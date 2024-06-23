Do you know about Ben Chilwell Profile? You’ve got to find out more about his wife, personal life, net worth, and family

Benjamin James Chilwell, famously known as Ben Chilwell, is an English professional soccer player who plays as a left full-back for Chelsea in the Premier League and represents the England national team internationally. With over 150 appearances in the English top division, he is an experienced player in the sport.

Chilwell has competed at the highest level in European club soccer, including the UEFA Champions League and the English Premier League. With the Three Lions, he represented his country in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers and in Euro 2020, showcasing his talent on the global stage.

In this article, we will delve into the key aspects of the English talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Name Benjamin James Chilwell Age 27 Nationality English Birth Place Milton Keynes, England Date of Birth Dec 21, 1996 Height 1.80 m Star Sign Sagittarius Position Defender left-back Clubs Leicester City & Chelsea Net worth £40 Million

Ben Chilwell | Early Life and Family

Benjamin Chilwell was born on December 21, 1996, in Milton Keynes, England. From a very young age, he developed a keen interest in sports, playing both cricket and soccer.

Alongside his education, he began playing football in childhood with local clubs such as the Woburn Lions and Bletchley Youth. His talent later led him to the AFC Rushden & Diamonds academy.

Ben Chilwell | Club Career

Leicester City

Chilwell’s professional journey began in 2009 when he joined the Leicester City academy at the age of 12, following his time in the Rushden & Diamonds academy. In Leicester’s academy, his standout qualities, including exceptional game sense, stamina, and precise crossing ability, gained recognition. He honed all the necessary skills of a modern-day full-back during his time there.

Following his impressive performances with the club’s under-18 team, Chilwell was awarded Leicester City’s Academy Player of the Year for the 2014–15 season. Subsequently, he earned a promotion to the under-21 setup, from which he made his way into the main team in 2015.

LEICESTER, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: Ben Chilwell of Chelsea applauds the fans during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on March 11, 2023 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

The defender also had a brief loan spell at Huddersfield Town before returning to the club in January 2016. Upon his return, he signed a contract extension at King Power Stadium, keeping him at Leicester City until 2021. Chilwell was part of the squad during their remarkable 2015-16 Premier League-winning season. He eventually played 123 matches for the Foxes before starting a new chapter with Chelsea.

Chelsea

Chilwell made a remarkable move to Stamford Bridge in August 2020. The Blues paid a transfer fee of £45 million to the Foxes in order to secure the Englishman’s services. He made his debut appearance for Chelsea as a substitute under coach Frank Lampard in a 6-0 Carabao Cup victory over Barnsley, assisting on his debut.

He played a key role in Chelsea’s UEFA Champions League triumph in the 2020–21 season, where they defeated English rivals Manchester City in the final, and the following year, they won the UEFA Super Cup as well. Although a string of injuries has hindered his recent campaigns, Benjamin has played 95 times for the Blues so far.

Ben Chilwell | International Career

Chilwell proudly represented the England national team at various youth levels. His journey started at 17, when he got his first call-up for the English Under-18 team. Progressing through the ranks, he made his Under-21 debut under Gareth Southgate, earning 10 caps.

WROCLAW, POLAND – SEPTEMBER 09: Ben Chilwell of England reacts during the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Ukraine and England at Stadion Wroclaw on September 09, 2023 in Wroclaw, Poland. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Following this, he received a call-up to the senior team, also under Southgate’s management, in 2018. Chilwell made his senior debut in a friendly against Switzerland. Since then, he has earned 19 caps for the Three Lions and has been a preferred first-choice player in the starting eleven under the England head coach.

Ben Chilwell | Records and Statistics

Ben Chilwell’s statistics, encompassing all his appearances and goal contributions for the teams he has played for so far, are presented in the table below:

Teams Matches Goals Assists Leicester City Youth 29 2 4 Leicester City 123 4 12 Chelsea 95 9 12 England youth team 22 1 0 England National team 19 1 0

Ben Chilwell | Net Worth and Car Collection

Ben Chilwell boasts an estimated net worth of £49.5 million, credited to his massive annual salary of £9,880,000 at Chelsea. Earning a weekly paycheck of £190,000, he ranks as the third highest-paid player on the Chelsea team and is among the top earners in the Premier League. Additionally, he has a contract with Nike as an athlete sponsor.

He also owns a fancy set of high-end cars, thanks to his substantial net worth. His garage includes a BMW i8, valued between $147,500 and $163,300, a premium sports SUV Lamborghini Urus with a turbo V8 engine, and the highly favoured SUV Mercedes G-Wagon G63, all part of his impressive car collection.

