Aston Villa vs. Athletic Bilbao: Pre-season friendly Match Preview, Team News, Predictions and More

With the pre-season friendlies almost coming to an end, Aston Villa will take on Athletic Bilbao. The match is set to take place at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, their very own second home/women’s team home at 7:30 PM local time (United Kingdom) on the 7th of August.

Aston Villa who had a brilliant 2023-24 season, have been quite abysmal in the pre-season friendlies. Their US leg of the friendlies didn’t go as per plan as they lost both their matches – first against Columbus Crew and the next to RB Leipzig. Unai Emery‘s men will also be making a return to the UEFA Champions League for the first time in over 40 years. Now back at their home, Aston Villa will be looking forward to getting a win. They will also take on Borussia Dortmund next, their last friendly match before the regular season begins.

Athletic Bilbao, meanwhile, have not been very good in the pre-season friendlies as well. They have played 5 matches so far, winning 3 and losing 2. They still have two matches to go. The Spanish side will also take on a German team just like Aston Villa, in their final pre-season friendly match. And the opponent – VFB Stuttgart.

Team News and Predicted XI

Aston Villa

Unai Emery (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Aston Villa will be having some of their major signings in this transfer window available. The notable ones among them are Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen. The stars who will be missing are Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Emi Martinez and Ezri Konsa.

Predicted XI: Gauci; Cash, Carlos, Torres, Maatsen; Onana, Barkley; Bailey, McGinn, Rogers; Archer

Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao have made one major signing – Alvaro Djalo. The attacker from Spain was brought in from Braga. He is expected to start in the match as well. Euro stars Dani Vivian, Unai Simon and Nico Williams are set to miss the match. Inaki Williams will be the other attacker who will be starting for Bilbao.

Predicted XI: Padilla; De Marcos, Yeray, Paredes, Berchiche; Herrera, Prados; I. Williams, Sancet, Djalo; Guruzeta

Match Deciding Duel

Diego Carlos vs. Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams, the fitness machine will be raring to go when he faces Aston Villa. However, he will be up against the broad Diego Carlos. The Brazilian also comes with decent La Liga experience as well, having played quite a while for Sevilla. The battle between Williams and Carlos will be an interesting watch.

Aston Villa vs. Athletic Bilbao Odds

Aston Villa: 2.1

Athletic Bilbao: 2.8

Prediction

Aston Villa 2-0 Athletic Bilbao

Having become a pretty considerable force in the EPL, Villa will start as the favorites. And also. they will be playing on their home turf, although not at Villa Park. Expect Unai Emery’s men to win this tie to get up and going in the pre-season friendlies. A clean sheet for them.