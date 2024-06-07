Ashley Phillips Profile – Net Worth, Background, Early Life, Family, Club, and International Career

Standing 6 feet 4 inches, Ashley Phillips is a rising star in English football. The 18-year-old English international is a Tottenham Hotspur player who is currently on loan to Championship side Plymouth Argyle. The strong defender is mostly known for his aerial prowess and the leadership qualities he brings to the pitch. Phillips has not yet made his debut for Tottenham or the England side, but he has a long way to go.

This article delves into the key aspects of the English talent’s life, exploring his early years, family background, net worth, career, and more.

Full Name Ashley Famiwuya Phillip Age 18 Nationality British Birthplace Salford, England Date of Birth 26 June 2005 Height 6 ft 4 inch (1.92 m) Star Sign Capricorn Position Defender Clubs Blackburn Rovers, Tottenham Hotspur, and Plymouth Argyle Net Worth Unknown

Ashley Phillips | Early Life and Family

Coming from a small city named Salford, England Ashley Famiwuya Phillips a.k.a. Ashley Phillip was born on June 26, 2005. At a very young age, he started developing his love for football. Within no time, it became a passion for this young kid. During his teenage days, he used to play for Curzon Ashton, a National League North club. At just 12 years of age, Phillips joined Blackburn’s Academy and instantly made his mark. Hailing from the ranks of Blackburn’s Academy, Phillips made his U-18 debut at the mere age of 15. He constantly put on impressive performances, which led to a call-up by Blackburn Rovers’ B team.

Ashley Phillips | Club Career

Blackburn Rovers

The year 2022 brought a whole lot of new experiences into Phillips’ life. Phillips made a total of 11 appearances for the Blackburn U-21 side. During that season, he spent a significant amount of his time with the first team squad. In September 2021, Phillips signed a three year contract with the club. In January, 2022, Phillips got his first taste of the senior team when he was named in the squad for the FA Cup tie against Wigan Athletic. However, he didn’t feature in this match.

On a momentous day in June 2022, Phillips made a historic debut for the club. He became the fourth-youngest player ever to start for Blackburn Rovers. This day marked a new beginning in his football career. Just a few days later, Phillips was also given his championship debut by the manager against West Bromwich Albion. The following season saw, Phillip cement his place on the first team. He played a total of 14 matches and started 9 of them at the age of 18. He provided an immense contribution for the club in their run to the FA Cup quarterfinals. Ashley Phillip was named the LFE Apprentice of the Year for the Championship.

Tottenham Hotspur

Phillips impressive performances didn’t go unnoticed as Spurs started monitoring the player. In August, 2023, Spurs activated his £2 million release clause and made him the newest addition along with Micky Van De Ven. The 18 year old defender was brought in as a squad player and a promising investment for the future by Ange Postecoglou. This young defender impressed the manager from the start, earning him a spot in the Spurs squad seven times.

Talented centre-back Ashley Phillips will join Tottenham, agreement in place — it is a signing for the future, of course new CB will arrive this summer. 🚨⚪️ #THFC



Fee to Blackburn will be £3m — medical in 24h as @CDEccleshare reported. pic.twitter.com/SCIfq3lQhE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 19, 2023

Plymouth Argyle

In search of regular football, Ashley Phillip secured a loan move to Plymouth Argyle in the January transfer window. He made his debut for the Championship club against Huddersfield Town, showcasing his talent. He is still on loan, gaining experience, and improving day by day.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND – JANUARY 13: Ashley Phillips of Plymouth Argyle and Jack Rudoni of Huddersfield Town during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Plymouth Argyle at John Smith’s Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Ashley Phillips | International Career

The 19-year-old has not appeared for the three lions. However, he has been a part of the Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 England teams since he switched his nationality from Wales in 2021. Ashley Phillip is currently the captain of the England U-19 squad.

#Tottenham center back Ashley Phillips captained England U-19’s today! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🌟🤍 pic.twitter.com/PAh3P9g3ON — The Spurs Express (@TheSpursExpress) October 14, 2023

Ashley Phillips | Statistics

The table below reflects the contributions Ashley Phillips has made to different teams.

Teams Appearances Goals Assists Blackburn U-21 16 2 1 Blackburn 14 – – Tottenham Hotspur – – – Plymouth Argyle 14 – 1 England U-19 14 1 – England U-18 3 – –

Ashley Phillips | Net Worth

Ashley Phillip has signed a 5 year contract with the London club. The English defender agreed to a weekly salary of £15,000, which accumulated to £780,000 for the 2023–24 season. A gross salary of £3,900,000 still remains on his contract, which will expire in June 2028. However, there is no data about his net worth present about this young defender.

