It’s been over 6 years since Arsene Wenger left Arsenal after over two decades – with an everlasting legacy. However, the team he managed towards the end of his managerial career was nowhere near how strong it was in the early 2000s. Having dropped out of the top 4 for the first time in almost 20 years in 2017, Wenger’s final season, 2017/18 was a misery as well.

Arsenal finished 6th, their worst finish in the century, having struggled almost like a relegation-threatened team away from home. While they were nearly as strong as the centurions – Manchester City at home, they were utterly dismal on the road.

On the 13th of May, 2018, Wenger walked out for the final time in his Arsenal and eventually his managerial career. Here is a look into the team he fielded and where those players are now.

Goalkeeper – David Ospina

David Ospina

David Ospina left the club the same year to Napoli, although on loan. He then joined the Italian side in 2019 for a three-year contract, and was quite a regular starter for them. Ospina then joined Saudi side Al Nassr, before moving to Colombian club Atletico Nacional in 2024, where he currently plays.

RB – Hector Bellerin

The loyal Hector Bellerin was a part of the side until 2021, before leaving to Real Betis on loan for the 2021-22 season. He finally left Arsenal in 2022, and joined Barcelona, where he played for a year, hardly getting any appearances. He now plays for Real Betis, whom he joined in 2023 after a short stint at Sporting CP.

CB – Shkodran Mustafi

Shkodran Mustafi

The not-so fan-favorite Shkodran Mustafi never really got going after leaving Arsenal in 2021. The German left for Schalke 04 in 2021, before moving to Levante the same year, where he played for 2 years. Finally, in June 2024, Mustafi announced his retirement, at only 32 years of age.

CB – Rob Holding

Rob Holding was a part of Arsenal until 2023. In fact, he even started quite a lot of games under current manager Mikel Arteta. He now plays for Crystal Palace.

LB – Sead Kolasinac

The burly Bosnian played for the club until 2021, before leaving to Schalke 04 on loan. His full exit from the club came only in 2022 when he moved to Marseille. He currently plays for Atalanta.

CM – Granit Xhaka

The ever-reliable Granit Xhaka was one of the most active players for Arsenal until his departure in 2023. A regular starter under every manager after Wenger, Xhaka is now one of the best midfielders in the world, currently playing for Bayer Leverkusen under Xabi Alonso. In 2024, he was nominated in the Ballon d’Or top 30.

CM – Aaron Ramsey

Another Arsenal stalwart. The Welshman stayed at the club only for a year more after Wenger’s departure. He left for Juventus in 2019, and had quite an average time there. He’s then featured for Rangers, Nice and now plays for Cardiff City.

CM – Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi is still in the Premier League. However, he’s played for two EPL clubs since his departure in 2019. After a four-year tenure with Everton, the Nigerian joined Fulham, where he is a regular starter like he was for the Toffees.

RW – Henrikh Mkhitaryan

The Armenian attacker left Arsenal for Roma in 2019 on loan. He then completed the move the next year to the Italian club. After 2 seasons with Roma, Mkhitaryan joined Inter Milan in 2022, where he now plays.

LW – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabonese skipper was one of the best strikers ever for Arsenal in the Emirates era. Banging in goals year-in-year-out, he fell out of favor with Mikel Arteta in 2021. He left for Barcelona in January 2022, and did notch up some vital strikes for the Catalunian side.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal FC celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal in extra-time during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February 27, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

And shockingly, that year, Aubameyang moved to Chelsea, Arsenal’s fierce rivals. However, he never really got going at the London club. He then moved to Marseille and became their best striker in recent years. He now plays for Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah.

ST – Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette was a vital part of all the managers who succeeded Wenger at Arsenal. After his contract at Arsenal was done in 2022, the Frenchman left to the club from where he joined Arsenal – Lyon. He has now been in sublime form for them.