Ashley Cole Girlfriend Sharon Canu Wiki 2022- Age, Net Worth, Career, Kids, Family and more

Who Is Sharon Canu? Meet The Girlfriend Of Ashley Cole

Sharon Canu is famous for being the Girlfriend of England legend Ashley Cole. Read on to learn more about her nationality, net worth, facts and family.

Sharon is the kind of person who is highly motivated and never gave up on dreams. She pursued her dream of becoming a model and has achieved a lot of fame. However, nothing came to her easily, but the good thing is that she has Ashley Cole by her side.

The English defender was mostly a nightclub man before he met with Sharon. However, that completely changed after he fell in love with Italian beauty and had two kids. Ashley Cole is considered to be one of the greatest defenders of his generation. Starting with Arsenal he developed himself into a beast that strikers often feared.

He has helped both the London rivals – Arsenal and Chelsea to secure major titles. After finishing his business in England he moved to Italy where he met with his girlfriend. In this article, we are going to give all the information about their love story in detail. So follow along to know more about the stunning girlfriend of Ashley Cole.

Sharon Canu Facts & Wiki

Birthday March 28 Place of Birth Rome, Italy Nationality Italian Residency N.A Partner Ashley Cole Job Model Instagram @sharoncanu Height 5 ft 7 in (170 cm) Weight 55 kg (121 lbs) Tattoos N.A Smoking N.A Sister / Brother Valentina Canu (Sister) Father & Mother N.A Religion Christianity Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Net Worth (approx.) N.A

Sharon Canu Childhood and Family

Sharon was born on March 28. We currently don’t know which year she was born, but we believe she is in her 30s. Even though she has been in the spotlight several times, she hasn’t shared much about her family. We don’t know the name of her father and mother and their background.

However, we believe they have ensured a comfortable childhood for her. We think she has a sister named Valentina Canu, with whom she has maintained a good relationship. We are still looking for the missing information and will update the article once we find new data. Stay tuned to know more about the girlfriend of Ashley Cole.

Chelsea FC legend Ashley Cole poses with girlfriend Sharon Canu at the observation deck of the Empire State Building. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Sharon Canu Education

Sharon went to a local high school in her hometown. She is the WAG who has an intelligent mind with a beautiful body. As we have very little information on her educational journey, we couldn’t confirm whether she went to university after that. However, our guess is that she pursued a career in modelling rather than going to college.

Sharon Canu career

As Sharon was passionate about modelling, she entered the industry early. With hard work and determination, she climbed the ladder rapidly and currently has placed herself in a comfortable position in the industry. She has worked with famous brands to promote their products. Her charming personality and flawless beauty assisted her in achieving high-end projects, and success followed.

Due to her modelling career, she already had an influence in the fashion community. So she started using her knowledge in a positive way by educating other enthusiasts. She has excelled in her role as she loved what she was doing. But after she became a mother, she started concentrating more on her family and currently doesn’t remain heavily involved in the industry.

Sharon Canu is a professional model. (Image: BACKGRID)

Sharon Canu Net Worth

Sharon’s net worth is under review. We believe she has accumulated a massive sum from her modelling career. But as she hasn’t shared anything, we don’t have the exact number. We are currently not sure whether she has any other ventures. However, we believe she is an independent woman and likes to live her life on her own terms, and the significant amount she has in her bank allows her to do precisely that.

Ashley Cole has accumulated an enormous amount of money during his playing career. His net worth stands at over $50 Million. The couple’s added income allows them to live a luxurious lifestyle.

Sharon Canu and Ashley Cole’s relationship

Ashley Cole met with his girlfriend in 2014. However, Sharon is not the first woman that ever came into his life. Cole was known to be a nightclub man and was involved in several relationships when he was pretty young. He finally got married to the famous British singer Cheryl in 2006.

However, their relationship fell apart after Cole was caught cheating on his wife with three different women. Finally, they got divorced in 2010. The moment Sharon stepped into Cole’s life, she completely transformed the English footballer into a better person.

Her love moulded the party man into a family person and a responsible father. Cole even publicly accepted his transformation in an interview with Daily Telegraph: “It’s a different me; I’m more of a family man now. You won’t see me in nightclubs anymore; you’ll see me at a park pushing my kids.”

Ashley Cole and girlfriend Sharon Canu started dating in 2014. (Image: Splash News)

Sharon Canu and Ashley Cole Children

The couple has two children together. Their first child, a baby boy named Jaxon Cole, was born In 2016. They were blessed with a daughter, Grace Cole, in 2018. The duo enjoys spending time with their children.

Ashley Cole partner Sharon Canu and family attend a special screening of “Paw Patrol: The Movie” in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage )

Sharon Canu Social media

Sharon is not a fan of social media. She has an Instagram account. But she prefers to spend time with her children and boyfriend rather than posting and liking others’ photos. That’s why she doesn’t stay very active on any internet platform and barely posts pictures. She mostly shares pictures of her beautiful children on her Instagram feed when she does post.

FAQs about Sharon Canu

When did Sharon Canu and Ashley Cole get married? They are yet to get married. What is Sharon Canu doing now? She is a model. How old is Sharon Canu? She is in her 30s. Nationality of Sharon Canu? She is Italian. What is Sharon Canu’s net worth? Her net worth is unknown.