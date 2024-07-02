Austria vs Turkey: Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and more.

Austria and Turkey will face off against each other with a Euro 2024 quarter-final spot on the line

Austria’s performance at Euro 2024 has been a revelation, solidifying their status as one of the tournament’s dark horses. Under the guidance of Ralf Rangnick, Austria has demonstrated a compelling style of play. After a minor setback against France due to an own goal, they secured convincing wins against Poland and the Netherlands, topping their group and showcasing their potential to challenge the more favoured teams.

Their next challenge comes against Turkey, who have also surprised many by finishing second in their group. Turkey’s journey in the tournament includes a strong opening win against Georgia, a setback against a robust Portugal team, and a resilient recovery with a victory over the Czech Republic. This mix of performances indicates their capability to bounce back and compete fiercely in critical matches.

The upcoming match between Austria and Turkey is set to be a thrilling encounter, as both teams have proven their credentials as underdogs capable of upsetting higher-ranked opponents. With Austria’s fluid football and Turkey’s demonstrated resilience, along with the passionate support of thousands of Turkish fans, this match is poised to be one of the most engaging and unpredictable of the tournament. Both teams will see this as a golden opportunity to advance further and continue their surprising runs, adding an extra layer of excitement and anticipation to the fixture.

Austria and Turkey are set to face each other in BST time at 8:00 pm, at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on 2nd July.

Team news

Austria

Ralf Rangnick’s return to Leipzig, a city where he has a rich history as the manager of RB Leipzig, adds a poignant layer to Austria’s crucial match against Turkey in Euro 2024. With a fully fit squad at his disposal, Rangnick is poised to deploy a formidable lineup in a 4-2-3-1 formation, which has proven effective in their previous matches.

The lineup will see Patrick Pentz continue his role in goal, providing reliability with his recent form. The defensive unit will consist of Stefan Posch at right-back, with Kevin Danso and Philip Leinhard central to the defence, ensuring stability and toughness at the back. Philip Mewene, playing as the left-back, will offer both defensive solidity and additional width in attack.

In midfield, Nicolas Seiwald and Florian Grillitsch will anchor the central roles, focusing on controlling the tempo and distributing the ball efficiently. Their ability to manage the midfield will be crucial against a resilient Turkish side. Marcel Sabitzer will operate as the attacking midfielder, a pivotal role given his capability to link play and create scoring opportunities. On the wings, Christoph Baumgartner and Konrad Laimer will provide pace and creativity, crucial for breaking down the Turkish defence.

Upfront, Marko Arnautovic will lead the line as the centre forward. His experience and physical presence will be key in challenging Turkey’s defenders and capitalizing on scoring opportunities. This lineup under Rangnick’s strategic planning reflects Austria’s intent to leverage their strong team dynamics and tactical familiarity, making the most of their campaign back in a city that holds many memories for their coach.

Austria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pentz; Posch, Danso, Lienhard, Mwene; Seiwald, Grillitsch; Laimer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer; Arnautovic

Turkey

With Hakan Calhanoglu and centre-back Samet Akaydin suspended due to yellow cards, Turkey’s head coach Vincenzo Montella faces a tactical conundrum ahead of the crucial match against Austria. However, the return of Bdulkerim Bardakci from suspension is timely, bolstering the defence at a critical moment.

The expected recovery of first-choice goalkeeper Mert Gunok from a knee issue is another positive development for Turkey. His presence in goal will be vital, providing stability and experience at the back.

Montella is likely to adjust his formation to a 4-2-3-1 to best utilize his available players and match up strategically against Austria’s setup. In defence, Mert Muldur will take the right-back position, providing both defensive resilience and offensive support down the flank. Merih Demiral, alongside the returning Bardakci, will marshal the centre of defence, tasked with containing Austria’s potent attacking threats.

Ferdi Kadioglu, filling in at left-back, will need to balance defensive duties with contributing to the attack, maintaining width and delivering crosses. In midfield, Kaan Ayhan and Ismail Yuksek will likely anchor the central areas, focusing on disrupting Austria’s playmakers and initiating Turkey’s transitions.

Arda Guler is expected to operate as the attacking midfielder, playing a critical role in linking play between the midfield and the attack, while also creating chances for the forwards. On the wings, Baris Yilmaz and Kenan Yildiz will provide pace and creativity, essential for stretching the Austrian defence and providing service to the central striker.

Up front, Cenk Tosun will lead the line as the centre forward. His ability to hold up play, combined with his knack for finding the back of the net, will be crucial for Turkey as they look to capitalize on their attacking opportunities.

Turkey Predictedlineup (4-2-3-1): Gunok; Muldur, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu, Yuksek, Ayahn, Guler, Yilmaz, Yildiz, Tosun

Key Stats

Austria and Turkey will meet for the first time in a major men’s tournament.

The last time both sides met was when Austria won the game 6-1 against Turkey.

Turkey have reached the Euro knockout stages for the third time in their history.

Austria vs. Turkey: match-deciding duels

Marcel Sabitzer vs. Arda Guler

Marcel Sabitzer’s standout performance against the Netherlands, marked by his match-winning goal, showcased his pivotal role in Austria’s midfield. As Austria prepares to face Turkey in the Round of 16, Sabitzer’s influence will once again be crucial. Known for his tactical intelligence and ability to dictate the pace of the game, Sabitzer excels in finding and exploiting spaces in the opposition’s defence. His movement and precision passing are key components of his gameplay, allowing him to effectively orchestrate attacks and support his team defensively.

His matchup with Arda Guler will be particularly intriguing. Guler, a young talent who scored a memorable goal against Georgia, has been making waves with his performances. His ability to navigate the midfield with agility and creativity will pose a significant challenge for for Austrian star. As Guler represents a core part of Turkey’s attacking strategy, Sabitzer’s role will not only involve initiating plays for Austria but also containing Guler’s influence.

This confrontation between two highly skilled midfielders—Sabitzer’s experienced, composed approach versus Guler’s youthful dynamism—will be a key battle to watch. The outcome could very well influence the flow of the game and ultimately determine which team advances to the next stage of the competition.

Prediction

Austria 3-1 Turkey

As Austria prepare to face Turkey in their upcoming match, they enter as strong contenders, buoyed by their impressive current form and tactical discipline under Ralf Rangnick. Turkey have demonstrated that they can compete at a high level, particularly in critical matches, making them a formidable opponent not to be underestimated.

Despite Turkey’s potential vulnerabilities, which have been exposed at times during the tournament, Austria’s consistent ability to capitalize on such opportunities makes them the favourites to score and possibly win.