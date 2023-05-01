Ben Knight 2023 – Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ben Knight is an English professional footballer who plays as a forward for Manchester City and in this article, we will see more about the player’s Net Worth, Girlfriend, Salary, Sponsors, Tattoos, Cars, and more

Ben Knight is a young and promising English footballer who plays as a forward for Manchester City in the Premier League. He was born on June 14, 2002, in Cambridge, England, and began his football career with local side Burwell Tigers before moving to Ipswich Town.

Knight is considered one of the most exciting young players in English football, and his talent and potential have earned him praise from fans and experts alike. With his pace, skill, and creativity on the ball, Knight has all the attributes to become a star in the Premier League, and Manchester City fans will be looking forward to seeing more of him in the coming seasons.

The net worth of Ben Knight is estimated to be £9 million as of 2023. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Ben Knight Facts and Wiki

Ben Knight’s Net Worth and Salary

Ben Knight is a young player and footballing has contributed much to his earnings. The player’s net worth is estimated to be £9 million as of 2023. The market value of the player in 2023 is valued at €300 K by Transfermarkt. The player is yet to prove his worth in the English League to get a high market value. He currently earns a salary of £338 K per year playing for Manchester City.

Ben Knight Career

Knight played with Ipswich Town for eight years, developing his skills and rising to the top of the academy’s list of young players. Knight joined Manchester City in July 2018 and started his career there. Knight has earned a reputation as one of the academy’s top prospects while playing for Manchester City. His technical skill, speed, and creativity on the ball have all been complimented, and his performances for the youth squad have established him as one of the most promising young players in English football.

Knight made his senior debut for Manchester City on August 7, 2021, in the FA Community Shield against Leicester City. He came on as a 74th-minute substitute, replacing Ferran Torres, and impressed with his pace and skill on the ball. Following his impressive debut, Knight was sent on a season-long loan to Crewe Alexandra in August 2021. He made his debut for Crewe the following day in a 1-0 defeat to Oxford United and scored his first goal for the club on August 31, 2021, in a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Trophy.

Knight’s time at Crewe was disrupted by injury, which limited his appearances for the team. He suffered a foot injury in October 2021, which ruled him out for several weeks. Despite the injury setbacks, Knight remained a key player for Crewe, and his performances helped the team in their efforts to climb up the league table.

Ben Knight Family

Ben Knight was born on 14 June 2002 in Cambridge, England. His parent’s names are not known but struggled a lot to make him reach professional-level football. He says that he has a brother and sister. his uncle nick knight played cricket for England. The other details of the family are not revealed yet.

Ben Knight’s Girlfriend

The Forward prefers to spend time on training grounds to improve himself in the game rather than dating as he knows that he is young. He has not been seen sharing pictures of any girls on his social media account and as per reports, he is currently single and not dating anyone.

Ben Knight is sponsored by Nike company. Also, he mentioned it on his social media accounts. The player is in his growing phase and will attract sponsors if he is able to show up his abilities and skills on the field.

Ben Knight Cars and Tattoos

Ben Knight’s car details are not known much and it’s not available on the Internet. It is certain that the player has a decent car collection in his garage to roam out. Unlike many footballers, Ben Knight has not inked his skin yet.

