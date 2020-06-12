Arsene Wenger is one of the greatest modern-day managers and here is all about his net worth, family and more

Net Worth (2020) $48million Salary $10million (At Arsenal) Age 70 Date of Birth 22 October, 1949 International team NA Current club NA

Net worth

The net worth of Arsene Wenger in 2020 is $48million dollars. The Frenchman managed Arsenal for most of his career.

Arsene Wenger looks on during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 first-leg football match AC Milan Vs Arsenal BERTORELLO (Photo credit should read MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

His contract at Arsenal was one of the most lucrative deals a manager could ever think of. It is reported that the deal was around $10million dollars per year at the peak of his tenure at the Highbury club.

Personal Life

Arsene Wenger married Annie Brosterhous, a former basketball player in 1996 and had a daughter named Lea Wenger.

The Frenchman lives in Totteridge, England. He and his wife, Annie separated ways through mutual consent in 2015.

Arsene Wenger looks on with his 9 year old daughter Lea at the official opening of Arsenal Emirates Stadium on October 26, 2006 (Photo by Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images)

He has authored a book on football management exclusively for the Japanese market, titled as “The Spirit of Conquest” in 1997.

Wenger is fluent in French, German, English, Italian, and Spanish. He also knows some Japanese from his time in Japan.

Playing Career

Arsene Wenger was a midfielder in his playing days. Playing around clubs in France, his senior career lasted for over 12 years from 1969 to 1981.

He is described as a player who had a commanding presence on and off the field. Though his game lacked pace, he made up for it through his ability to guard the ball and dribbling skills.

Managerial Career

Wenger began his managerial career at Nancy in 1984 where he stayed for three years before being sacked in 1987.

He then joined AS Monaco later that year and won the league championship in 1988.

In 1991, Wenger guided Monaco to victory in the Coupe de France, but their failure to regain the league title in later seasons led to his departure from the club in 1994.

Arsene Wenger lifting the Premiership trophy during Arsenal’s parade in 2002 (Photo by: Craig Prentis/Getty Images)

He spent a stint in Japan after being poached by Nagoya Grampus. Wenger coached Nagoya Grampus to win the Emperor’s Cup and Japanese Super Cup.

The Frenchman was offered the manager’s role at Arsenal in 1996 and he took it up. In 1998, led the Gunners to a Premier League and FA Cup double.

He replicated the same success in 2002, by winning another league and cup double in 2002. In 2003, he retained the FA Cup.

In 2004, Wenger managed Arsenal to an undefeated domestic league season, with a squad dubbed as “The Invincibles” a feat last accomplished by Preston North End, 115 years previously and still unmatched in the Premier League era.

Arsenal eclipsed Nottingham Forest’s record of going unbeaten for 42 league matches by going 49 matches unbeaten.

The club made their only appearance in a Champions League final in 2006 but lost to Barcelona.

Arsene Wenger lifts the FA Cup trophy after their win over Chelsea in 2017. (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP via Getty Images)

What followed after that was a trophy drought for the Gunners which coincided with the club relocating to the Emirates Stadium from Highbury.

Wenger ended Arsenal’s trophy drought by bringing FA Cup success in 2014, 2015 and 2017, before stepping down a year later.

Wegner is the brand ambassador for the motor oil conglomerate Castrol in France and parts of Europe.

As a part of the deal, he is often spotted in various training camps for international youth teams which have been built under the tutelage of the motor oil company.

Apart from Castrol, he also had sponsorship deals with several other companies such as Lexus, Jaguars and Mercedes and has appeared on the televised advertisements of these brands.

Arsene Wenger shows his disappointment during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Because of the French car manufacturer, Citroen’s partnership with Arsenal, he can be seen using their cars to come to training and other events with press covey. He also has a deal with watch manufacturing giant IWC and exclusively wears their watches.