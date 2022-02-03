Who Is Rafaella Szabo Witsel? Meet The Wife Of Axel Witsel

Rafaella Szabo Witsel is a photographer by profession and is famous for being the wife of Axel Witsel. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Apart from being a successful photographer, Rafaella is also a fierce supporter of her husband and a caring mother of three beautiful children. She is a very energetic and optimistic person and often searches for the positive aspect of every matter. She is famous on Instagram, but many intriguing facts about her life are still unknown to the fans. So, today we will reveal Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, and Family details of the wife of Axel Witsel. Without further ado let’s get started.

Rafaella Szabo Witsel Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 31, 1990 Place of Birth Brasov, Romania Nationality Romanian and Belgian Residency Dortmund Husband Axel Witsel Job Photographer Instagram @r_babyberry Height N.A Weight N.A Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A. Sister / Brother N.A Father & Mother N.A Religion N.A Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Dark Net Worth (approx.) $1- $5 Million

Rafaella Szabo Witsel Childhood and Family

Rafaella was born on March 31, 1990, in Brasov, Romania. She hasn’t shared the name of her father and mother until now. She already attracts a lot of fame for being the wife of a football star and a successful photographer. However, her family and childhood details are still unknown as the WAG has chosen not to reveal private information on public media. We are unsure whether she has a sibling. We are continuing our search and will update the article if we find a new data set. Stay tuned to know more about the wife Of Axel Witsel.

Axel Witsel met with his wife when she was studying at college. (Credit: Photonews)

Rafaella Szabo Witsel Education

Rafaella graduated high school from Hautes Ecoles. The information that we have suggests that she was ambitious from an early age, but her interest lies elsewhere. Studies were not the core strength of the beautiful lady as she started venturing into the field of photography. She went to Saint Martin Seraing college after that. She is also believed to have studied Medicine at Université de Liège. We are uncertain whether she chose that course because her profession is not in line with what she studied during college.

Rafaella Szabo Witsel career

Rafaella chose photography as her career path. She was good at it from her childhood days and attempted to make it big with her incredible skills. She started her own photography agency named- RawHighlights. Her agency specializes in child photography. Even though she has seen enormous growth professionally, her life is not at all simple. Being the mother of three and a responsible wife, she juggles between her work and family.

Rafaella also has a large audience on Instagram. She hasn’t started monetizing her profile. However, with a large fanbase of 66.9k followers, she can earn a handsome amount using her social reach.

Rafaella Szabo Witsel Net Worth

Rafaella’s net worth is believed to be between $1- $5 Million. She started her photography agency many years back, and it has been the primary source of her earnings. She hasn’t started using her influencer power yet. We are also trying to track whether she collaborates with other brands.

Axel Witsel, on the other hand, earns a far better wage than his wife. The Borussia Dortmund star’s current net worth is €30 Million, and he is on a lucrative yearly contract. So with their collective revenue, the Witsel family can live a luxurious life.

Rafaella is a professional photographer. (Picture was taken from Sportmob)

Rafaella Szabo Witsel husband, Axel Witsel

Axel Witsel got fame for his incredible spell at Zenit Saint Petersburg. After five successful years with the Russian club, he decided to take a new challenge and moved to Germany to play with Borussia Dortmund. The venture has been pretty emphatic for the defensive midfielder. He is currently one of the critical stars for his club and country. He helped the Belgian team to reach the semi-final of the World Cup in 2018. So far, his performance has been pretty excellent in this campaign.

Rafaella Szabo Witsel and Axel Witsel relationship

Axel Witsel met with his wife, Rafaella, in 2008, when she was still studying in college. Their love story soon turned into a success. They felt terrific in each other’s company and explored the world together. However, their love story has been through many ups and downs. Axel is believed to have had an affair with the former lover of Karim Benzema, Analicia Chaves, around 2013. The situation was pretty tricky for Rafaella. Despite rumours suggesting they are close to breaking up, the duo stayed together and tied the knot in 2015.

Rafaella and Axel during their marriage ceremony. (Picture was taken from lavenir.net)

Rafaella Szabo Witsel and Axel Witsel Children

Axel and Rafaella are proud parents of three children. The pair welcomed their first child, a daughter, Maï-Li Witsel, on April 1, 2015. Rafaella gave birth to their second daughter, Evy Witsel, on March 31, 2017. Their third child was born sometime around 2019. Due to the lack of information, we couldn’t fetch the exact date.

Rafaella and Axel with their daughters. (Picture was taken from Sportmob)

Rafaella Szabo Witsel Social media

Rafaella is very famous on major social media platforms. Her Instagram page has a huge fanbase, and the number of her admirers is only rising. She mostly shares pictures with her beautiful children and with her husband. She also doesn’t hesitate to flaunt her alluring body on the public platform.

Rafaella also has a Facebook page. She is not as active on the platform as she is on Insta. She mostly shares memes on her page.

FAQs about Rafaella Szabo Witsel

When did Rafaella Szabo Witsel and Axel Witsel get married? The couple got married in 2015. What is Rafaella Szabo Witsel doing now? She is a Photographer. How old is Rafaella Szabo Witsel? She is 32 years old. Nationality of Rafaella Szabo Witsel? Rafaella has two citizenships – Romanian and Belgian What is Rafaella Szabo Witsel’s net worth? Rafaella’s net worth is $1- $5 Million.

