Where are they now: Arsenal XI when Edu Gaspar became club’s first-ever sporting director

Here is how the Arsenal XI looked when now-former Sporting Director of the club Edu Gaspar, assumed the role back in November 2022.

With Arsenal‘s 2024/25 season not going as planned, things have taken yet another turn. The club’s first-ever Sporting Director, Edu Gaspar has resigned, just two years after his appointment.

He had earlier been made the first-ever technical director in the club’s history as well, back in July 2019. While the Invincible winner was hailed for his recruitments over the recent years, he had once again come under scrutiny from the fans after Arsenal’s injury-stricken ongoing 24/25 campaign. While the exact reason for his exit isn’t known, one can only speculate.

In this piece, we take a look at how the Arsenal XI in EPL looked when Edu Gaspar was appointed as the club’s first-ever sporting director in November 18, 2022. The Gunners played their first EPL match after Gaspar was appointed in December 2022, against West Ham United. They earned a comfortable victory, beating the London rivals 3-1. It is also worth noting that it was the first match for Arsenal after the winter FIFA World Cup 2022 break.

Here is a look at the Arsenal XI when Edu Gaspar was made the sporting director of the club.

GK – Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale was in goalkeeping duties. Occasionally criticized, he was in his second-year at Arsenal. The Englishman was replaced by new-signing David Raya in the 2023/24 season, before finally leaving the club in 2024. He now plays for Southampton.

CBs- Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba

LISBON, PORTUGAL – MARCH 09: William Saliba of Arsenal FC thanks the supporters in the stands after the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg one match between Sporting CP and Arsenal FC at Estadio Jose Alvalade on March 9, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images)

Arsenal’s rock at the back have not been clicking in the 2024/25 season, at least for now. However, they were a formidable force in the 2022/23 and 23/24 seasons, and it was the first year of their glorious CB partnership.

LB – Kieran Tierney

Although, Kieran Tierney left to Real Sociedad on loan during the 2023/24 season, he is back at the club. He is currently sidelined due to an injury.

CDM – Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey has been a regular starter for Arsenal since 2020. With only his fitness remaining an issue, the Ghanaian has otherwise been at the heart of the Gunners’ midfield quite regularly.

CM – Granit Xhaka

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka passes the ball. (Getty Images)

The work-horse Granit Xhaka who always puts in a shift, left the club at the end of the 2022/23 season after almost 7 years at Arsenal. He now is a key man at Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.

CAM – Martin Odegaard

Arsenal’s skipper and driving force, Martin Odegaard is currently sidelined due to an injury.

Wingers – Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are still regular starters for the club. While Saka’s stock has risen even more since 2022, Martinelli’s sadly has been going down. The Brazilian is not at the level he was even 18 months ago, with a large chunk of the fans calling for his head.

ST – Eddie Nketiah

One of Arsene Wenger’s men, Eddie Nketiah left the club only in 2024. He currently plays for Crystal Palace.