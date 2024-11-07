Where are they now: Arsenal XI when Lazio’s Nuno Tavares made his debut

Here is everything you should know about the Arsenal XI that started when Nuno Tavares made his debut for the North London club.

Nuno Tavares has been on fire at Lazio. Not even halfway into the Serie A season, Tavares is on his way to breaking a record. A massive one. The Portuguese star has become an assist-producing machine, and already has 8 assists (and he’s played just 9 games).

The Serie A record stands at 16, with Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez for Atalanta from ‘that’ 2019/20 season. With nearly 25 more games left, Tavares, should he continue his current form, would break the record with ease.

Nuno Tavares for Arsenal (via TeamTalk)

It is worth noting that, Tavares is still on loan from Arsenal, a club he joined back in 2021. While he did get regular starts in his first season at the club, he has been sent on loan to multiple clubs ever since (Marseille, Nottingham Forest and Lazio). He even scored 6 goals for Marseille in the 2022/23 season.

In this article we take a look at how the Arsenal XI looked when Nuno Tavares made his debut for the club. His first appearance was as a substitute for Calum Chambers, in the Gunners’ first EPL game of the 2021/22 season against then-newly promoted Brentford. Arsenal ended up losing the game, 2-0, to Thomas Frank’s side.

GK – Bernd Leno

It was one of the last few games in the league Bernd Leno started for Arsenal. The arrival of Aaron Ramsdale in 2021, pushed him to a backup role. After four years at Arsenal, Leno left to Fulham in 2022, and has almost started every game for the London club ever since.

LB – Kieran Tierney

Left-back Kieran Tierney (in pic), who moved from Celtic to Arsenal (Getty Images)

Barring his fitness concerns, it was a time Kieran Tierney was a regular starter at Arsenal. He was in his second season. However, he fell out of favor with Mikel Arteta, and even went on loan for a year to Real Sociedad. However, he is currently back at the club, but has been sidelined once again due to injuries.

CB – Pablo Mari

Pablo Mari made only a handful of starts at Arsenal, and this game against Brentford was one of the few. Despite leaving the club only in 2023, Mari was sent on two loan spells (Udinese and Monza). And after returning to Arsenal from Monza, he joined the Italian club in 2023, and he currently plays there.

CB – Ben White

Like Nuno Tavares (who came on as a sub), this was Ben White’s debut for Arsenal as well. Since then, White has found a regular spot in Arteta’s team as a right-back.

RB – Calum Chambers

Calum Chambers was a part of Arsenal for eight years. He left the club at the end of the 2021/22 season, and joined Aston Villa. After two years there, Chambers joined Cardiff City in 2024, where he currently plays.

CM – Granit Xhaka

Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka passes the ball. (Getty Images)

The veteran Swiss midfielder was in his sixth season at Arsenal. He went on to play for two more season, before leaving to Bayer Leverkusen in 2023, and becoming one of their most important stars. He even won the league in the first year.

CM – Albert Sambi Lokonga

Albert Sambi Lokonga is still a part of Arsenal, going on loan spells. This Brentford game was his debut as well. He was first sent on loan to Crystal Palace in early 2023, then Luton Town, for the 2023/24 season, and is now at Sevilla.

LW – Gabriel Martinelli

The Brazilian is still a regular starter at Arsenal in LW.

CAM – Emile Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe joined Arsenal in 2018. Dubbed ‘The Croydon De Bruyne’, the Englishman could have lived up to the billing (at least a 50% of it), if not for injuries and limited game time. Finally in 2024, Smith Rowe joined Fulham, and has made instant impact there.

RW – Nicolas Pepe

Former Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe in action. (Getty Images)

One of Arsenal’s biggest flops in recent years. Although Nicolas Pepe’s numbers at Arsenal were okayish, his price tag would certainly make fans and pundits categorize him as a flop. Having gotten regular starts until the end of the 2020/21 season, Pepe was slowly reduced to the bench and also fell out of favor with Mikel Arteta. He joined Nice, on loan for the 2022/23 season, before leaving Arsenal and joining Trabzonspor for the 2023/24 Turkish league season. He now plays for LaLiga club Villarreal.

ST – Folarin Balogun

The Balogun experiment at Arsenal was a failure. Although he wasn’t given many league starts, he couldn’t make an instant impact whenever called upon by Arteta (although some might argue that the number of matches he was tried was very less). After loan spells at Middlesbrough and Reims, Balogun joined AS Monaco in 2023, and currently plays there.