack Tips

Practice. Play demo games and try your strategies until you are confident.

Play live dealer games where you can witness the shuffling and dealing in real-time.

Learn various strategies. Many strategies exist, such as the Martingale, Paroli, or card counting. The trick is to find the one that is right for you, learn it thoroughly, practice and stick to it.

Try variations of Blackjack to find a game that you are comfortable with.

Study Blackjack charts and memorise them, which could give you the upper hand.

Manage your bankroll-never play with money that you cannot afford to lose.

Finally

There are many tips and strategies that you can implement to give you better odds at winning, and no matter which strategy you choose, remember to play numerous demo games, as practice certainly does make perfect.