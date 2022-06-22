Sophie Christin – Bernd Leno Wife, her Family and more 

Sophie Christin is famous for being the wife of Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Despite many barriers in her life, Sophie has achieved an enormous amount of success in her professional and personal life. She has the support of a caring family that has helped her to be the person she is today. She is very famous on social media and makes a lot of public appearances and enjoys attention and stardom.

Bernd Leno joined Arsenal in 2018. Even though the goalkeeper experienced some terrific spells in the first few seasons, he failed to cement his position and has fallen down the pickling order. He has crossed the 30-year-mark which might be a huge barrier in his career. It remains to be seen whether he is able to give his best to the Gunners.

Sophie Christin Facts & Wiki

Birthday February 17, 1997 Place of Birth Dusseldorf, Germany Nationality German Residency London, United Kingdom Husband Bernd Leno Job Translator Instagram @sophiechristin_ Height 5 ft 6 in (1.67 m) Weight 56 kg (123 lbs) Tattoos No Smoking N.A Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Hazel Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Sophie Christin Childhood and Family

Sophie was born on February 17, 1997, in Dusseldorf, Germany. Her father and mother did an excellent job raising the child. They educated her with good ethics and values that moulded her personality. The capacity to manage pressure at such a young age is truly incredible, and her family is the reason for that type of behaviour. The family members are very close and often go to dinner together. Follow along to learn about the career and day-to-day life of the stunning wife of Bernd Leno.

Sophie was born in Dusseldorf, Germany. (Credit: Instagram)

Sophie Christin Education

Sophie went to a local high school. She was an enthusiastic student and enjoyed the process of studying. Later on, her technique to maintain higher concentration helped her excel in her entrepreneurial journey. Whether the Beautiful German lady went to college is a complete mystery to us.

Sophie Christin career

Sophie was passionate about working even though she had access to abundant money. She decided to build something on her own and she decided to give it a shot when he moved with Leno. The German beauty is currently a professional translator as she knows several languages including German and Czech.

Sophie is a translator. (Credit: Instagram)

Sophie Christin Net Worth

Sophie has a significant net worth which mostly represents her earnings from her profession. She is very different from the typical WAG regarding bank balances. She also has the support of her husband who earns a lot from his professional contract with Arsenal. Their added income is so huge that it ensures a luxurious lifestyle for them.

Sophie Christin and Bernd Leno relationship

Bernd Leno met his wife when he was playing for Bayer Leverkusen back in 2015. From the very beginning, they knew they had a connection. After some time, they found themselves deeply in love. Their relationship has grown stronger over the years.

Sophie followed her man to England. The pair makes a lot of public appearances and seems to be a happy couple. Leno decided to tackle the relationship forward and proposed to his wife on June 19, 2019. The duo tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony on August 11, 2020.

Bernd Leno met his wife when he was playing for Bayer Leverkusen. (Credit: Instagram)

Sophie Christin and Bernd Leno Children

The duo doesn’t have any children at this point. They might not be ready for taking such a responsibility when they both remain extremely busy in their respective professional fields. However, considering they have recently tied the knot, they might think to settle down and have children down the line.

Sophie Christin Social media

Sophie is very famous on Instagram and her fanbase is continuously growing. She sometimes promotes her brand through her social media channel. Mostly she posts adorable pictures of herself and with her husband and children.

Bernd Leno with his wife at their wedding ceremony. (Credit: Wedding ETC)

FAQs about Sophie Christin

When did Sophie Christin and Bernd Leno get married? They got married on August 11, 2020. What is Sophie Christin doing now? She is a professional translator. How old is Sophie Christin? She is 25 years old. Nationality of Sophie Christin? She is German. What is Sophie Christin’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.