Aston Villa vs Manchester United preview, team news, tickets & prediction

Manchester United face a daunting trip to the West Midlands for this intriguing 2024/25 Premier League clash against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa.

The Villains will be keen to continue the giant-killing reputation they earned at home last season when Manchester United visit for a must-see showdown.

Scott McTominay’s late bullet header secured a crucial win for United when they last met at Villa Park, that 2-1 victory was a third on the bounce at the time and they will be hoping for some good omen after this next visit.

Aston Villa have had a fantastic time during Emery’s spell so far as he led them to seventh place and qualification for the UEFA Europa Conference League in his first season. His first full campaign in 2023/24 saw Villa reach the Conference League semi-finals, and a fourth-place finish in the league secured a spot in the UEFA Champions League.

This means the Birmingham side will be playing in Europe’s elite club competition for the first time since 1982/83. Nevertheless, the campaign wasn’t without its difficult moments.

A 5–1 thrashing at Newcastle United in the opening game of the season was a shocking start, but they soon picked momentum and won all their first eight games at home.

Notably, wins over Arsenal and Manchester City in back-to-back games at Villa Park grabbed the attention of the entire country as Emery was named Premier League Manager of the Month for December 2023.

Their run to the last four of the Conference League was Villa’s first European semi-final since 1982 and they will be eager to clinch more records this term.

The Lions begin their Premier League campaign at West Ham United on 17 August, and the game against Man Utd will be their fourth at home, where they will be hoping to make a fortress this season.

The Red Devils have had an eventful 2024 as a campaign that was blighted by injuries to key players saw their protracted takeover come to completion and ended gloriously by FA Cup triumph at Wembley Stadium.

Erik ten Hag managed their inconsistent form caused by the crippling injury crisis before delivering an eighth-place finish in the Premier League, but their FA Cup victory means they will play Europa League football next season.

Although the Dutchman had to walk on eggshells throughout the season as the pressure mounted, an end-of-season review by the INEOS-led board has entrusted Ten Hag with continuing in his role.

Good performances are required and they must now be followed by results as Erik ten Hag finally gets significant backing in the transfer window for what is his third season at the helm. The Dutchman will also be desperate for a bigger squad that can compete and fewer injuries to build momentum.

On paper, United have been the second most successful English club behind their city rivals during Ten Hag’s reign and they must now build a side that perfectly suits his identity.

Match tickets

This Premier League fixture takes place on Saturday, 5 October 2024 with kick-off scheduled for 3 PM UK time. Match tickets are available for sale on each club’s website but note that season ticket holders and club members will be given priority consideration.

There will certainly be an atmosphere to savour when these two sides take to the pitch and Villa Park is sure to be sold out. It is very important to secure tickets early or getting them through official sources will become a nightmare.

Supporters who want to attend this game but have yet to buy their ticket can find Aston Villa vs Manchester United tickets on a resale site.

Team news

Villa have been one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market, with Amadou Onana, Ian Maatsen, Samuel Iling-Junior, Lewis Dobbin, Enzo Barrenechea, Ross Barkley and Jaden Philogene all arriving. The club have already spent about £140million this summer but are still targeting a move for Joao Felix

On the other end, Moussa Diaby, Douglas Luiz, Omari Kellyman, Philippe Coutinho, Morgan Sanson and Tim Iroegbunam have left Villa Park with Jhon Duran also likely to depart given strong interest from elsewhere.

Man United have been working hard to improve their squad during the summer transfer market as Joshua Zirkzee was made the first signing of the INEOS era in a €42.5million deal. Leny Yoro has also joined for big money despite his preference to join Real Madrid and the Red Devils are still in the market for centre-back additions with Matthijs de Ligt reportedly close to joining the club.

There is a need for reinforcements in the holding midfield position where Manuel Ugarte is thought to be nearing a move to United. After having an exceptional Copa America campaign with Uruguay, the 23-year-old is a wanted man despite an underwhelming first season at Paris Saint-Germain, as he represents a smart replacement for Casemiro who has been heavily linked with a move away this summer amidst links to the Saudi Pro League.

Exits are needed to facilitate the conditions to spend more money, and United have already sold Mason Greenwood to Marseille for £26.6m while PSG are interested in signing Jadon Sancho. The likes of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay and Victor Lindelof also have uncertain futures and should also be on the move.

Line-ups

The Villa boss has an array of brand-new signings to select from and they certainly have more than enough firepower to hurt Man United.

Aston Villa: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Maatsen; McGinn, Kamara, Onana; Bailey, Watkins, Rogers

Ten Hag will be desperate to work with a fitter squad this term to field his best team more often than not. United will have a much stronger lineup, and at the time of writing, this is as good as they can be.

Manchester United: Onana; Dalot, Yoro, Martinez, Shaw; Ugarte, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Prediction

There has been just one clean sheet in the last seven meetings between these sides across all competitions, and that is unlikely to change now. So much attacking intent and quality in both teams means it will be an interesting game for neutrals.

This would certainly be end-to-end, but a draw is likely to be the fair outcome for all parties.



Aston Villa 2-2 Man United