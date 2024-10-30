A look into the XI Arsenal fielded against Manchester City during their disastrous 4-1 loss at the 2020/21 Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Arsenal are back in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup following an easy 0-3 win over Preston North End at Deepdale Stadium. Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Ethan Nwaneri and Kai Havertz have put the North London club in the next stage. They will now host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium in December.

This win has put Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup for the first time in three years, when they last made it to this stage in the 2021/22 version of the tournament. They went on till the semi-finals before being eliminated by Liverpool.

However, we take a look at the last time Arsenal were eliminated in the quarter-finals of the competition. Going back to the 2020/21 season, Arsenal took on Manchester City in December 2020. They were probably in the worst phase since time immemorial. Manager Mikel Arteta was under fire and Arsenal were very close to the relegation zone after almost 12-13 games in the Premier League.

At the same time, when they took on the Cityzens in the EFL cup there weren’t much hopes either. However, no one expected them to be drubbed on their home turf. A deep dive into the Arsenal XI that faced Manchester City that night at the Emirates Stadium in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals and where they are now.

GK – Runar Alex Runarsson

In one of the worst goalkeeping displays, Iceland’s Runar Alex Runarsson had a horror night. Just when it looked like Arsenal would hang with City and give them a hard time, with the score at 1-1, he let a Riyad Mahrez free-kick slip through his arms, and it was all Pep Guardiola’s men from there. He was also partially blamed for the rest of the goals that followed. Runarsson currently plays for FC Copenhagen. However, he left Arsenal only in 2024, after going on multiple loan spells from 2021-2024.

CB – Mustafi

Mustafi during his time at Arsenal

The often criticized Mustafi was in his last year at Arsenal. He joined Schalke 04 in 2021, making 13 appearances for them, coming under fire during his time at the German club as well. He then was a part of Levante for 2 years until 2023, making only 14 league appearances. He announced his retirement the same year, at only 31.

CB – Gabriel Magalhaes

The imperial Gabriel Magalhaes was in his first year at Arsenal. He has only grown strength to strength from there and is currently one of the main stars at the North London club.

CB – Sead Kolasinac

Another signing who never lived up to the expectations. Having signed for Arsenal during Arsene Wenger’s time in 2017, Kolasinac was average at best during his time at the Emirates. He joined Schalke on loan in 2021, before leaving Arsenal and joining Marseille in 2022. However, he is now a key part of Atalanta in Serie A.

CDM – Mohamed Elneny

Mohamed Elneny was the longest-serving Arsenal player until 2024, when he departed for UAE club Al Jazira.

CM – Dani Ceballos

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 17: Dani Ceballos of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Burnley FC at Emirates Stadium on August 17, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Dani Ceballos, who arrived from Real Madrid on loan to Arsenal was an underrated player during Arsenal’s lockdown EPL campaigns. While he might have never gotten the flowers, the Spaniard always put in a shift when called upon. He went back to Real Madrid in 2021.

LWB – Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was a regular starter at Arsenal (from 2018) until 2021 when he began leaving on loan to several clubs, before ultimately leaving for Lyon in 2023.

RWB- Cedric Soares

Cedric Soares was in his first year at Arsenal. He joined the club in early 2020, and was a part of the club until recently. He is now a free agent.

LW – Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli is still an important part of Mikel Arteta’s plans.

ST- Alexandre Lacazette

Former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette celebrates after scoring. (Getty Images)

Alexandre Lacazette was a vital part of all the managers who succeeded Wenger at Arsenal. After his contract at Arsenal was done in 2022, the Frenchman left to the club from where he joined Arsenal – Lyon. He has now been clinical for them.

RW – Joe Willock

Joe Willock started in quite an advanced position that night. He left Arsenal in 2021 and joined Newcastle United, where he currently plays.