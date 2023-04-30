Billy Koumetio 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Billy Koumetio is a French professional footballer who plays as a centre-back for Austria Wien on loan from Liverpool and in this article, we will see about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Billy Dawson Koumetio is a rising French footballer who currently plays as a centre-back for Premier League club Liverpool. Born on November 14, 2002, in France, Koumetio started his footballing journey in his hometown club Olympique Lyonnais, where he was initially a winger. However, he was eventually turned into a centre-back by the coaching staff when he was 14 years old, given his height.

Koumetio’s physical attributes, defensive skills, and positional awareness have marked him out as a potential future star. With Liverpool known for nurturing young talent, it will be interesting to see how Koumetio develops over the coming years. He has already demonstrated his potential and shown that he has what it takes to play at the highest level.

Billy Dawson Koumetio is a rising French footballer who currently plays as a centre-back for Premier League club Liverpool. (Credits: @LFC Twitter)

Billy Koumetio Facts and Wiki

Birth Place Lyon, France Father’s Name NA Mother’s Name NA Star Sign Scorpio Net Worth £277 K Age 20 Birthday 14 November 2002 Nationality French Position Center-back Senior Clubs Liverpool, Austria Wien Achievements 1X ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP WINNER Girlfriend NA Children NA Social Media Instagram

Billy Koumetio’s Net Worth and Salary

Billy Koumetio is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £9 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €600K by Transfermarkt. He currently earns a salary of £277 K per year playing for Liverpool.

Billy Koumetio Club Career

Koumetio joined Liverpool’s academy from French side US Orléans, and in August 2020, he signed his first professional contract with Liverpool at the age of 17. Standing at 6ft 3in, Koumetio is known for his physicality, aerial prowess, and impressive tackling ability.

On December 9, 2020, Koumetio played in his first game for Liverpool’s first team against FC Midtjylland in a UEFA Champions League encounter. At the age of 18 years and 25 days, he replaced Fabinho in the centre of Liverpool’s defence and became the team’s youngest player to play in the Champions League. Koumetio is highly appreciated by Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp despite his limited appearances for the club’s senior squad. Klopp has given the young defender the nickname “Billy the Kid,” which has stuck with him.

Have a great birthday, Billy Koumetio 🥳 pic.twitter.com/udfBKTxVOK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 14, 2021

Koumetio signed a season-long loan with Austria Wien in the Austrian Bundesliga in June 2022. On January 10, 2023, Liverpool did, though, call him back. Koumetio, who has Cameroonian descent, has also represented France at the Under-18 level.

Billy Koumetio International Career

Billy Koumetio is eligible to represent both France and Cameroon at the international level due to his Cameroonian descent. However, he has only represented France at the youth level.

Koumetio has played for the France under-18 team, making his debut in September 2020 in a friendly against Belgium. He has since played in a handful of matches for the French youth team, including in the UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualification matches.

Billy Koumetio Family

Billy Koumetio was born on 14 November 2002 in Lyon, France. His parent’s names are not available on the internet but they struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. He has two sisters Darlen Koumetio and Yzoire Koumetio. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Billy Koumetio’s Girlfriend

The Center-back prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Billy Koumetio is currently single and not dating anyone. (Credits: @ChantLFC Twitter)

Billy Koumetio is sponsored by Adidas company. Also, he mentioned it on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Billy Koumetio Cars and Tattoos

Billy Koumetio’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Billy Koumetio has not inked his skin yet.

