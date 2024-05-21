Ben Davies Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Benjamin Thomas Davies, also known as Ben Davies, is a Welsh professional footballer who currently plays as a center-back for Tottenham Hotspur. He is well-known for his exceptional defensive abilities, expertise in aerial plays, and versatility to play in any position across the defensive line.

Davies has shown remarkable growth throughout his career, starting in the lower ranks of Swansea City and making his way up to Tottenham Hotspur. He has had the privilege of playing alongside some incredible players, including Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. His journey is a testament to his unwavering talent and dedication to the sport.

This article delves into the key aspects of the Welsh talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Name Benjamin Thomas Davies Age 31 years old Birth Place Neath, Wales Date of Birth 24 April, 1993 Parents Eryl and Alun Davies Height 1.81 m Position Left-Back/Center-Back Wife Emily Caplan Net Worth £34,892,000 Senior Career Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur Star Sign Taurus

Ben Davies | Early Life

Ben Davies was born on 24 April 1993 in Neath, Wales. He became a part of Swansea City’s youth academy at the age of 7. After a year at the academy, he and his family had to relocate to Viborg, Denmark. Upon relocating to Denmark, he became a part of Viborg FF’s youth academy. After spending a wonderful 3 years at the club, he eventually made the decision to move back to Swansea.

Davies vying with Theo Walcott (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ben Davies | Family

Ben Davies was born to Eryl and Alun Davies in Wales. His father, Alun, had worked as a pump engineer, while his mother, Eryl, took care of the household. Ben and his sibling, Hannah, have always had a strong bond. Hannah has been a constant source of support for Ben throughout his career. In June 2022, Ben and his girlfriend Emily Caplan exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony. A year later, the couple was overjoyed to welcome a beautiful baby boy into their lives.

Ben Davies | Club Career

Swansea City

After spending 8 years at Swansea City’s youth academy, Davies signed a two-year contract with the club, his first professional contract. He made his first-team debut against West Ham and went on to become a regular starter for the team in the 2012–13 season. On January 19, 2013, Davies scored his first goal for Swansea against Stoke City. In doing so, at 19 years and 270 days, he became Swansea’s youngest scorer in the Premier League. At the end of the season, Davies started as a left-back in the 2013 Football League Cup final, where they won against Bradford City, to win the club’s first major trophy.

Tottenham

Following two successful seasons at Swansea, Ben Davies made a move to the prestigious club known as Tottenham Hotspur. On 23 July 2014, Davies happily signed his contract as a new Spurs player. He had the opportunity to make his Tottenham debut against the formidable Liverpool. In an FA Cup tie against Aston Villa on 8 January 2017, Davies scored his first goal for the club after spending three years with them. He happily signed a four-year contract extension with the club until 2021 at the end of the season.

For the next two years, Davies was at the peak of his career, scoring goals, providing assists, and holding the defense intact. At the end of the 2018–19 season, Davies got the opportunity to extend his contract again for the next five years. Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte are the two coaches who were able to bring out the best in the Welsh international.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Welsh defender Ben Davies (L) fights for the ball with Manchester United’s English striker Marcus Rashford (L) during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 19, 2022. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Ben Davies | International Career

Ben Davies has been an integral part of the Welsh national football team since 2012. He made his debut in the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where he showcased his exceptional skills and talent. A month later, he played his first international game against Scotland, displaying his versatility and adaptability on the field. Davies has since been a regular member of the Welsh football team and has played a significant role in their success. He was a key player in Wales’ UEFA Euro 2020 campaign and in the FIFA 2022 World Cup as well. Davies also recently appeared in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying matches.

Wales’ defender #04 Ben Davies controls the ball during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D qualifying football match between Wales and Turkey, at Cardiff City Stadium, in Cardiff, on November 21, 2023. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Ben Davies | Records and Statistics

Ben Davies has been a consistent performer throughout his career, making a total of 414 senior club appearances. He is currently one of the key players at Tottenham.

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Tottenham 329 9 24 Swansea 85 3 3 Swansea U21 10 0 0 Wales 85 2 5 Wales U19 5 0 0 Wales U17 1 0 0

Ben Davies | Net Worth and Health

Ben Davies is considered one of the top defenders in Europe. Transfermarkt estimates his current market value at ₹96 Cr. Over his 12-year career, Davies has accumulated a total wealth of £34,892,000. Since joining Tottenham, he now earns £100,000 per week, which amounts to approximately £5,200,000 per year.

As for his health, Davies is currently fit and healthy and getting a good amount of game time regularly.

Ben Davies | Sponsors and Endorsements

In the year 2016, Davies became increasingly popular and caught the attention of numerous big brands. As a result, several businesses approached him to promote their goods. Davies went on to collaborate with a highly recognised global brand called Adidas, showcasing their products to his vast audience. His influence as a public figure and athlete allowed these brands to reach a wider audience, while his own reputation benefited from the association.

Hopefully not long until I'm back on the pitch wearing these, gutted can't be in Monaco but COYS!#ACE17 #NEVERFOLLOW pic.twitter.com/YMG4rDMhyV — Ben Davies (@Ben_Davies33) November 22, 2016

Ben Davies | Philanthropic Activities

Ben Davies has dedicated much of his time and resources to various charitable initiatives. In addition to his philanthropic pursuits, Ben Davies is also known for his unwavering stance against racism. He has been vocal about the need for equality and justice for all and he has stood up against discriminatory practices on multiple occasions. His commitment to making the world a better place has inspired many individuals.

Always happy to help out @kickitout ! Great initiative 👌 pic.twitter.com/FtvgFXDCju — Ben Davies (@Ben_Davies33) April 12, 2017

Ben Davies | Cars and Tattoos

Ben Davies leads a private life and makes very few public appearances. Currently, there is no information available regarding his car collection.

As for tattoos, Unlike most professional football players, the 31-year-old has chosen not to get any tattoos on his body. This is a personal preference and he prefers to keep his skin free from any kind of inking.

FAQs